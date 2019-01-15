Relationships

It’s Scientifically Proven That Roasting Your Partner is Great For Your Relationship

Send this article to your other half

Tuesday, January 15, 2019 - 10:14

It’s great news for anybody who lives to troll their partner as a new study has claimed that couples who spend a good portion of their day roasting each other are more likely to stay together.

According to research from Appalachian State University, one of the strongest signs of a secure relationship is when two people who love each other are comfortable enough with the other person to gently rib them from time to time.

Tumblr

The key to making sure you don’t go too far and cause your bae to pack their bags and walk out of your life forever is to only roast the things that they’d actually find funny. 

So, it really boils down to how well you know your partner and whether there are any personality quirks or cute little physical flaws that are strictly off-limits for teasing.

Giphy

As Cosmopolitan pointed out, celebrity dating coach and podcast host of Man Whisperer, Laurel House, advised: “Make sure that not only your personalities mesh, but your humors do too—so no one takes offense, feels hurt, or gets defensive.

Tumblr

“When you roast each other’s quirks, you are effectively pointing out the little, sometimes ignored sides to your personalities," she said. "Those quirks tend to be the things that you love the most about your partner.”

“If you ask the roaster what they find most attractive about their partner, there’s a good chance it could be the exact same thing that they roast them over.”

Basically, we're all just overgrown apes who are incapable of expressing our true feelings. Cute. 

Latest News

Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Admits She ‘Grew Up Overnight’ When She Had Son Marley As She Hits Back At Young Mum Stereotypes – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Shannon Wise Explains How Her Relationship With Boyfriend Charlie Is Going After A Tough Series – Exclusive
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson
Did You Spot The Mistake Everyone Is Commenting On In This Marnie Simpson Photo?
The Killers Release ‘Land Of The Free’ About America’s Current Social And Political Climate
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby's Latest Post About Josh Ritchie Will Probably Make You Cry
Marnie Simpson and Chet Johnson tattoo
Marnie Simpson Reveals Chet Johnson's Huge New Tattoo Of A Familiar Face
Ariana Grande Just Got A Tattoo Of A Pokémon Character And It’s Pretty Large
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
Tom Cruise Confirms TWO More New Mission: Impossible Movies
It’s Scientifically Proven That Roasting Your Partner is Great For Your Relationship
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019: Col3trane
Col3trane Talks ‘Tyler’ & Growing Up American In The UK
Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Admits Her Life Has Been Turned Upside Down After Her ‘Happy Ever After Crashed’ – Exclusive
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
Voting For MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 Is Open!
Big Hit Entertainment Announce Next Member of Brand New K-pop Group TXT
Sarah Hyland Opens Up About Experiencing Depression And Suicidal Thoughts
Prepare To Cry At The List Of Things Miley Cyrus Loves About Liam Hemsworth
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Reveals Jordan Edwards ‘Struggles With His Emotions’ In The Brand New Series – Exclusive
Hands Up If You’ve Ever Been As Hungover As Vicky Pattison In This Priceless Image
Charlotte Crosby And Abbie Holborn Are Losing It Over Holly Hagan’s Toned Bikini Body
BRITs 2019 Nominations: Anne-Marie & Dua Lipa Lead The Pack – See The Full List

More From Relationships

It’s Scientifically Proven That Roasting Your Partner is Great For Your Relationship
New Year Dating Resolutions
Dating Resolutions To Make If You Want To Find Love In 2019
Living life in the sugar bowl.
What It's Really Like To Be A Sugar Baby
32 Thoughts A Gay Man Has On A First Date
What Your New Year’s Resolution Says About You
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson skinny dip
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Play Hilarious Game Of Mr And Mrs
Vicky Pattison filmed a breakup show
Vicky Pattison Reveals What It Was Like Filming John Noble Breakup For Reality Show
Christmas GIF
What To Buy Them For Christmas Based On How Long You've Been Dating
Signs you give up on a relationship to easily
7 Signs That You Might Not Be Giving Your Relationships A Chance
8 Celeb Couples With Cute Secret Nicknames: Including Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid
Weirdest Google Searches About Pubes: Answered
8 Signs You Probably Shouldn't Take Life Advice From Someone

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby And Abbie Holborn Are Losing It Over Holly Hagan’s Toned Bikini Body
Marnie Simpson and Chet Johnson tattoo
Marnie Simpson Reveals Chet Johnson's Huge New Tattoo Of A Familiar Face
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Admits Her Life Has Been Turned Upside Down After Her ‘Happy Ever After Crashed’ – Exclusive
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson's Fresh Out Of Bed Underwear Pic Is Driving Everyone Wild
Scotty T Shares snap of new girlfriend on Instagram
Scotty T Serenades New Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth As They Step Out In Matching Shoes
Faith Mullen talks body positivity.
Geordie Shore’s Faith Mullen Talks Body Positivity: “I Love That I’m Fat”
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby's Latest Post About Josh Ritchie Will Probably Make You Cry
Ariana Grande Just Got A Tattoo Of A Pokémon Character And It’s Pretty Large
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson
Did You Spot The Mistake Everyone Is Commenting On In This Marnie Simpson Photo?
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Reveals Jordan Edwards ‘Struggles With His Emotions’ In The Brand New Series – Exclusive
Hands Up If You’ve Ever Been As Hungover As Vicky Pattison In This Priceless Image