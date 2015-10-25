People Who Owned F***boys On Tinder
Thankfully our planet has a healthy supply of goddam heroes ready to bring down those FBs like absolute bosses.
Monday, June 12, 2017 - 17:18
You know what the world needs more of? Love. Equality. Peace. Puppies. You know what it doesn’t need more of? F***boys.
They’re everywhere, growing like weeds and multiplying like those mice living in your basement. Thankfully, our planet also has a healthy supply of goddam heroes, ready to bring down those FBs like absolute bosses. We honour 17 of those heroes today.
Daddy issues‘I’ll ask my dad’ - guaranteed fuckboy repellent forever and ever amen.
Dinner is servedWould you like some ice in your smoothie?
Hold me close, tiny dancer
L.O.L.
BibleThe power of christ compels you.
Figure it outOccasionally, numbers do lie.
That escalated quickly.A+++++ for originality.
Points mean prizes10/10 would prefer a puppy. No, that’s not a euphemism.
Plot twist
Sometimes it just takes two tiny little words to completely slay.
Here comes the bride
What, no reply?
Imma let you finishOr not.
Sweet dreamsLiterally though a solid 8 hours snoozin’ is better than any form of sexual activity and you can’t even argue with that so don’t even try.
What a tart
Food > Abs.
Boy byeDoesn’t want to see your elder wand, tbh.
Distance makes the heart grow fonder?Not in this case.
BlackoutJust no.
SchooledScience is useful sometimes.
It’s all an illusion*applauds*
- Words by Lizzie Cox.
Now here's a load of people trying to find their way around a dick. Ahem...
