13 Reasons Why These Summer Jams Are The Best Ever

Get your summer sorted with our selection of some of the best UK No.1 summer smashes...

Friday, June 8, 2018 - 09:31

Temperatures are soaring, you’ve got that sexy summer tan and your beach clobber is arriving in the post any minute now. What’s left? Oh yeah! Epic Summer Jams to ensure good vibes all through the summer. 

Whether you love Bieber, The Black Eyed Peas or even a forgotten gem like Cover Drive’s ‘Twilight’ (you’ll remember it if you hear it), we’ve got you. These 13 UK No.1 hits are some of the best summer jams ever! 

13. Taio Cruz – ‘Break Your Heart’

Summer’s here, and suddenly everyone’s single! Whether you’re breaking hearts or yours been broken. You’ll defo want to sing along to this. 

Taio Cruz - Break Your Heart ft. Ludacris

12. Shaggy – ‘It Wasn’t Me’ 

Come on, don’t act like you didn’t know every single word when you were 12! 

Shaggy - It Wasn't Me

11. Ne-Yo – 'Closer'

Has it really been TEN YEARS since this one went to No.1!? Hands up if this was the ringtone on your Blackberry all of summer ’08.

Ne-Yo - Closer

10. Roll Deep – 'Good Times'

Before the Godfather of Grime, Wiley had an MBE him and his Roll Deep crew were all about the good times. I mean, who didn’t wanna ‘Go late night shoppin', high street boppin'’ with Wiley?

Roll Deep - Good Times

9. Jennifer Lopez – 'On The Floor'

As J-Lo waxed lyrical on this 2011 No.1, ‘If you go hard, you better get on the floor’… so time to hit the dance floor, sharpish! 

View the lyrics
J-Lo, ya tú sabes, no es más nada

It's a new generation
Mr. Worldwide
Of party people
Get on the floor, dale
Get on the floor, RedOne

Let me introduce you to my party people in the club, huh

I'm loose, loose
And everybody knows I get off the train
Baby, it's the truth, it's the truth
I'm like inception, I play with your brain
So I don't sleep or snooze, snooze

I don't play no games
So don-don-don't get it confused, no
'Cause you will lose, yeah
Now, now pu-pu-pum-pu-pu-pu-pump it up
And back it up like a Tonka truck, dale

If you go hard, you gotta get on the floor
If you're a party freak, then step on the floor
If you're an animal, then tear up the floor
Break a sweat on the floor
Yeah, we work on the floor
Don't stop, keep it moving, put your drinks up

Pick your body up and drop it on the floor
Let the rhythm change your world on the floor
You know we're running shit tonight on the floor
Brazil, Morocco, London to Ibiza
Straight to LA, New York, Vegas to Africa (dale)

Dance the night away
Live your life and stay young on the floor
Dance the night away
Grab somebody, drink a little more

(Así mismo, así me gusta, así me gusta, así me gusta)

La la la la la la la la la la la la la la
Tonight we gon' be it on the floor
La la la la la la la la la la la la la la
Tonight we gon' be it on the floor

I know you got it, clap your hands on the floor
And keep on rocking, rock it up on the floor
If you're a criminal, kill it on the floor
Steal it quick on the floor, on the floor
Don't stop, keep it moving, put your drinks up

It's getting ill, it's getting sick on the floor
We never quit, we never rest on the floor
If I ain't wrong, we'll probably die on the floor
Brazil, Morocco, London to Ibiza
Straight to LA, New York, Vegas to Africa (dale)

Dance the night away
Live your life and stay young on the floor
Dance the night away
Grab somebody, drink a little more

(Dale, así me gusta, así me gusta, así me gusta)

La la la la la la la la la la la la la la
Tonight we gon' be it on the floor
La la la la la la la la la la la la la la
Tonight we gon' be it on the floor

That badonka donk is like a trunk full of bass on an old-school Chevy
Seven tray donkey donk
All I need is some vodka and some Chonkey coke
And watch a chick go get donkey-konged
Baby, if you're ready for things to get heavy
I get on the floor and act a fool if you let me, dale

Don't believe me, just vet me
My name ain't Keith, but I see the way you sweat me
LA, Miami, New York
Say no more, get on the floor

La la la la la la la la la la la la la la
Tonight we gon' be it on the floor
La la la la la la la la la la la la la la
Tonight we gon' be it on the floor
La la la la la la la la la la la la la la
Tonight we gon' be it on the floor
Writer(s): PEREZ ARMANDO CHRISTIAN, HAJJI BILAL, JANNUSI ACHRAF, KHAYAT NADIR, HERMOSA GONZALES GONZALO, HERMOSA ULISES, HAMID KINDA VIVIANNE, SANDELL GERALDO JACOP Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

8. PussyCat Dolls – 'Don’t Cha'

What better track for a summer glow up? The lyrics to ‘Don’t Cha’ will definitely feed your ego while the sun’s out! Crank it up! 

