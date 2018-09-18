Refreshers Week: The Uni Survival Guide From ACTUAL Uni Students

Going to university can be hard. For most people, uni means packing up and moving to somewhere extremely far from home, to live ALONE for the first time in their lives. But how can you prepare for such a huge life change we hear you ask?

Simple! Get some inside advice from those who’ve experienced it first hand - ACTUAL uni students.

MTV asked some students from across the country to take a break from their studies and have a quick chat about the uni life.

Here’s the advice they’d give to budding university students like yourself:

Hannah - University of Sheffield

How was Freshers week for you?

'Freshers week was good, eye-opening but good. Although I got laryngitis and slept through an event I bought tickets for I did enjoy myself.'

Did you make friends easily?

'With my degree, in History, you don't get as much contact time. So it was hard if you didn't introduce yourself to the people sitting next to you. I made friends with my flat but you have to actively make friends. It's not as easy as at school.'

What advice would you give someone going to uni?

'Take antibacterial wipes, Dettol, everything! You will get Freshers flu - it's a given. Make your room a home. You'll be there all year.'

What's been the hardest part of uni?

'Managing your time, you don't get to excuse yourself off seminars or work. You can't make up excuses, you have to email and have a genuine reason. You also have to be strict with yourself.'

What's been the best part of uni?

'Best part would have to be the freedom. I can get up when I want. But it's also a downer, there's no one to pick up your mess or make you dinner. It's your independence.'

Would you recommend uni to people who are indecisive?

'You need to be really in for it, the whole way. This isn't a decision to be taken lightly, it's so much fun but it's also the next three years of your life.'

What are your uni do's and don'ts?

Do:

- Make the most of it.

- Join a club, it'll help you make new friends.

- Try and manage your money (it'll help in the long run.)

- Try and be healthy.

Don’t:

- Do anything you don't want to.

- Try and make intricate meals in a shared kitchen.

- Be mad if someone eats your food, I know it's hard not to but it's uni culture.

Tierney - University of Sussex

How was Freshers week for you?

'Honestly I didn't get to have a freshers week because I had to come home half way through for personal reasons. I'm looking forward to having a redo this year though!'

Did you make friends easily?

'No, not at all! Since I missed freshers week and had 40-100 people in my lectures, it was tough to make friends during lessons.'

What advice would you give someone going to uni?

'Go to absolutely everything you can! Take advantage of everything that's offered to you, do all your work the day you get it. MAKE SURE YOU REMEMBER THE RIGHT DATES FOR YOUR EXAMS!'

What's been the hardest part of uni?

'After a while, coming home from a full day of lectures and having to cook, clean, do work, wash, plus anything else, it gets hard to give yourself the time you need to keep your mental health from spiralling.

Also, having to come to terms with the fact that you aren't having the uni experience you were sold by the internet.'

What's been the best part of uni?

'Freedom! Finally getting to be yourself away from anything that was stopping you at home. It's a complete reset.'

Would you recommend uni to people who are indecisive?

'Absolutely! That's the reason I'm there! Gives me an extra few years to decide what I want to do and to sort myself out.'

What are your uni do's and don'ts?

Do:

-Think about what you're most likely to cook for the week based on spare time and sleep.

Don't:

- Go to the shops when you're hungry and over buy because there's no way you'll have a fridge shelf big enough!

Tyrell - Birmingham City University

How was Freshers week for you?

"I had a great time. I met loads of people!'

Did you make friends easily?

'Yeah, pretty easily for me. All my flat mates were friendly, quickly found the people on my course that I got along with, and made some of my best mates!'

What advice would you give someone going to uni?

'Just have as much fun as you can, it only lasts a few years (usually), squeeze as many memories as you can in and take risks! Also study and get work done, don't be an idiot!'

What's been the hardest part of uni?

'Writing a dissertation. There's a lot of reading to do.'

What's been the best part of uni?

'I was able get on one of my biggest film projects to date which gave me a big career boost and a head start at the age of 19!'

Would you recommend uni to people who are indecisive?

'I would mainly recommend it if you're moving out of home for it, the experience of being independent and living your own life is incomparable!'

What are your uni do's and don'ts?

Do:

- Do take risks, do things you are scared to do.

- Do keep an eye on your studies and assignments.

- Try and manage your money (it'll help in the long run.)

- Try and be healthy.

Don’t:

- Don't buy fast food all the time get used to cooking.

- Don't go out clubbing and drinking if you don't want to.

- Don't be lazy, just live life to the fullest!

Rosie - Guildhall School of Music and Drama

How was Freshers week for you?

'I didn’t actually go to freshers, I think I was too nervous.'



Did you make friends easily?

'My class is pretty small so it was easy getting to know people. I got close with a few people quite quickly and they are definitely friends for life already.'

What advice would you give someone going to uni?

'My advice would be to do as many social things as you can. I missed out on loads of cool events because I just didn’t think it would be beneficial or fun. They all would’ve been, and I regret it now!'

What's been the hardest part of uni?

"Hardest part is the depth of learning I think. I struggled with getting to grips with some of the things we were learning, and I should’ve spoke to teachers and gotten clarity when I was confused."

Would you recommend uni to people who are indecisive?

'Yes, but only if you find what you feel is truly right for you. I didn’t want to go to university at all before my last year of college, but I found out about my course through a girl in the year above me who had been accepted into the same course. So really look around!'

What are your uni do's and don'ts?

Do:

-Make your mental health a priority.

-Socialise and don’t be scared to meet new people, chances are they’re pretty new too!

-Enjoy yourself!

Don’t:

-Don’t do all nighters.

-Get your work done as soon as you get it so it’s fresh in your head.

Kalen - University Of Northampton

How was Freshers week for you?

'I didn’t go! I was too shy. But I wish I had!'

Did you make friends easily?

'Not as easily as I thought I would have. You have to be proactive in making friends.'

What advice would you give someone going to uni?

'Get involved in as many social activities and course related things as possible, the social is the best part!'

What's been the hardest part of uni?

'Managing deadlines for essays and coursework, and also working in groups. Working in groups was difficult as not everyone is on the same wavelength.'

What's been the best part of uni?

'Graduating and getting the degree after all the hard work, it really did feel like it was all worth it!'

Would you recommend uni to people who are indecisive?

'Definitely, it’s a great experience even if it is tough at times. It helped me figure out what I wanted to do career wise for the rest of my life!'

What are your uni do's and don'ts?

Do:

- Do try to make friends and socialise as much as you can.

- Do organise and plan your deadlines and essays in advance.

Don't:

- Don’t stress out too much and talk to peers or tutors If you feel stuck.

- Don’t give up either, persevere through the hard times!

So there you have it, an abundance of advice and top tips to help you smash the next three years of your life!

