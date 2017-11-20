RAYE

RAYE Glows Up Cuba Style In The Lush 'Decline' Video

The 'You Don't Know Me' star is drama-free and living her best life with Mr Eazi because of it...

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 12:29

Sorry, the old RAYE can't come to the phone right now... she's over it.

RAYE is ditch-him-and-glow-up personified in the music video for her new single 'Decline', as she serves up looks and highlight worthy of no man while hanging around with Mr Eazi in Cuba.

If the song wasn't already a certified anti-f**kboy anthem then its accompanying visual cements its status in the history books.

View the lyrics
We been waiting in line to get into this club
Like all night, all night
We don't wanna go home so we'll take it outside
Yeah, outside, outside

This tick by the door like a broomstick
With a clipboard tryna be uptight
Over capacity, rubbin' us wrong
But my girl better put her up right
And we're all a bit fed up
Half of us halfway wasted
In the queue gettin' right up
In the queue gettin'

Oh yeah, we look like sickness
Barely movin' inches
Let's leave this line, your club will close
We'll run you outta business
What I do, what I do
That's what I do

We been waiting in line to get into this club
Like all night, all night
We don't wanna go home so we'll take it outside
Yeah, outside, outside
We been waiting in line to get into this club
Like all night, all night
We don't wanna go home so we'll take it outside
Yeah, outside, outside

1AM and it's freezin'
Silly, all us girls got our legs out
None of us are havin' this, the queue ain't moved
So the heels are comin' off right now
I think we're done bein' patient
So nobody can tell us all to pipe down
We're offline, cheap wine does that to your madness
Outside your club now

Yeah, we look like sickness
Barely movin' inches
Let's leave this line, your club will close
We'll run you outta business
What I do, what I do
That's what I do

We been waiting in line to get into this club
Like all night, all night
We don't wanna go home so we'll take it outside
Yeah, outside, outside
We been waiting in line to get into this club
Like all night, all night
We don't wanna go home so we'll take it outside
Yeah, outside, outside

We spent enough time waiting today
Front of the line, line, still got no entry
We been waiting in line to get into this club
Now fuck that, haha

We been waiting in line to get into this club
Like all night, all night
We don't wanna go home so we'll take it outside
Yeah, outside, outside

Yeah, we look like sickness
Barely movin' inches
Let's leave this line, your club will close
We'll run you outta business
What I do, what I do
That's what I do
Writer(s): Alex Gibson, James Bell, Fred Gibson, Rachel Keen, Ed Phillips Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

RAYE and Eazi hit up the Caribbean island to throw a basement party for all the lovers who are not in the back-and-forth cycle they sing of on the Ashanti and Ja Rule-sampling bop.

The singers are apart for most of the video until they link up for the single celebrations, both looking fine AF.

Seriously, we're used to RAYE looking effortlessly amazing at all times but she is quite literally oozing gorgeous from every single angle here?! We stan.

Getty Images

'Decline' is the follow-up to RAYE's anti-establishment banger 'The Line', the lead single from her anticipated debut album.

Nowadays there doesn't seem to be a rush for albums as we stream singles more than anything, however we are desperate to hear what else RAYE has in store as every single song she touches is gold.

RAYE, Mr Eazi - Decline (Official Video)

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH RAYE AND JAX JONES' 'YOU DON'T KNOW ME' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
Ooh, na na yeah
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah
I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na yeah
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah
You don't know me

Oh yeah, time is money so don't fuck with mine
See I'm out with my girls, I'ma have a good time
Step back with your chit-chat, killin' my vibe

See, I can't get too much of a good thing
S'why me a dressed up in the finest things
Well, please hold your tongue, oh, don't say a damn thing

See your iPhone camera flashin'
Please step back, it's my style you're crampin'
"You here for long?" Oh no, I'm just passin'
"Do you wanna drink?" No, thanks for askin'

Ooh, na na yeah
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah
I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na yeah
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah
You don't know me, fuck yeah
Ooh, na na yeah
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah
I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na yeah
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah
You don't know me, fuck yeah

