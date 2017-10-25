Relationships

Quiz: Who Should Be Your Halloween Night Date?

Why date a human when you could have a monster.

Linds Foley
Wednesday, October 25, 2017 - 12:45

Feeling jaded on your quest to find true love?

Well forget Valentine's as we've decided that Halloween is just as good a day as any to do a spot of matchmaking and - even better - we're here to help you find a little someone to snog down the local graveyard come October 31st.

Why not try this Zombie Kylie Jenner makeup tutorial for Halloween...

Because why date a fallible human when you could go out with a vengeful monster gifted with eternal life? 

All you need to do is answer the questions below and you'll find out exactly who you should consider getting busy with this Halloween. 

Latest News

Chloe Ferry Puts Eye-Popping Cleavage On Display In Seriously Low-Cut Dress

charlotte_voiceover.jpg

Fans Are Calling For Charlotte Crosby To Appear On The Next Series Of Single AF After Her ‘Hilarious’ Voiceover

101 Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Want To Copy Instantly

Julia Michaels appears on TRL in New York City, October 2017

Julia Michaels Performs Incredible New Single 'Worst In Me'

Best of Halloween Fashion For The Creep Obsessed

Quiz: Who Should Be Your Halloween Night Date?

Guys Try On Sexy Halloween Costumes For Women

Gemma Collins Set To Follow In Megan McKenna's Footsteps With A Singing Career?

This Is Exactly How Much The Kardashians' Individual Businesses Are Actually Worth

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake performing the Pepsi Halftime show at the 2004 Super Bowl

Janet Jackson Not Banned From Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Sam Smith Confirms He's Dating 13 Reasons Why Actor Brandon Flynn

Olly Alexander of Years &amp; Years performs on stage at Brighton Pride Festival on August 5, 2017 in Brighton, England

Years & Years Debut New Song 'Hypnotised' For H&M

Ferne McCann Reportedly In Talks To Film Birth For 'Warts And All' Reality Show

The Geordie Shore Cast Rally Around Charlotte Crosby As They Head On Wild Night Out

Harry Styles’ Necker Island Antics Have Finally Been Revealed By Richard Branson Himself

Khalid

Khalid Celebrates 'American Teen' Going Platinum in the US on Twitter

Kylie Jenner&#039;s reality show to be re-cut after it&#039;s called boring by fans

Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy And All The Kardashian Drama: Everything We Know So Far

Kris Jenner Has Apparently Confirmed Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy

Demi Lovato at the 2017 MTV VMAs

Demi Lovato Says She Isn't Sorry About Hooking Up With Her Exes

Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Were Spotted Hanging Out Together

More From Relationships

Quiz: Who Should Be Your Halloween Night Date?

The Usual Lies We All Tell Ourselves About A Lifetime Of Singledom

How To Come To Terms With Your Massive Weakness For F***boys

The Scientific Process Of Messaging The Guy/Girl You’re Secretly Into

Life

The Emotional Hellscape Of Falling In Love With Your Friends Bf/Gf

Life

14 Gross Things Everyone In A Relationship Does

Life

Why Being Single In Summer Is Actually Kinda The Best

Life

12 Guys You Will Probably Date At Some Point

Toxic Britney Spears GIFs
Life

Signs You’re In A Toxic Friendship

GIF about friendship
Life

In Defense of the Internet Friend

Funny single relationships GIFs
Life

23 Painfully Real Tweets For Anyone Who’s A Bit Of A Disaster

Funny single relationships GIFs
Life

11 Things That Happen When You've Been Single Forever

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Accuses Stephen Bear Of 'Cheating On Her' As Couple Confirm Their Split

Holly Hagan Posted The Peachiest Shot Of Her Bum Purely Because 'It Looks Good'

Ex On The Beach's Jordan Davies Has 32 Staples In The Head After Horrifying Gym Injury

The Geordie Shore Cast Rally Around Charlotte Crosby As They Head On Wild Night Out

Casey Johnson Recalls Dramatic Moment He Came Face-To-Face With Marnie Simpson's Ex, Lewis Bloor

The One Thing Marnie Simpson Fears Casey Johnson Might Break Up With Her About

Harry Styles and Niall Horan of One Direction perform onstage during 102.7 KIIS FMs Jingle Ball 2015 Presented by Capital One in LA in 2015

Niall Horan and Harry Styles Had A "Beautiful" Reunion Last Night

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals Why Chet Johnson's Hilarious Jesus Sandal Reaction Was Her 'Funniest Tattoo Reveal' - EXCLUSIVE

Jemma Lucy Brands Megan McKenna 'A Hoe' As Details Emerge About Split From Pete Wicks

Kris Jenner Has Apparently Confirmed Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Kylie Jenner, Chris Hughes, Charlotte Crosby Instagram
Celebrity

15 Amazing Reality Stars' First Instagrams That You Need In Your Life