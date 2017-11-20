RAYE Glows Up Cuba Style In The Lush 'Decline' Video

View the lyrics

Ooh, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

You don't know me



Oh yeah, time is money so don't fuck with mine

See I'm out with my girls, I'ma have a good time

Step back with your chit-chat, killin' my vibe



See, I can't get too much of a good thing

S'why me a dressed up in the finest things

Well, please hold your tongue, oh, don't say a damn thing



See your iPhone camera flashin'

Please step back, it's my style you're crampin'

"You here for long?" Oh no, I'm just passin'

"Do you wanna drink?" No, thanks for askin'



Ooh, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

You don't know me, fuck yeah

Ooh, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

You don't know me, fuck yeah



I mean, we could throw shapes together

But it doesn't mean you're in my circle, yeah



Cruise through life and I'm feelin' on track

If you can't keep up, then you better fall back

'Cause money look better when I see it all stacked up



See, I can't get too much of a good thing

S'why me a dressed up in the finest things

Well, please hold your tongue, oh, don't say a damn thing



See your iPhone camera flashin'

Please step back, it's my style you're crampin'

"You here for long?" Oh no, I'm just passin'

"Do you wanna drink?" No, thanks for askin'



Ooh, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

You don't know me, fuck yeah

Ooh, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

You don't know me, fuck yeah



Do [?]

Won't get what you want, what you want, what you want, want

Tell you what you don't know

I get what I want, what I want, what I want, want



See your iPhone camera flashin'

Please step back, it's my style you're crampin'

"You here for long?" Oh no, I'm just passin'

"Do you wanna drink?" No, thanks for askin'



Ooh, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

You don't know me, fuck yeah



You don't know me, fuck yeah

Writer(s): Walter Merziger, Rachel Keen, Timucin Aluo, Janee 'Jin Jin', PHIL D. YOUNG, Arno Kammermeier, Patrick Bodmer Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com