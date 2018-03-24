Relationships

15 Almost Too Accurate Memes About Ghosting

You know the deal. You’re getting on really well with someone, you start to think that maybe, maybe, this could be something. Something good. Something GREAT even, when - oh. Never mind. You’ve been ghosted.

It really hurts, makes you feel like an utter fool, and suddenly crawling into a hole forever seems like a reasonable option. 

It’s not though, because putting yourself out there and believing in love, romance and human connection is never a bad thing - and you need to remember that. While you are, though, here’s some too accurate memes about being ghosted to help you realise that you’re not the only one. 

Accurate. 

Oh, it lives. 

The novel of our time. 

The novel of our time.

BUT WHAT ABOUT THE PEACH RINGS?

For the freelancers out there. 

5* performance. Bravo. 

What a waste of a good boot. 

What a waste of a good boot.

How the other half live, eh?

So original. 

An essay. 

Goddamit Brian. 

Sounds about right. 

RIP. 

I mean, that's the ONLY logical explanation for not replying to texts, right?!

If only you could turn it into a money-making endeavour

And, preach. 

Feel better? You will feel better. Keep on keeping on, friend. 

