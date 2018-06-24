Pride

9 Celebrities Living Their Best Lives At New York’s 2018 Pride Parade

Featuring rainbows and glitter galore

Monday, June 25, 2018 - 10:27

Thousands of people showed up for New York City’s annual Pride Parade in Greenwich Village last night and it goes without saying that a bunch of everyone's favourite celebrities also found themselves in amongst the action.

From Lady Gaga, to Heidi Klum and the Queer Eye cast, there were plenty of A-list spots wandering around the streets dressed in rainbow-themed outfits, covering their entire bodies in glitter, and marching in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. Here are just a few of them.

Let's get checking out a bunch of guys doing their absolute best to get their eyebrows looking on point... 

Lady Gaga

I love the lgbtq 🏳️‍🌈 community more than I can say. So I’ll sing it instead. Forever. And that’s a NY promise. One love!❤️#equality

Cynthia Nixon

Getty

Brandon Flynn

“Let’s get one thing straight... I’m not” @chronicflowers

“Let’s get one thing straight... I’m not” @chronicflowers

A post shared by Brandon Flynn (@flynnagin11) on

Tommy Dorfman

happy pride babies i love you New York you have my ♡ forever cc @chronicflowers @flynnagin11

Jonathan Van Ness

This Pride was a dream, I had friends & @florence & I got to help raise money for @humanrightscampaign , here’s to a gorge safe & not regretting it tomorrow Pride to all💙❤️💛💚💜💗

Do you belieeeeeeve? 🏳️‍🌈

Do you belieeeeeeve? 🏳️‍🌈

A post shared by Linds Foley (@peggyfoley) on

Bobby Berk

Instagram/BobbyBerk

Heidi Klum

Happy Pride ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 #love #liveandletlive #nyc

Happy Pride ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 #love #liveandletlive #nyc

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

Alexander Wang

Getty

Josephine Skriver

LET’S DO THIS NYC PRIDE!!! 🏳️‍🌈❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 #loveislove

LET’S DO THIS NYC PRIDE!!! 🏳️‍🌈❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 #loveislove

A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on

Oh, and it’s also being reported that Suri Cruise set up her own lemonade stand at the side of the parade and was selling the drink for $2 a cup with the help of a nanny and some schoolfriends. Incredible scenes.

Happy Pride to one and all! 

 

