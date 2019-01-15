The Most Googled Questions About Sex, Answered

If you’ve ever wondered where the G-spot is, or how long sex should last, then it would seem that you’re not the only one - because the 10 most Googled questions about sex include both of those very questions, plus some other… interesting queries.

But don’t worry about trawling through endless search results, because we’ve answered every one of them, right here. You’re welcome. Also please use condoms. Herpes is no joke.

"Where is the female G-spot?"

Ahhh, the G-spot. More elusive than Harry Styles’ sexuality, and shrouded in more mystery than the next season of Game of Thrones.

In fact, some scientists still contest that such a spot even exists - while those who believe, reckon it can trigger off-the-chart-whole-body-orgasms that’ll have you writhing around like a possessed demon. In a sexy way. Obviously.

If you choose to join the believers camp, then the G-spot is part of the clitorial network, located 2-3 inches inside the vagina on the ‘anterior wall’ - which basically means on the front side, nearer your stomach.

Yes, your clitoris isn’t just on the outside, it actually has two ‘roots’ of up to 4 inches in length, but differ from woman to woman - which is why finding that inner ‘spot’ isn’t a one-size fits all kinda deal. Stimulation can be achieved by using a ‘come hither’ beckoning type motion with the hand facing up, and is thought to be the key to vaginal orgasm, and even female ejaculation. Nice.

"How to make a woman orgasm?"

Sort of like asking ‘how long is a piece of string?’ or ‘how much pizza is enough pizza?’ - there’s no definitive answer.

The important thing when it comes to… well, coming, is that you ask what she wants and what she likes.

While one woman might enjoy the ol’ jack-hammer technique, another may need it slow and steady to get her going, while someone else could be all about earlobe fondles and a bit of vibrator simulation. In the iconic words of Lindsay Lohan, the limit does not exist.

So, communicate with your partner, check in with her during sex (a simple ‘does this feel good?’ or even a ‘higher or lower?’ is enough - don’t make it weird), and above all else - be generous. Orgasms are a bonus, but sex isn’t just about a race to come.

"Can you get rid of herpes?"

Unfortunately not. There is medication that can be taken to reduce outbreaks and control symptoms, but once you’ve got it, you’ve got it. Forever. See why those condoms are so essential? They are the only form of contraception that protect from herpes, so make sure you are always always using them if you and a partner are not up to date on your STI tests.

"How to get rid of genital warts"

All together now: USE. CON. DOMS. But if you didn’t and now have genital warts, do not - we repeat, DO NOT - try and treat these yourself. Yes, there are over-the-counter wart products available, but these are for hand warts NOT the sensitive and highly precious genital area. You will burn your delicate bits and that’s no fun for anybody. Go to a doctor or sexual health clinic - they can prescribe something, or use a form of freezing to make them drop off.

"What is the clap?"

The clap, guv’nor, is slang for the STI gonorrhea, which has an ominous range of symptoms including thick discharge from the vagina or penis, pain in the pelvis, lower abdomen and/or testicles, and pain when peeing. A lot of pain, basically. There’s a couple of theories as to why it’s known as the Clap - one being that it’s related to clapier’, the old French word for brothel, due to the infection being rife in such establishments in the 20th century. Another suggests it’s a reference to the symptoms of gonorrhea derived from the Old English word ‘clappan’, which meant to ‘beat or to throb’. Ouch. The clap is also when you bring your hands together in a fast and swift motion, creating a loud sound. But that’s probably not what the people that Googled this are interested in hearing.

"How to get a bigger penis manually"

‘Manually’ is the frightening part of this search query. As opposed to what, automatically? That aside, there’s no ‘at-home’ remedy to increase penis size. The healthiest and best option is to come to terms with the fact that size really does not matter when it comes to providing pleasure, no matter whether you're in a relationship with another guy or with a woman (or both!). If you're have penis-in-vagina sex, it's worth noting that the clitoris is on the outside, and that G spot we mentioned earlier is only 2-3 inches inside the vagina. It’s how you use it that’s important, fellas.

"How to measure a penis"

With a tape measure? Or a ruler? Come on guys. Also - see above. It's not important!

"How old do you have to be to buy condoms?"

GOOD NEWS: in the UK you can buy condoms at any age - because safety first, folks. You also don’t actually have to pay for them - sexual health clinic provide condoms for free. Fill yer boots.

"How long does sex last?"

Sex is not a microwaveable meal - there is no right or wrong duration. It’s also a complete myth that going for hours and hours is the goal, or that women want it to last all night. The average duration of penetrative sex is actually only around 8 minutes (+ some niiiiiiiice foreplay time, obvs.)

So there you go, you’re clued up. Just don’t forget the condoms.

"How to insert a male organ into a female organ"

This sounds like the punch line to that meme that was so popular last year. You: How to have sex? Me, an intellectual….’.

To answer, it’s really fairly simple (once both parties have clearly consented): foreplay to make sure everything is nice and lubricated (use lube if needed), then slide the penis into the vagina. Voila!