Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Just Left A NSFW Comment On This Picture Of Nick Jonas

It's getting hot in here

Friday, May 10, 2019 - 09:40

Priyanka Chopra just left the most perfect comment on a recent picture of Nick Jonas.

The couple attended the 2019 Met Gala looking like an absolute dream, with the Jonas Brothers singer taking to Instagram following the event to share a few shots of himself and his wife behind-the-scenes.

Caption this. 😏
View this post on Instagram

Caption this. 😏

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

One particular picture was very suggestive, with the 26-year-old facing away as Priyanka looked down in shock towards his package. Giving fans the task of captioning the shot, it’s fair to say the general public did *not* disappoint.

“When it’s bigger than you were expecting,” one person wrote, as another cracked the ultimate Game of Thrones joke about his moustache and sleek outfit: “That ain’t no little finger.”

Instagram

As for Priyanka, her response of “That’s mine?!!! 😍🙌🏽” was probably in reference to the very specific body part she was staring at in the image.

Instagram

This comes as the couple revealed that they do whatever it takes to keep the spark alive when their jobs take them to different countries. 

When host Andy Cohen asked Priyanka if they indulge in some occasional “sexting” on Watch What Happen Live, she responded that Facetime sex is one of life’s greatest pleasures: “For sure.”

Giphy

The one line that she does draw in their relationship is helping him with personal grooming: “I don’t know if I could do the manscaping thing. He’d probably never ask me ’cause he knows I wouldn’t.”

Fair enough.