The Pussycat Dolls - Don't Cha ft. Busta Rhymes

7. Will.I.Am ft. Cody Wise – 'It’s My Birthday'

Whether it’s your birthday, or your BFFs (practically yours, too) this summer - you’ll definitely be singing along to this over the next few months! 

will.i.am, Cody Wise - It's My Birthday

6. Cover Drive – 'Twilight' 

Not to be confused with the film franchise (which we’re all still secretly obsessed with), this track by Bajan trio, Cover Drive hit the coveted No.1 spot way back in 2012 – the year Gossip Girl ended *broken heart emoji*. 

Cover Drive - Twilight

5. Tinchy Stryder ft. N. Dubz – 'Number 1'

Before Tulisa popped up on the X-Factor and Tinchy Stryder went into the I’m A Celeb jungle, they were making epic summer jams like this one and its fate was sealed in the name. 

Tinchy Stryder - Number 1 ft. N-Dubz

4. Dizzee Rascal – 'Bonkers'

Try not to stay still when you hear this one come on. We dare you! 

Dizzee Rascal & Armand Van Helden - Bonkers (Video)

3. Timbaland ft. Keri Hilson – 'The Way I Are'

After making smash hits with the likes of Justin Timberlake, Missy Elliott and Nelly Furtado – Timbo released this track. A certified summer smash, whether you were in the club or playing it off your phone in the playground. 

Timbaland - The Way I Are ft. Keri Hilson, D.O.E., Sebastian

2. The Black Eyed Peas – 'Boom Boom Pow'

Before the BEPs went on their second *ahem* hiatus, they dropped the absolute summer anthem ‘Boom Boom Pow’ from their album ‘The E.N.D’ in 2009. Nearly a decade later, it’s still a floor filling summer jam. 

The Black Eyed Peas - Boom Boom Pow

1. Justin Bieber – 'Sorry'

With its addictive dance routine and sultry lyrics, this one is a summer staple. There’s no escaping this tune, year after year. Even your nan will be singing along when she hears it. 

View the lyrics
You gotta go and get angry at all of my honesty
You know I try but I don't do too well with apologies
I hope I don't run out of time, could someone call a referee?
Cause I just need one more shot at forgiveness
I know you know that I made those mistakes maybe once or twice
By once or twice I mean maybe a couple a hundred times
So let me, oh let me redeem, oh redeem, oh myself tonight
Cause I just need one more shot at second chances

Yeah, is it too late now to say sorry?
Cause I'm missing more than just your body
Is it too late now to say sorry?
Yeah I know that I let you down
Is it too late to say I'm sorry now?

I'm sorry, yeah
Sorry, yeah
Sorry
Yeah I know that I let you down
Is it too late to say I'm sorry now?

I'll take every single piece of the blame if you want me to
But you know that there is no innocent one in this game for two
I'll go, I'll go and then you go, you go out and spill the truth
Can we both say the words and forget this?

Is it too late now to say sorry?
Cause I'm missing more than just your body
Is it too late now to say sorry?
Yeah I know that I let you down
Is it too late to say I'm sorry now?

I'm not just trying to get you back on me
Cause I'm missing more than just your body
Is it too late now to say sorry?
Yeah I know that I let you down
Is it too late to say I'm sorry now?

I'm sorry, yeah
Sorry, oh
Sorry
Yeah I know that I let you down
Is it too late to say I'm sorry now?
I'm sorry, yeah
Sorry, oh
Sorry
Yeah I know that I let you down
Is it too late to say I'm sorry now?
Writer(s): Justin Tranter, Sonny Moore, Justin Bieber, Julia Michaels, Michael Tucker Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Love all these tracks? Don’t miss out! All of these No.1 hits feature on the brand new album, MTV Summer Jams. OUT NOW. Grab your copies here! 

