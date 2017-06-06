Primavera Sound

10 Things We Learned At Primavera Sound 2017

From The xx to Arcade Fire's suprise set, we had an awesome time in Barca!

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 10:33

1.

Whatever your music taste there is something there for you, with a cleverly curated eclectic line up you really can't go wrong! Night one took us on a rollercoaster of genres starting with Glass Animals > Solange > Bon Iver > Slayer > finishing with a triple loop the loop in the form of Aphex Twin's totally mad and magnificent set.

Getty Images

2.

Get there for sunset. The coastal setting makes a beautiful backdrop for this festival and there's nothing better than watching live music doused in red sky.

3.

Solange is a total slay queen. Dressed head to toe in red, she owned the stage and belted out tracks from her A Seat At The Table record. Solange kept the crowd waiting till the end of her set for her huge track 'Losing You' and certainly ended on a high with the crowd singing every word along with her. 

4.

The xx are magical performers. The crowds flocked to the Heineken stage and the combination of Jamie's genius DJing, Romy's mesmerising voice and Oliver's glittery shirt made it one of the most memorable sets of the whole weekend!

Getty Images

5.

Jamie xx was a more than adequate replacement for Frank Ocean. He paid homage to the missing man by sandwiching his set with two Frank tunes which to the crowds delight was paired with a juicy disco centre keeping everyone dancing from the start right through to the very end at which the crowd erupted into an appreciative chant of "Jamie, Jamie!"

6.

Keep your eyes and ears to the ground for surprise sets! We were lucky enough to catch not one but two surprise shows. Arcade Fire treated us to a sneak peek to what was to come later in the weekend with a surprise set on Friday evening. HAIM gave us all the feels with their complete surprise show at a packed out RayBan stage on the Sunday night!

Getty Images

7.

If you break away from the main stages and head across the bridge to the Desparados stage then you are rewarded with a dance music haven. Hosting across the weekend the likes of Ame, Dixon and John Talabot there's no place better for a late night to sunrise boogie. 

8.

Skepta is an absolute don. For a 2am set on the final night of the weekend the energy in the crowd was INSANE. His distinctive London grime sound attracted one of the most diverse crowds we'd seen at the festival with each and every single person going crazy for his huge track 'Man' and Konnichiwa favourite - 'It Ain't Safe'. The set ended with DJ Maximum treating us to a BRAND NEW Skepta track... and by the sound of it we've still got a lot to come from this man. 

9.

It's held in one of the coolest cities... Barcelona. Soak up culture in the gothic quarter or the sun at the beach, there's lots to do in this amazing city around the festival. 

10.

You need to round up your squad and start planning Primavera 2018 as you will have allllll the fun!

By Roberta Hickey.

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

MTV's Ultimate Worldwide Festival Guide 2017

  • Primavera Sound | 31st May 2017 - 4th June 2017 | Porto, Portugal
    1 of 37
  • Rock AM Ring & Rock Im Park | 2nd - 4th June 2017 | Mendig, Germany & Nürnberg, Germany
    2 of 37
  • Mad Cool Festival | 6th - 8th June 2017 | Madrid, Spain
    3 of 37
  • Bergenfest | 14th - 17th June 2017 | Bergenhaus Festning
    4 of 37
  • World Club Dome | 14th - 18th June 2017 | Barcelona, Spain
    5 of 37
  • Shipsomnia | 14th - 18th June 2017 | Barcelona, Spain
    6 of 37
  • Secret Solstice | 16th - 19th June 2017 | Iceland
    7 of 37
  • Isle Of MTV Malta | 23rd - 28th June 2017 | Malta
    8 of 37
  • Roskilde | 24th June 2017 - 1st July 2017 | Denmark
    9 of 37
  • Hideout | 26th -30th June 2017 | Zrce Beach, Croatia.
    10 of 37
  • Rock Werchter | 29th June 2017 - 2nd July 2017 | Werchter, Belgium
    11 of 37
  • Electric Love | 6th - 8th July 2017 | Austria
    12 of 37
  • Exit | 6th - 9th July 2017 | Novi Sad, Serbia
    13 of 37
  • Neversea | 7th - 9th July 2017 | Romania
    14 of 37
  • Labyrinth Open | 8th - 11th July 2017 | Omiš, Croatia
    15 of 37
  • Super Bock Super Rock | 13th - 15th July 2017 | Lisbon, Portugal
    16 of 37
  • Ultra Europe | 14th - 16th July 2017 | Split, Croatia
    17 of 37
  • Elrow Friends & Family | 15th July 2017 | Salou, Spain
    18 of 37
  • Hellfest Open Air | 16th - 18th July 2017 | Cisson, France
    19 of 37
  • SuncéBeat 8 | 19th - 26th July 2017 | Tisno, Croatia
    20 of 37
  • Tomorrowland | 21st - 23rd & 28th - 30th July 2017 | Boom, Belgium
    21 of 37
  • MTV Presents Varna Beach | 22nd July 2017 | Varna Beach, Bulgaria
    22 of 37
  • Mysteryland | 26th - 27th August 2017 | Haarlemmermeer, Netherlands
    23 of 37
  • Lollapalooza | 3rd - 6th August 2017 | Grant Park, Chicago
    24 of 37
  • Untold | 3rd - 6th August 2017 | Cluj-Napoca, Romania
    25 of 37
  • Sigzet | 9th - 16th August 2017 | Budapest, Hungary
    26 of 37
  • Defected Croatia | 10th - 15th August | The Garden Resort, Tisno, Croatia
    27 of 37
  • Dream Beach | 10th - 15th August 2017 | Almeria, Spain
    28 of 37
  • Flow Festival | 11th - 13th August 2017 | Helsinki, Finland
    29 of 37
  • Pukklepop | 16th - 19th August 2017 | Hasselt, Belgium
    30 of 37
  • Lowlands | 18th - 20th August 2017 | Biddinghuizen, NL
    31 of 37
  • MTV Presents Summerblast | 25th - 26th August 2017 | Croatia
    32 of 37
  • Outlook Festival | 7th - 9th September 2017 | Fort Punta Christo, Croatia
    33 of 37
  • Lollapalooza | 9th - 10th September 2017 | Rennbahn Hoppegarten, Berlin
    34 of 37
  • Oasis Opening Party | 15th - 17th September 2017 | Marrakech, Morocco
    35 of 37
  • Life Is Beautiful | 22nd - 23rd September 2017 | Downtown Las Vegas
    36 of 37
  • World Club Dome Korea | 22nd - 24th September 2017 | Incheon, South Korea
    37 of 37

