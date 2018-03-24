15 Almost Too Accurate Memes About Ghosting
BOO.
Wednesday, January 16, 2019 - 15:50
You know the deal. You’re getting on really well with someone, you start to think that maybe, maybe, this could be something. Something good. Something GREAT even, when - oh. Never mind. You’ve been ghosted.
It really hurts, makes you feel like an utter fool, and suddenly crawling into a hole forever seems like a reasonable option.
It’s not though, because putting yourself out there and believing in love, romance and human connection is never a bad thing - and you need to remember that. While you are, though, here’s some too accurate memes about being ghosted to help you realise that you’re not the only one.
Accurate.
Oh, it lives.
The novel of our time.
BUT WHAT ABOUT THE PEACH RINGS?
For the freelancers out there.
5* performance. Bravo.
What a waste of a good boot.
How the other half live, eh?
So original.
An essay.
Goddamit Brian.
Sounds about right.
RIP.
If only you could turn it into a money-making endeavour
And, preach.
Feel better? You will feel better. Keep on keeping on, friend.
Latest News
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Admits She ‘Grew Up Overnight’ When She Had Son Marley As She Hits Back At Young Mum Stereotypes – Exclusive
7 Celeb Weddings We Can Expect In 2019: From Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner To Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott
15 Almost Too Accurate Memes About Ghosting
Troye Sivan and Lauv Just Made A Sleep Playlist Together For ‘No Reason At All’
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Pregnancy Speculation Over This Pic
Noah Centineo Is Starring In A New Netflix Movie And We’re Already Obsessed
The Most Google Questions About Vaginas, Answered
Scotty T Reportedly Pulled Out Of Adults-Only Panto Last Minute For This Reason
Zahida Allen Takes Down A Troll Who Claims Abbie Holborn Has Had Too Much 'Work' Done
Millie Bobby Brown Defends Penn Badgley's Character In Netflix's 'You'
Little Mix Will Be Performing At The BRITs 2019 After High Demand From Fans
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson, Scotty T and Vicky Pattison Share Ten Year Challenge Throwbacks
Teen Mom UK 5 First Look: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals Aftermath Of Messy Split From Dylan Siggers: ‘So Much Has Happened’
Young T & Bugsey Talk Making It From Nottingham & Performing With Stormzy
Teen Mom UK’s Shannon Wise Explains How Her Relationship With Boyfriend Charlie Is Going After A Tough Series – Exclusive
Why Barbie Isn’t The Hero We Need In 2019
The Most Googled Questions About Sex, Answered
How To Get Out Of The Friend Zone, By People Who've Actually Done It
Charlotte Crosby Stalks Boyf Josh Ritchie’s Insta And Isn't Happy With 'Naked' Pics – Exclusive
More From Relationships
15 Almost Too Accurate Memes About Ghosting
The Most Googled Questions About Sex, Answered
How To Get Out Of The Friend Zone, By People Who've Actually Done It
It’s Scientifically Proven That Roasting Your Partner is Great For Your Relationship
Dating Resolutions To Make If You Want To Find Love In 2019
What It's Really Like To Be A Sugar Baby
32 Thoughts A Gay Man Has On A First Date
What Your New Year’s Resolution Says About You
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Play Hilarious Game Of Mr And Mrs
Vicky Pattison Reveals What It Was Like Filming John Noble Breakup For Reality Show
What To Buy Them For Christmas Based On How Long You've Been Dating
7 Signs That You Might Not Be Giving Your Relationships A Chance
Trending Articles
Marnie Simpson Reveals Chet Johnson's Huge New Tattoo Of A Familiar Face
Zahida Allen Takes Down A Troll Who Claims Abbie Holborn Has Had Too Much 'Work' Done
Teen Mom UK 5 First Look: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals Aftermath Of Messy Split From Dylan Siggers: ‘So Much Has Happened’
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson, Scotty T and Vicky Pattison Share Ten Year Challenge Throwbacks
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Pregnancy Speculation Over This Pic
Charlotte Crosby And Abbie Holborn Are Losing It Over Holly Hagan’s Toned Bikini Body
Did You Spot The Mistake Everyone Is Commenting On In This Marnie Simpson Photo?
Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Admits Her Life Has Been Turned Upside Down After Her ‘Happy Ever After Crashed’ – Exclusive
Charlotte Crosby's Latest Post About Josh Ritchie Will Probably Make You Cry
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Shannon Wise Explains How Her Relationship With Boyfriend Charlie Is Going After A Tough Series – Exclusive
The Most Google Questions About Vaginas, Answered