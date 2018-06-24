9 Celebrities Living Their Best Lives At New York’s 2018 Pride Parade

Thousands of people showed up for New York City’s annual Pride Parade in Greenwich Village last night and it goes without saying that a bunch of everyone's favourite celebrities also found themselves in amongst the action.

From Lady Gaga, to Heidi Klum and the Queer Eye cast, there were plenty of A-list spots wandering around the streets dressed in rainbow-themed outfits, covering their entire bodies in glitter, and marching in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. Here are just a few of them.

Let's get checking out a bunch of guys doing their absolute best to get their eyebrows looking on point...

Lady Gaga

Cynthia Nixon

Brandon Flynn

Tommy Dorfman

Jonathan Van Ness

Bobby Berk

Heidi Klum

Alexander Wang

Josephine Skriver

Oh, and it’s also being reported that Suri Cruise set up her own lemonade stand at the side of the parade and was selling the drink for $2 a cup with the help of a nanny and some schoolfriends. Incredible scenes.

Happy Pride to one and all!