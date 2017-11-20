RAYE Glows Up Cuba Style In The Lush 'Decline' Video
The 'You Don't Know Me' star is drama-free and living her best life with Mr Eazi because of it...
Sorry, the old RAYE can't come to the phone right now... she's over it.
RAYE is ditch-him-and-glow-up personified in the music video for her new single 'Decline', as she serves up looks and highlight worthy of no man while hanging around with Mr Eazi in Cuba.
If the song wasn't already a certified anti-f**kboy anthem then its accompanying visual cements its status in the history books.
Like all night, all night
We don't wanna go home so we'll take it outside
Yeah, outside, outside
This tick by the door like a broomstick
With a clipboard tryna be uptight
Over capacity, rubbin' us wrong
But my girl better put her up right
And we're all a bit fed up
Half of us halfway wasted
In the queue gettin' right up
In the queue gettin'
Oh yeah, we look like sickness
Barely movin' inches
Let's leave this line, your club will close
We'll run you outta business
What I do, what I do
That's what I do
We been waiting in line to get into this club
Like all night, all night
We don't wanna go home so we'll take it outside
Yeah, outside, outside
We been waiting in line to get into this club
Like all night, all night
We don't wanna go home so we'll take it outside
Yeah, outside, outside
1AM and it's freezin'
Silly, all us girls got our legs out
None of us are havin' this, the queue ain't moved
So the heels are comin' off right now
I think we're done bein' patient
So nobody can tell us all to pipe down
We're offline, cheap wine does that to your madness
Outside your club now
Yeah, we look like sickness
Barely movin' inches
Let's leave this line, your club will close
We'll run you outta business
What I do, what I do
That's what I do
We been waiting in line to get into this club
Like all night, all night
We don't wanna go home so we'll take it outside
Yeah, outside, outside
We been waiting in line to get into this club
Like all night, all night
We don't wanna go home so we'll take it outside
Yeah, outside, outside
We spent enough time waiting today
Front of the line, line, still got no entry
We been waiting in line to get into this club
Now fuck that, haha
We been waiting in line to get into this club
Like all night, all night
We don't wanna go home so we'll take it outside
Yeah, outside, outside
Yeah, we look like sickness
Barely movin' inches
Let's leave this line, your club will close
We'll run you outta business
What I do, what I do
That's what I do
RAYE and Eazi hit up the Caribbean island to throw a basement party for all the lovers who are not in the back-and-forth cycle they sing of on the Ashanti and Ja Rule-sampling bop.
The singers are apart for most of the video until they link up for the single celebrations, both looking fine AF.
Seriously, we're used to RAYE looking effortlessly amazing at all times but she is quite literally oozing gorgeous from every single angle here?! We stan.
'Decline' is the follow-up to RAYE's anti-establishment banger 'The Line', the lead single from her anticipated debut album.
Nowadays there doesn't seem to be a rush for albums as we stream singles more than anything, however we are desperate to hear what else RAYE has in store as every single song she touches is gold.
Words: Ross McNeilage
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.
WATCH RAYE AND JAX JONES' 'YOU DON'T KNOW ME' VIDEO BELOW
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah
I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na yeah
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah
You don't know me
Oh yeah, time is money so don't fuck with mine
See I'm out with my girls, I'ma have a good time
Step back with your chit-chat, killin' my vibe
See, I can't get too much of a good thing
S'why me a dressed up in the finest things
Well, please hold your tongue, oh, don't say a damn thing
See your iPhone camera flashin'
Please step back, it's my style you're crampin'
"You here for long?" Oh no, I'm just passin'
"Do you wanna drink?" No, thanks for askin'
Ooh, na na yeah
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah
I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na yeah
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah
You don't know me, fuck yeah
Ooh, na na yeah
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah
I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na yeah
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah
You don't know me, fuck yeah
I mean, we could throw shapes together
But it doesn't mean you're in my circle, yeah
Cruise through life and I'm feelin' on track
If you can't keep up, then you better fall back
'Cause money look better when I see it all stacked up
See, I can't get too much of a good thing
S'why me a dressed up in the finest things
Well, please hold your tongue, oh, don't say a damn thing
See your iPhone camera flashin'
Please step back, it's my style you're crampin'
"You here for long?" Oh no, I'm just passin'
"Do you wanna drink?" No, thanks for askin'
Ooh, na na yeah
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah
I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na yeah
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah
You don't know me, fuck yeah
Ooh, na na yeah
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah
I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na yeah
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah
You don't know me, fuck yeah
Do [?]
Won't get what you want, what you want, what you want, want
Tell you what you don't know
I get what I want, what I want, what I want, want
See your iPhone camera flashin'
Please step back, it's my style you're crampin'
"You here for long?" Oh no, I'm just passin'
"Do you wanna drink?" No, thanks for askin'
Ooh, na na yeah
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah
I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na yeah
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah
You don't know me, fuck yeah
You don't know me, fuck yeah