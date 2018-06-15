Primavera 2018: Everything You Need To Know

Set in the Catalan capital Barcelona, Primavera Festival takes over Parc del forum for three days of live music. It’s no secret that Primavera delivers a staggering line up, with 2018 no exception as we soon realised we would be spoilt for choice... Here are our highlights!

Credit: Eric Pamies/Primavera Sound

Day 1

Icelandic queen Björk performed on the Seat stage with an army of flute-playing dancers to perform a visually mesmerising set. Vocals and costumes truly on point.

Things got emotional as Nick Cave took to the stage to bellow out the classics, having us all in tears. Cave had half of the front row on stage to join him for the last few tracks, who rose to the challenge, singing and dancing arm-in-arm in true festival spirit.

The likes of electronic duo Mount Kimbie and the genius that is Four Tet had us raving until the early hours, and for anyone with any stamina left, DJ Koze did a fabulous job of closing the Ray Bans stage. An epic start to the weekend!

Day 2

Father John Misty hailed the Seat stage as the sun dipped low in the sky. With his guitar in hand, he set off our Friday evening perfectly, even treating us to a live debut of ‘Hangout at the Gallows’

Rising star Jorja Smith looked a little surprised to see such a massive crowd join her at the Bacardi stage but this didn’t phase her as she effortlessly delivered a gorgeous stripped-back rendition of tracks from ‘Lost & Found’ along with jazzy covers of TLC’s ‘No Scrubs’ and Frank Ocean’s ‘Lost’.

Credit: Dani Canto/Primavera Sound

Closing the main stage on day two, Tyler The Creator kept us going until the early hours, with a cheeky cameo from A$AP Rocky.

Day 3

Swedish pop-sensation Lykki Li returned with a bang on Saturday night in a flawless leather co-ord teasing her upcoming album So Sad So Sexy which is set to release on the 8th June. Li didn’t disappoint on the nostalgia front, with bangers such as ‘Little Bit’ and ‘I Follow’.

Arguably stealing the show, the wonderful Lorde fueled the audience with not-stop hits, dominating the Seat stage with her undeniable charisma. Tracks such as 'Royals' and 'The Louvre' (with a chorus of Frank Ocean) had the whole crowd invested… it’s no shock everyone went completely wild when she finished on ‘Green Light’ warming us all up nicely for the Arctic Monkeys.

Credit: Sergio Albert/Primavera Sound

And finally… the moment we’d all been waiting for, having been away from festival scene since 2014, thousands swarmed the Mango stage to see for themselves just what the Arctic Monkeys have been up to. Opening with their single ‘Four out of Five’, Turner took to the piano, before swiftly picking up the pace and grabbing his guitar for ‘Brianstorm’ followed by ‘I Bet That You Look Good On The Dancefloor’ with the whole crowd jumping. Turner proved himself by keeping energy levels up to 11 for the entire set, not to mention looking like a true rockstar in double white denim and a pair of aviators. Tunes belting, hips swinging, yep the Arctic Monkeys have still got it!

Until next year Primavera, we’ll be back!

By Sarah Le Vay