Latest News

Despicable Me 3

Every Movie To See At The Cinema In June 2017

Check Out The Obamas’ New Fancy AF D.C. Home

These Are The First Five Couples On Love Island And Who Was Left Single And Alone

Selena Gomez Talks New Music & Her “Supportive” Relationship With The Weeknd

The Most WTF Moments From The First Episode Of Love island

Ariana Grande And Her Team 'Get Tattoos Of Manchester Bee' To Honour Victims

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Marnie Simpson Reveals Her Mum's Surprising Reaction To Her Geordie Shore Sex Scenes

Minecraft Story Mode

Someone Just Leaked This HUGE Minecraft Announcement

10 Things We Learned At Primavera Sound 2017

Usher Explains His One Love Manchester Absence

Selena Gomez Praises Justin Bieber's 'Really Beautiful' Performance At One Love Manchester Concert

Gregg Sulkin Spotted With Ex Bella Thorne As He Considers Her 'His Soulmate'

Scotty T Gets Shut Down By Caroline Flack After His Twitter Flirting Spectacularly Fails

Big Brother 2017 Line-Up: Meet Your Housemates!

Ariana Grande’s ‘One Last Time’ Could Claim This Week’s Number One Spot From Luis Fonsi’s ‘Despacito’

6 Reasons We Need To Look After Our Planet Now More Than Ever

8 Questions You Should Ask Before You Decide Who To Vote For

The Poignant Message On Katy Perry's One Love Manchester Outfit That You Probably Missed

DJ Khaled Releases Drake Collaboration ‘To The Max’ & Unveils New Album Release Date

More From Primavera Sound

Music

10 Things We Learned At Primavera Sound 2017

Music

We Don’t Want To Overhype Things, But Primavera 2017 Is Going To Be The Best Festival Of All Time

To The Beach, Boys! Primavera Sound 2016

15 Reasons Why Dancing On Concrete At Primavera Sound 2015 Is Better Than Grass

MTV Review: Primavera Sound 2014

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Sean Pratt Sets The Record Straight Over Reports He's Forgiven Ex Zahida Allen For Cheating With Scotty T

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Celebrity

Big Brother 2017 Line-Up: Meet Your Housemates!

Celebrity

Scotty T Gets Shut Down By Caroline Flack After His Twitter Flirting Spectacularly Fails

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Flashes Her Nipples After Going Braless In Completely Sheer Top

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Leaves Her Mum In Tears As She Reads Out Beautiful Letter On Live TV

Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Is Ariana Grande Actually Engaged To Boyfriend Mac Miller?!

Marnie Simpson And Geordie Shore Newbie Chelsea Barber Still Aren’t Speaking Over Aaron Chalmers
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Shares Her Bed With Sophie Kasaei As She Continues To Move On From Lewis Bloor

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy