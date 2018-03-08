Relationships

A GIF Guide To Dumping Someone

Because there are no winners in this nightmare of a situation.

Thursday, March 8, 2018 - 16:00
Ever looked over at your partner and realised they're absolutely not the person you want to spend the rest of your life with?

It's a pretty uncomfortable epiphany that only flings up two potential options: Either you stay put in a relationship you're not 100% invested in, or you start thinking about an exit strategy that won't cause the other person any unnecessary pain.

Let's get checking out if a bunch of grown adults can pass a GCSE exam...

And while there are absolutely no winners in this shitty situation, we've managed to pin down the entire process in the space of eleven GIFs. 

1. Noticing a bunch of small things that really piss you off

There's usually that one tiny moment when you realise everything's gone up shit creek. From there, everything your partner does, from the way they breathe, chew, fail to text back for hours on end, and consistently refuse to replace the toilet roll sends you into an absolute rage spiral. 

2. Realising how much better everyone else has it

Hearing conversations about how your pals are ready to head down the aisle, pop a few babies out, and settle down in the country only emphasises how uncertain you are in your own relationship. And hey, maybe that uncertainty is kind of an answer in itself?

3. Coming to the conclusion that you're going to have to break it off

Reaching the point when you decide that the relationship isn't working out and you're going to have to actively do something about it is a terrifying but crucial first step.

4. Spending hours on end worrying that you're a terrible person

There's nothing peachy about being the person to initiate a break-up. Not only are you mourning the end of a relationship that - at one point - was something special, but you're also slapped with the pretty brutal label of dumper. Which means, dear friend, that you're officially the bad guy.

5. Confessing to a friend that you're ready to do the dumping

Deep breaths. It's time to float the idea of potential break-up to your nearest and dearest. But how should you drop this in the conversation? As if you're still uncertain? As if you haven't been stressing about this for hours on end? More to the point, will they all think you're making a huge mistake? 

6. Feeling conflicted when your S.O. does something nice

Oh, there it is. The first seed of doubt that is guaranteed to leave you feeling more confused than ever. Here's the crux of it, if relationships in general take hard work and dedication, does it not stand to reason that you should give this thing one last shot before throwing in the towel? 

7. Realising you're actually just searching for any excuse to chicken out

Nope. No. This isn't right. Stop talking yourself out of it.

8. Plotting out equally terrible ways to break the bad news

It's time to plan this out with military precision. Option 1: You do it over dinner at home, where nobody is around to see. Option 2: You drop it into casual conversation over the phone. Option 3: You stage your own death, cash in your life insurance, and catch the first flight out to Fiji.

9. Batting away the easy option of a text break-up

You are no coward. You are no coward. You are no coward. You are no coward. You are no coward. 

10. Biting the bullet and admitting the relationship isn't working

Forget all those hours spent figuring out the right speech to fire off, because the real thing turns out to be an absolute mess of epic proportions. We're talking back-to-front sentences, stuttering, and maybe even a few tears thrown into the mix. 

11. Taking a deep breath and realising you did the right thing

Because the truth is, staying put in a relationship for fear of hurting the other person's feelings is only going to prolong the agony of actually breaking up with them. It's a bitter pill to swallow, but one that you might aswell get popping ASAP. 

Now for that well-deserved drink. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Latest News

A University Student Tweeted A Video Of Her Racist Abuse And Here's What Happened
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Just Threw Major Shade At TOWIE's Pete Wicks
YUNGBLUD
Get to Know: YUNGBLUD
A GIF Guide To Dumping Someone
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Pies Liam Payne After He Says He Would Give Her Away For A Cheeseburger
Geordie Shore 16: Everything You Need To Know About The Brand New Series From New Radgies To New Adventures
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Shines In Stunning 'Never Be the Same' Music Video
Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Reportedly 'Taking A Break' From Their Relationship
Liam Payne and Cheryl
Is This The Reason Behind Liam Payne And Cheryl's Rumoured Relationship Troubles?
DJ Khaled &amp; Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato, Chloe x Halle and Sade Release 'A Wrinkle In Time' Singles
Geordie Shore Finale Spoiler Video: Sam Gowland Has A Big Question To Ask Chloe Ferry As The Pair Share A Romantic Last Night Date
Kendall And Kylie Jenner 'Slapped With A $57,000 Fine' For Unpaid Rent?
Demi Lovato Is A Seasoned Pro At Sliding In The DMs And We Should All Be More Like Her
Why We’re Turning The #SOUNDON Women's Voices This International Women's Day
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have Launched A Unisex Make-Up Range
Kylie Jenner&#039;s new ring
Kylie Jenner Has A New Ring On Her Wedding Finger And It's Special Meaning Will Make Your Heart Burst
I'm A Guy And I'm A Feminist. Here's Why You Should Be Too
Gals: Here Are 10 F**ks You Should Stop Giving
How To Be Unapologetic In Everything You Do
Years &amp; Years
Years & Years Return with Stunning 'Sanctify' Music Video

More From Relationships

A GIF Guide To Dumping Someone
Life
12 Awkward AF Boners All Guys Have Had
17 Thoughts You'll Probably Have When You See Your Ex Is On Holiday
Every Insta You Need To Upload On Holiday To Say FU To Your Ex
11 People Who Are More Hopeless At Dating Than You
Life
Men Answer The Most Googled Questions About Men
10 Brutal Signs Your Best Friend Secretly Hates Your Partner
Why Valentine's Day Should Be About More Than Celebrating Romantic Love
Just A Load Of Tweets About Best Friends That Will Make You Go 'SAME'
Why You Shouldn't Feel Like Crap On Valentine's Day
What 15 Of The Most Common Sex Dreams ACTUALLY Mean
12 LOL Valentine's Day Cards That Won't Make You Want To Vom

Trending Articles

Sophie Kasaei, Olivia Buckland And Lateysha Grace Talk Relationships In That's What She Said Episode 2
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Long-Term Plans With Stephen Bear 'Terrified' Her Mum
Geordie Shore Finale Spoiler Video: Sam Gowland Has A Big Question To Ask Chloe Ferry As The Pair Share A Romantic Last Night Date
Kim Kardashian posing in an industrial kitchen
Kim Kardashian Gets Rinsed For Sexy New Picture
David Beckham Side Eyeing Bella Hadid Is The Awkward Celeb Moment We Never Saw Coming
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Just Threw Major Shade At TOWIE's Pete Wicks
Teen Mom UK Series 3 First Look: Amber Butler Admits She’s ‘Nervous’ To Meet Ex Ste Rankine’s New Girlfriend As She Prepares For House-Warming Party
Liam Payne and Cheryl
Is This The Reason Behind Liam Payne And Cheryl's Rumoured Relationship Troubles?
Love Island's Olivia Buckland Opens Up About Past Abusive Relationship: I Was A Broken Person
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have Launched A Unisex Make-Up Range
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Pies Liam Payne After He Says He Would Give Her Away For A Cheeseburger
Jess Impiazzi Opens Up About Battle With Depression After Baby Nephew Tragically Died While In Her Care