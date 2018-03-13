Relationships

15 Celeb Snogs You'll Wish You Were A Part Of

We're down if they are...?

Caroline Fergusson
Friday, March 16, 2018 - 09:04

If there is one thing that you miss when your single and alone; it’s snogs. Yes also that but nothing beats a good ol’ make-out sesh. But we’ve decided that one regular person isn’t enough for us. We’ve set our sights higher and now we’re all about the celeb kiss.

So if any of these famous faces fancies a cheeky three-way smooch, we’re right here y'all....

But first, let's all check out Courtney Act doing First Dates shall we?

1. Sam Smith and Brandon Foley

Backgrid

We might not be welcome but we’ll hop right in guys.

2. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

✨ To the happiest of birthdays my love! How special is this thing called life that we share together?! I am so blessed to be creating beautiful monumental memories with such a wonderful man! I hope this year brings you all that you dream of! You will forever be my always! I love you baby! ✨

That’s how babies are made. Kind of.

3. Dylan O'Brien and Britt Roberston

Back-against-the-wall type snogs are the nest.

4. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams

Getty Images

The closest we’d ever become to living The Notebook.

5. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi

Getty Images

This looks like an anxious make-out and tbh we can relate.

6. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Getty Images

Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes.

7. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

If our relationship could just be this film that would be swell.

8. Prince William and Kate Middleton

Getty Images

An IRL Disney kiss.

9. Miley Cyrus and Patrick Schwartzenegger

Getty Images

Shall we just swap with him? Is he on Tinder?

10. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Getty Images

If we could be a throuple with anyone....

11. Amy Schumer and Tina Fey

Getty Images

Have you ever seen a more passionate snog? Us next.

12. Alexander Skarsgaard and a baby kangaroo

Getty Images

We could never decide who to swap places with so we’ll join in please.

13. Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber

Because what's better than being involved in a celeb snog? Having it be shown on a kiss cam.

14. Kate Winslet and Alison Janney

Getty Images

We adore them. That’s the reason.

15. Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero

Getty Images

We’re really feeling this tbh.

And now, it seems appropriate to look at Hannah Witton's guide to doing it....

