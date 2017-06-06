10 Things We Learned At Primavera Sound 2017

1.

Whatever your music taste there is something there for you, with a cleverly curated eclectic line up you really can't go wrong! Night one took us on a rollercoaster of genres starting with Glass Animals > Solange > Bon Iver > Slayer > finishing with a triple loop the loop in the form of Aphex Twin's totally mad and magnificent set.

2.

Get there for sunset. The coastal setting makes a beautiful backdrop for this festival and there's nothing better than watching live music doused in red sky.

3.

Solange is a total slay queen. Dressed head to toe in red, she owned the stage and belted out tracks from her A Seat At The Table record. Solange kept the crowd waiting till the end of her set for her huge track 'Losing You' and certainly ended on a high with the crowd singing every word along with her.

4.

The xx are magical performers. The crowds flocked to the Heineken stage and the combination of Jamie's genius DJing, Romy's mesmerising voice and Oliver's glittery shirt made it one of the most memorable sets of the whole weekend!

5.

Jamie xx was a more than adequate replacement for Frank Ocean. He paid homage to the missing man by sandwiching his set with two Frank tunes which to the crowds delight was paired with a juicy disco centre keeping everyone dancing from the start right through to the very end at which the crowd erupted into an appreciative chant of "Jamie, Jamie!"

6.

Keep your eyes and ears to the ground for surprise sets! We were lucky enough to catch not one but two surprise shows. Arcade Fire treated us to a sneak peek to what was to come later in the weekend with a surprise set on Friday evening. HAIM gave us all the feels with their complete surprise show at a packed out RayBan stage on the Sunday night!

7.

If you break away from the main stages and head across the bridge to the Desparados stage then you are rewarded with a dance music haven. Hosting across the weekend the likes of Ame, Dixon and John Talabot there's no place better for a late night to sunrise boogie.

8.

Skepta is an absolute don. For a 2am set on the final night of the weekend the energy in the crowd was INSANE. His distinctive London grime sound attracted one of the most diverse crowds we'd seen at the festival with each and every single person going crazy for his huge track 'Man' and Konnichiwa favourite - 'It Ain't Safe'. The set ended with DJ Maximum treating us to a BRAND NEW Skepta track... and by the sound of it we've still got a lot to come from this man.

9.

It's held in one of the coolest cities... Barcelona. Soak up culture in the gothic quarter or the sun at the beach, there's lots to do in this amazing city around the festival.

10.

You need to round up your squad and start planning Primavera 2018 as you will have allllll the fun!

By Roberta Hickey.

