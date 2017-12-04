X Factor Winners Rak-Su Dominate the UK iTunes Chart After Victory

It's no surprise that Rak-Su won this year's X Factor. Over the past few months, the four boys have won the hearts of millions of viewers of the hit reality TV music competition with their incredible song-writing skills, performance abilities and friendship.

And, in less than 24 hours, the group have soared to the top of UK iTunes with their first single 'Dimelo'.

YES. IT'S OFFICIAL. RAK-SU ARE NUMBER 1 ON THE UK ITUNES CHART RIGHT THIS MINUTE.

For the first time in X Factor history, Rak-Su have released their infamous X Factor final duet as their post-show single. 'Dimelo' not only features 'Hips Don't Lie' rapper and former Fugees member Wyclef Jean but hit producer Naughty Boy as well.

It's also the first time that a winner of the show has released a coronation single that they've written.

That's not all though. Not only is 'Dimelo' Number 1 on iTunes but the featureless version is Number 3 and Rak-Su's X Factor performances of 'I'm Feeling You', 'Mona Lisa' and Mamacita' are each Number 4, Number 5 and Number 6 respectively.

All three songs are also originals written by Rak-Su. This success is unprecedented.

We can't wait to find out if Rak-Su decide to include them all on their debut album.

[Getty]

With skills like these, we know that whatever they release will be amazing.

Fingers crossed 'Dimelo' debuts high on the UK singles chart this week!

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.