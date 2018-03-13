15 Celeb Snogs You'll Wish You Were A Part Of
We're down if they are...?
If there is one thing that you miss when your single and alone; it’s snogs. Yes also that but nothing beats a good ol’ make-out sesh. But we’ve decided that one regular person isn’t enough for us. We’ve set our sights higher and now we’re all about the celeb kiss.
So if any of these famous faces fancies a cheeky three-way smooch, we’re right here y'all....
1. Sam Smith and Brandon Foley
We might not be welcome but we’ll hop right in guys.
2. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
That’s how babies are made. Kind of.
3. Dylan O'Brien and Britt Roberston
Back-against-the-wall type snogs are the nest.
4. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams
The closest we’d ever become to living The Notebook.
5. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi
This looks like an anxious make-out and tbh we can relate.
6. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes.
7. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
If our relationship could just be this film that would be swell.
8. Prince William and Kate Middleton
An IRL Disney kiss.
9. Miley Cyrus and Patrick Schwartzenegger
Shall we just swap with him? Is he on Tinder?
10. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
If we could be a throuple with anyone....
11. Amy Schumer and Tina Fey
Have you ever seen a more passionate snog? Us next.
12. Alexander Skarsgaard and a baby kangaroo
We could never decide who to swap places with so we’ll join in please.
13. Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber
Because what's better than being involved in a celeb snog? Having it be shown on a kiss cam.
14. Kate Winslet and Alison Janney
We adore them. That’s the reason.
15. Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero
We’re really feeling this tbh.
