People Who Owned F***boys On Tinder

Thankfully our planet has a healthy supply of goddam heroes ready to bring down those FBs like absolute bosses.

Monday, June 12, 2017 - 17:18

You know what the world needs more of? Love. Equality. Peace. Puppies. You know what it doesn’t need more of? F***boys.

They’re everywhere, growing like weeds and multiplying like those mice living in your basement. Thankfully, our planet also has a healthy supply of goddam heroes, ready to bring down those FBs like absolute bosses. We honour 17 of those heroes today.

Daddy issues 

‘I’ll ask my dad’ - guaranteed fuckboy repellent forever and ever amen. 

Dinner is served 

Would you like some ice in your smoothie? 

Hold me close, tiny dancer

And this, ladies and gents, is what's wrong with society today. Men are too short nowadays. @tindernightmares @unilad @chrisdelia #tinder #tinderfail #postingforafriend #tindernightmares #fail

L.O.L. 

Bible 

The power of christ compels you. 

Figure it out 

Occasionally, numbers do lie. 

That escalated quickly. 

A+++++ for originality. 

Points mean prizes 

10/10 would prefer a puppy. No, that’s not a euphemism. 

Plot twist 

This sounds like a Tinder nightmare #tinder #fuckboy #soboring #youwish #text #instamood

This sounds like a Tinder nightmare #tinder #fuckboy #soboring #youwish #text #instamood

A post shared by GabaBlua (@gabablua) on

Sometimes it just takes two tiny little words to completely slay. 

Here comes the bride 

👰🏼 #howtodateadouchebag #wednesday #humpday #tinderfail #tinderproblems #tindernightmares #newrelease #comingsoon #novel #author #series #repost #regram

What, no reply? 

Imma let you finish 

Or not. 

Sweet dreams 

Literally though a solid 8 hours snoozin’ is better than any form of sexual activity and you can’t even argue with that so don’t even try. 

What a tart 

P R I O R I T I E S⬆️ #iloveagoodscreenshot #meme #imessage #textfail #text #screenshot #wyd #fuckboy #trolling #boysaredumb #textsfromyourex #thefatjewish #fuckjerry #dailylol #lol #androidproblems #sos #betchtexts #tindernightmares #nyc #foreveralone #poptarts #007 #itsthelittlethings #priorities

Food > Abs. 

Boy bye 

Doesn’t want to see your elder wand, tbh. 

Distance makes the heart grow fonder? 

Not in this case. 

Blackout 

Just no. 

Schooled 

Science is useful sometimes. 

It’s all an illusion 

*applauds* 

- Words by Lizzie Cox

Now here's a load of people trying to find their way around a dick. Ahem...

