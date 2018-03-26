Relationships

8 GIFs That Will Speak To Anyone Secretly Attracted To Their BFF

All in all, it's a pretty devastating situation to find yourself in.

Monday, March 26, 2018 - 15:21

Dante was absolutely wrong when he said that the deepest layer of hell was located at the Earth's core. 

Anyone who has ever been attracted to their BFF knows that it’s actually in all those tiny moments when your pal makes it crystal clear they’re not remotely interested in you as a romantic partner.

Let's get checking out whether a bunch of grown adults can pass a GCSE exam...

Shout out to anyone who has been forced to hang out with their crush 24/7, thus giving themselves absolutely no time to ever get over their feelings and move on with someone else. 

When you first experience the crushing realisation that you fancy them

Here’s to the moment of pure horror when you realise that the person who messages you at 3am about their fungal toe infection is also the person that you’re hopelessly attracted to. Symptoms commonly include sweaty palms, a racing heart, and a crippling tension migraine.  

When you try and rewire your brain to see them as a sexless human being

Everything was ticking along quite nicely before you sat around and thought about everything too much. So, the answer is simple. Force your brain into a manual reset and convince yourself that said epiphany was just a false alarm and nothing more. Good plan.

When you have to physically hold yourself back from texting them

Some groundwork rules clearly need to be put into place here. Including putting a limit on the amount of times you’re permitted to reach out to them first and avoiding all conversations about your personal life, physical type, and anything else that is bound to land you in trouble. 

When you draw up a list of all the worst things about them and find nothing

Obviously, nobody is 100% perfect. This person has several character flaws that you’re pretty familiar with. But why is it that your brain keeps reframing “reckless” into “passionate," and “emotionally distant” into “cool and mysterious?”

Facepalm.

When you have a few drinks and realise that you’re staring a bit too much

Keeping your sober mind on the straight and narrow is one thing, but two G&Ts later and your face has effectively transformed into the heart eyes emoji. The only small mercy is that you’ll probably have no idea what you said or did the following morning.

Probably something even more embarassing than this. 

When they talk about how incredible/funny/sexy their partner is

Blah, blah, blah. Nobody cares. Except you. Who will go home and analyse every single adjective they used to describe their current S.O. and wonder why the universe decided to give you absolutely none of these desirable qualities. 

When you do everything within your power to make them feel jealous

You and the green-eyed monster are pretty good mates at this point. Payback probably involves you trying to flirt with someone else in the hopes your BFF will suddenly realise their true feelings for you. Pathetic. 

When you decide to back out of the friendship only to WhatsApp them 5 minutes later

Hear that? It’s the sound of the rulebook you so carefully instated about your friendship being launched out the window as soon as you find a hilarious personality quiz you want them to take. So transparent. 

Here's hoping you make it out alive. 

