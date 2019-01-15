It’s Scientifically Proven That Roasting Your Partner is Great For Your Relationship

It’s great news for anybody who lives to troll their partner as a new study has claimed that couples who spend a good portion of their day roasting each other are more likely to stay together.

According to research from Appalachian State University, one of the strongest signs of a secure relationship is when two people who love each other are comfortable enough with the other person to gently rib them from time to time.

The key to making sure you don’t go too far and cause your bae to pack their bags and walk out of your life forever is to only roast the things that they’d actually find funny.

So, it really boils down to how well you know your partner and whether there are any personality quirks or cute little physical flaws that are strictly off-limits for teasing.

As Cosmopolitan pointed out, celebrity dating coach and podcast host of Man Whisperer, Laurel House, advised: “Make sure that not only your personalities mesh, but your humors do too—so no one takes offense, feels hurt, or gets defensive.

“When you roast each other’s quirks, you are effectively pointing out the little, sometimes ignored sides to your personalities," she said. "Those quirks tend to be the things that you love the most about your partner.”

“If you ask the roaster what they find most attractive about their partner, there’s a good chance it could be the exact same thing that they roast them over.”

Basically, we're all just overgrown apes who are incapable of expressing our true feelings. Cute.