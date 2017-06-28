Pride

How To Show Your Pride If You Can't Get Down To A Celebration

MTV are launching pop-up TV channel and Snapchat Discover takeover under the name MTV Pride. All the details how to watch and when at MTV.co.uk

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 15:42

Can't get down to celebrate at a Pride parade in person this month? No sweat because we've got the next best thing to help you a have a Pride party in your very own living room and it comes in the form of a brand new pop-up channel.

Yep, for a week starting on July 3rd, MTV Pride is returning for the third year in a row and will become home to the UK's very first pop channel inspired by, but not limited to, the LGBT+ community. 

This is a channel that's all about love; loving yourself and others around you. It's a celebration of all things Pride and overwhelmingly, a celebration of life. 

With RuPaul stepping up to be the face of the channel, there's plenty of awesome music, chats and a few more familiar faces from Drag Race set to stop by too.

Highlights to look forward to this year include Alaska's Anthems Top 10, Coutney Act's Pride Party, Michelle Visage's Loud and Proud AND the world premiere of RuPaul's Lip-Sync Extravaganza, the ultimate show to get you dancing around the house with your hairbrush and ready to party.

It doesn't end there either and the party will continue over on social media and inspired by RuPaul's signature catchphrase ‘If you don’t love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else?', our 'Love Out Loud' campaign will be encouraging everyone - young and old, gay and straight - to be who they want to be, to love and accept themselves for who they are. Expect a few words of wisdom from RuPaul himself plus Drag Race judge and CBB UK star Michelle Visage plus 15 more of the most famous faces from Drag Race.

 

If Snapchat Discover is more your scene then you're also in for a RIGHT TREAT as the MTV account will also be hosting a Pride takeover on Saturday July 9th from 11am GMT plus a few more surprise editions throughout Pride month.

MTV Pride can be found at Sky channel 356, TalkTalk TV channel 538 and 707 on Virgin in Ireland, so don't forget to swing by and say HIYA. We'll see you there (we're the ones wearing the rainbow coloured e v e r y t h i n g, just FYI).

