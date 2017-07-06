17 Things You'll Only Know If You're A Twin

So why do we celebrate Pride? A few familiar faces have some thoughts...

Stick on the Parent Trap and all hail the twin patron saints of Mary-Kate and Ashley - here’s 17 things you’ll only understand if you’re a twin.

1. The feeling of having a childhood partner in crime who had your back no matter what - until they threw you under the parental bus to save their own skin, of course. ‘SHE DID IT’.

2. ‘‘What’s it like being a twin?’ Ummmm, how do you even answer that - what’s it like NOT being a twin? This is literally all I have ever known.

3. The universal ‘ohhhh’ sound of disappointment emitted by anyone who finds out you’re a twin, then discovers you’re not identical. Almost makes you feel like you’ve let them down in some way, because you’re not a ‘PROPER’ twin.

4. Being called ‘the twins’ for the entirety of your childhood, by pretty much everyone. Nothing like losing individual identity to set you up for life, is there?

5. Having to deal with the question ‘which one is the evil twin?’ as if that’s actually a ‘thing’.

6. Living in constant fear that you’ll give birth to twins yourself, because sweet jesu, you remember running circles around your poor parents.

7. Having to share your birthday. No one day is ever about you. That will bother you not at all, or quite a lot, depending on how much of an attention seeker you are.

8. Having to suffer the indignity of JOINT birthday cards and presents. Are you literally so stingy you couldn’t fork out for two cards, Janet?

9. And on that note - the race to unwrap your birthday/christmas present first, because there was obviously a BOGOF offer on, and you can see that your twin has exactly the same thing under that wrapping paper. Spoiler alert, much?

10. Gross guys who think being a twin is some kind of beauty contest. ‘You’re a twin? Who’s hotter?’. Go way please, moronic human.

11. Stealing clothes = very hard, because same school, same classes, same friends.

12. The EPIC FIGHTS. There is no argument like a twin argument. You shared a womb, for pete’s sake, you know how to get under each other’s skin like nothing else.

13. Any insult aimed at them is also aimed at you. Hurt one, you hurt us both, mothertrucker.

14. The inside jokes. Don’t try and play us at something like Articulate, yeah? One of us will shout ‘SQUIRREL’, and the other will know they’re referring to Peter Rabbit because of that funny thing that happened when we were 6 - and it will infuriate you.

15. The next person who asks you if you can ‘feel your twin’s pain’ or ‘read their mind’ needs to sign up for a class in originality.

16. ‘Who’s older?’ will essentially be the soundtrack to your life.

17. The instant bond you feel with anyone who is also a twin. It’s like a not-so-secret club and it’s great.

- Words by Lizzie Cox.