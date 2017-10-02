The Pussycat Dolls Might Be Reuniting Next Year
OMG. Are the dolls coming back to save pop?!
Don't cha miss the days when Nicole and co. made you feel like the sexiest, no-man-needing, independent person in the room?
Well, loosen up your Buttons and stretch those vocal chords because THE PUSSYCAT DOLLS ARE COMING BACK!
That's right, Nicole Scherzinger is reportedly set to reunite with her former bandmates next year for a reunion tour and potentially a new album, nine years after their rather messy split.
The band broke things off in 2009 after just two (very successful) albums when Nicole went from lead singer to featured artist on their own singles, with 'Jai Ho' and 'Hush Hush' released as The Pussycat Dolls featuring Nicole Scherzinger. Yes, really...
However, the girls have apparently buried the hatchet and are planning a massive pop return - and why not? They're one of the most successful girl groups of all time and we could use some more sass-filled bangers.
“The girls feel the time is right to let bygones be bygones and put any differences they had behind them and celebrate the great songs they made," The Sun reports. “As well as their old tunes, they are hoping to treat fans with new music, too."
Wait A Minute... How do we know this is legit? C'mon, it's their destiny! Jai Ho!
What we don't know is how many members will be returning, as while Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Melody Thornton and Jessica Sutta might be ready to sell another 54 million records (true), Carmit Bachar has previously said never.
Bachar walked out in 2008 before their second album Doll Domination, and later said that she would never go back if Nicole was there.
"Five of us — and not Nicole — could happen. But all six? Never. Too much water under the bridge.” Ouch...
Well, Carmit aside, we cannot WAIT for the Dolls to dominate the charts once again. Bring it!
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH PCD'S 'BUTTONS' BELOW
