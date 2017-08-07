10 Reasons Why Brighton Pride Was A Real 'Summer Of Love'

We were lucky enough to head down to the UK's most popular LGBTQ+ event this weekend, Brighton Pride.

This year's theme was 'Summer Of Love', as the festival celebrated the landmark fiftieth anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality AND fifty years since the first ‘summer of love’ back in 1967.

Here are 10 reasons why this year's Brighton Pride really did abide to the 'Summer of Love' theme.

1. People of all ages were getting involved

94. NINETY-FOUR. Genuinely, we can only dream of being this bloomin' cool at 94. The oldest gay in the village and hands down the biggest legend at Pride. Hats off to this guy.

2. The pash was real

There's a time and a place for PDA, and that place is 100% Pride. The love was seriously real and if you have time for a cheeky makeout sesh mid-parade, why the hell not?!

3. The outfits were on POINT

EVERYONE was getting involved with some funky rainbow-esque outfits. This guy was one of our personal faves.

4. Olly from Years & Years continued to be fantastic

Olly gave shout outs to his Pride family and spent the entire set just being awesome. He also wore FANTASTIC sequinned pants and the back of his hair was glittered up to the nines.

5. Our fab presenters Georgie & James

Between introducing acts on stage and interviewing celebs, our fab duo of presenters glammed up Pride-style and looked incredible. Can you keep the colourful hair guys, we seriously dig it.

6. DOGS

The whole family was getting involved in Pride, including the local hounds! We had to pull James away from this little guy, TOO cute.

7. Rainbow everything

More importantly, rainbow afros. Do we need to say anything more? *googles where to buy a rainbow afro for next year*

8. Free Rainbow Hair Colouring!

Clairol’s Color Crave were down at Pride spreading the rainbow love with free shimmering hair makeup make overs. Here’s a snap of our MTV competition winner Leyla getting her pride look shining on fleek.

9. Years & Years covering Britney

A throne + the glitziest dancers + 'Toxic' = a very happy crowd. This little showstopper from Years & Years was all kinds of special and 2003 Britney swarmed us all with nostalgia.

10. THIS sunset

Tonnes of pride-goers retired to the beach after a long day of parade and music and what a view they got treated with to end the day.

Until next time, Brighton!

And in the meantime, you can get your rainbow look shining strong with our Clairol Color Crave Pride Hair tutorial below: