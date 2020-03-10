Reality Con UK

Important Reality Con Update

Ticket information regarding Reality Con UK

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - 11:05

Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19) MTV Reality Con has been postponed until 2021. 

We appreciate that this is disappointing for everyone who was looking forward to attending this event, however our priority is to ensure the health and safety of our guests.

If you have purchased a ticket to MTV Reality Con through our ticket partner, SeeTickets, you will receive an email from SeeTickets regarding next steps.

You will be entitled to a ticket refund or exchange of your ticket to our new event date in 2021 (new event date to be announced.)

If you have not received any communication regarding your refund, please contact mtvevents@vimn.com

We look forward to welcoming you to Reality Con next year. Keep an eye on MTV’s social pages for more information!

