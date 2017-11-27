Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Announce Their Engagement

After weeks of speculation, Clarence House has announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to be married after becoming engaged earlier this month.

The news was confirmed in a statement released at 10am. It reads: "His Royal Highness The Prince Of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.

It continues: "His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents.

"The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace."

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

Ms Markle's parents have issued their own statement, reading: "We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents. We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged and set to tie the knot in Spring 2018. / Getty

The Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge have also released the following message: "We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together."

The couple will appear for a photo call at Kensington Palace later this afternoon and are also set to take part in a broadcast interview airing this evening UK time.

Congratulations to Harry and Meghan!