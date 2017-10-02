The Pussycat Dolls Might Be Reuniting Next Year

View the lyrics

What it do babyboo?

Yeah little mama you lookin' good

I see you wanna play with a player from the hood

Come holla at me you got it like that

Big Snoop Dogg with the lead Pussycat

I show you how I go down

Yeah I wanna throw down

Me and you one on one treat it like a showdown

You look at me I look at you

I'm reachin' for your shirt what you want me to do

I'm tellin' you loosen up my buttons babe (uh huh)



But you keep frontin' (uh)

Sayin' what you gon' do to me (uh huh)

But I ain't seen nothin'

I'm tellin' you to loosen up my buttons babe (uh huh)

But you keep frontin' (uh)

Sayin' what you gon' do to me (uh huh)

But I ain't seen nothin'

Typical hardly the type I fall for

I like when the physical don't leave me askin' for more

I'm a sexy mama (mama)

Who knows just how to get what I wanna?

(wanna)

What I wanna do is spring this on ya (on ya)

Backup all the things that I told ya (told ya told ya told ya)

You've been sayin' all the right things all night long

But I can't seem to get you over here to help take this off

Baby can't you see? (see)

These clothes are fittin' on me (me)

The heat comin' from this beat (beat)

I'm about to blow

I don't think you know

I'm tellin' you to loosen up my buttons babe (uh huh)

But you keep frontin' (uh)

Sayin' what you gon' do to me (uh huh)

But I ain't seen nothin'

I'm tellin' you to loosen up my buttons babe (uh huh)

But you keep frontin' (uh)

Sayin' what you gon' do to me (uh huh)

But I ain't seen nothin'

You say you're a big boy but I can't agree

'Cuz the love you said you had ain't been put on me

I wonder (wonder)

If I'm just too much for you wonder (wonder)

My kiss don't make you just wonder (wonder)

What I got next for you

What you wanna do? (do)

Take a chance to recognize that this could be yours

I can see just like most guys that your game don't please

Baby can't you see? (see)

These clothes are fittin' on me (me)

The heat comin' from this beat (beat)

I'm about to blow

I don't think you know

I'm tellin' you to loosen up my buttons babe (uh huh)

Oh-oh-oh-oh

But you keep frontin' (uh)

Sayin' what (oh-oh-oh-oh) you gon' do to me (uh huh)

But I ain't seen nothin'

I'm tellin' you to loosen up my buttons babe (uh huh)

But you keep frontin' (uh)

Sayin' what you gon' do to me (uh huh)

But I ain't seen nothin'

Now you can get what you want

What I need what I need

And let me tell you what's crack-a-lackin 'fo I proceed

I'm a show you where to put it at PCD on me

Yeah I thought I saw a puddycat

Now roll with the Big Dogg

All six of y'all on me

Now tell me how I feel babydoll

Ashley Nicole Carmit

Jessica Kimberly Melody

You tellin' me

Ha-ha... hot

Ha-ha... loosen up

Ha-ha... y-e-a-h...

Ha-ha... I can't take this

I'm tellin' you to loosen up my buttons babe (uh huh)

But you keep frontin' (uh)

Sayin' what you gon' do to me (uh huh)

But I ain't seen nothin'

I'm tellin' you to loosen up my buttons babe (uh huh)

But you keep frontin' (uh)

Sayin' what you gon' do to me (uh huh)

(Oh-oh-oh) But I ain't seen nothin'

I'm tellin' you to loosen up my buttons babe (uh huh)

But you keep frontin' (uh)

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Sayin' what you gon' do to me (uh huh)

But I ain't seen nothin'

I'm tellin' you

(oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh) to loosen up my buttons babe (uh huh)

But you keep frontin' (uh)

Sayin' what you gon' do to me (uh huh)

But I ain't seen nothin'

Writer(s): Jamal Jones, Sean Garrett, Calvin Broadus, Jason Perry, Nicole Scherzinger Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com