I mean, we could throw shapes together
But it doesn't mean you're in my circle, yeah

Cruise through life and I'm feelin' on track
If you can't keep up, then you better fall back
'Cause money look better when I see it all stacked up

See, I can't get too much of a good thing
S'why me a dressed up in the finest things
Well, please hold your tongue, oh, don't say a damn thing

See your iPhone camera flashin'
Please step back, it's my style you're crampin'
"You here for long?" Oh no, I'm just passin'
"Do you wanna drink?" No, thanks for askin'

Ooh, na na yeah
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah
I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na yeah
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah
You don't know me, fuck yeah
Ooh, na na yeah
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah
I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na yeah
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah
You don't know me, fuck yeah

Do [?]
Won't get what you want, what you want, what you want, want
Tell you what you don't know
I get what I want, what I want, what I want, want

See your iPhone camera flashin'
Please step back, it's my style you're crampin'
"You here for long?" Oh no, I'm just passin'
"Do you wanna drink?" No, thanks for askin'

Ooh, na na yeah
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah
I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na yeah
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah
You don't know me, fuck yeah

You don't know me, fuck yeah
Writer(s): Walter Merziger, Rachel Keen, Timucin Aluo, Janee 'Jin Jin', PHIL D. YOUNG, Arno Kammermeier, Patrick Bodmer Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

More From RAYE

Raye in the &#039;Decline&#039; music video

RAYE Glows Up Cuba Style In The Lush 'Decline' Video

RAYE Teases New Single With Bloodpop and Julia Michaels

Music

Raye Talks Stanning Chris and Kem from Love Island and Her Friendship with Stormzy

V Festival

V Festival 2017: RAYE Professes Love For Chris And Kem & Disciples Share Poncho Fashion Advice | MTV News

Isle Of MTV

Isle Of MTV Highlights 2017, Malta

RAYE

The Line (Live At Isle Of MTV Malta 2017)

Music

RAYE Picks Our Her Festival Faves Playlist - Listen!

New Music Round-Up: JAY-Z, Calvin Harris, Bruno Mars and more

Isle Of MTV

The Chainsmokers Are Well Up For A Game Of Thrones Cameo & RAYE's Working For RiRi | MTV News Isle Of MTV Special

DNCE At Isle Of MTV Malta 2017

Isle Of MTV Malta 2017: All The Pics With The Chainsmokers, DNCE, Jonas Blue & RAYE!

Isle Of MTV

The Chainsmokers, DNCE, Jonas Blue & RAYE Tell Us Their Biggest Stage Fails At Isle Of MTV Malta 2017

The Chainsmokers At Isle Of MTV Malta 2017

The Chainsmokers, DNCE, Jonas Blue & RAYE Throw Epic Party For 50,000 People At Isle Of MTV 2017

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Star Chantelle Connelly Doesn't Look Like This Anymore

Stephen Bear Shares Photo Of Charlotte Crosby In Bed And Declares He Misses Her

Zahida Allen&#039;s boyfriend Sean Pratt seemed to tweet about their break up but soon deleted those messages

Zahida Allen’s Boyfriend Sean Pratt Lashes Out At The Geordie Shore Star In Major Twitter Rant

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reportedly &quot;exclusive&quot;

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Now ‘Exclusive’ And We Just Can’t Even

Kylie Jenner Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner Sparks Speculation She Is Having TWINS After Keeping Her Body Concealed

Holly Hagan Instagram

Holly Hagan Just Shared An EPIC Throwback Pic That Has Made Everyone's Jaws Drop

Marnie Simpson Backs Megan McKenna As She Hits Out At 'Unacceptable' Paps For Scaring Her

Harry Styles and Camille Rowe will go public at Victoria&#039;s Secret Show

Harry Styles And Girlfriend Camille Rowe Will Go Public At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Chloe Ferry's Very Naked Bathrobe Selfie

Celebrities Who Majorly Regretted Their Surgery

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey could welcome their son early, and Gary is panicking about parenthood

Gaz Beadle Is Feeling ‘Panicked’ About Becoming A Dad As Baby Could Be Early

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time