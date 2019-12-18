Everything You Need To Know About Reality Con UK!

Ever wanted to immerse yourself in your favourite show? Reality Con is an interactive experience that will give YOU the chance to explore some of the most iconic sets in MTV history.

Tickets for the first Reality Con UK are on sale NOW, head here to grab yours: TICKETS

Taking place in May 2020, fans of reality TV will have the unique opportunity to see the stars behind their favourite shows and visit the unforgettable locations behind the chaos.

The three-day event will give viewers the chance to get up close and personal with the Shag Pad and Hot Tub from Geordie Shore before kicking back in an Ex On The Beach inspired chill-out area including a live DJ.

Looking for a thrill? The Just Tattoo Of Us set will also be open to visitors, with attendees having the chance to get their own (temporary) inking from the show alongside a photo opportunity involving those iconic AF fear goggles.

The event will also include competitions, challenges, and live panels with the cast and industry insiders discussing all the behind-the-scenes secrets of how the shows are pieced together.

When the fun and games are over, you’ll have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to party like a Geordie on The Toon at a nightclub hosted by a range of soon-to-be-announced special guest DJs.

Become an honorary radgie on the Geordie Shore set

Unless you were born and raised on The Toon with big plans to launch a reality star career, the chances are you’ve never had much of a chance of seeing the villa IRL…until now!

At Reality Con, you can witness a recreation of the pad that made household names of the OG cast.

When that’s done, dial things up with a visit to the Hot Tub, an iconic part of Geordie Shore history that proves everything gets messy AF when the temperatures start bubbling up. Ready to tash on?

Get inked for a day on the set of Just Tattoo Of Us

Calling all thrillseekers! Cast your nerves aside to explore the Instagrammable set behind one of the most shocking, hilarious, and totally unforgettable shows in reality history.

The Just Tattoo Of Us experience will give you the chance to feel what it’s ~really~ like putting on those fear goggles and awaiting a brand new (non-permanent) inking.

Feel the heat in a recreation of Ex On The Beach

Reality Con visitors can grab a slice of the Ex On The Beach action without being swilled by an ex on national television. With that in mind, what’s not to like about sampling the more luxurious parts of the explosive series?

The chill-out area offers the perfect balance of relaxation and fun, giving you the chance to interact with the iconic Tablet Of Terror before kicking back with food, drink, day loungers, and the smooth AF sounds of a live DJ.

Whose ex is next? Hopefully not ours!

Talk the talk with stars from iconic MTV shows

The most exciting part of the event is the chance to see the stars behind the shows. Charlotte Crosby, Joey Essex and more soon-to-be-announced castmates will spill the tea on what it’s really like to be famous, including the pros and cons of living their lives on social media.

Producers will share the goss on what makes a perfectly packaged reality star and the stars themselves will head up classes on how to overcome online trolling in order to live their best lives. The full schedule is coming very soon, with plenty of twists and turns in store.

Mingle with the biggest names in reality TV

As for which stars will be attending each session, the full line-up is still in the works, but we're thrilled to announced that reality royalty Charlotte Crosby and Joey Essex will be joining us, as well as Geordie Shore faves Chloe Ferry and Nathan Henry!

What we can promise is that the event will feature a heap of famous faces from shows including Geordie Shore, Just Tattoo Of Us, and Ex On The Beach, with Charlotte and Joey already on board to attend the experience.

The three-day bonanza is a totally innovative way to gather loads of reality influencers under one roof. Even better, all ticket holders will be given the opportunity to meet & greet their favourite starts. More info to come!

Disclaimer: Please note not all talent will make appearances at every session and talent will vary across the weekend.

For all info on Reality Con, head to https://realitycon.co.uk/