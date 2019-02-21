Relationships

Could Dating In Secret Be The Millennial Solution To Finding Love?

Secret Dates is a dating service we can get on board with. It's a whole moment.

Thursday, February 21, 2019 - 18:02

We caught wind of the launch of a brand new London Secret Dating concierge service, @dosecretdates. Sign us up, we thought. So we did.

V-Day may have passed, but that doesn't matter, because dating all year round is where it's at. And as much as we’d like to appear all creative and rock and roll, we at the MTV offices can be a little lazy with our time off. Which means we were super hyped to be taken on a mystery adventure, the best bit, with no pre-planning whatsoever (from our end at least, perfect).

Launched in January, a new dating service, billed as London’s New Mystery Date Night Concierge Service, is apparently guaranteed to spice up your date life! Which, let's be real, is a millennial necessity. You're bored, we're bored, everyone's bored. But with Secret Dates, each date is uniquely catered to your interests. Whether that be a booze fuelled session or something much much active, meaning you can finally go on a date that isn't going to take a hot minute to get into full swing. 

For our own mystery adventure, we were sent a text message letting us know our pick up time, whether we needed to eat first, and how to dress (you don't want to turn up to a candle lit dinner in a five-year-old hoodie, y'know?). What we didn’t realise though, was that our 'taxi' was actually a freaking Bentley.

Already feeling super giddy and excited, we clambered into the car and immediately drew the curtains closed (yep, curtains), and set the chairs to massage. Sometimes things just feel very right, and being chaffeured in what's basically 20k on wheels was definitely one of them moments.

About an hour later, we were dropped off at Whistle Punks in the Vauxhall Arches. Get ready for it… for axe throwing! Although not first on our list of romantic Valentine spots, it was actually really fun and great to throw our ‘axe’ at something a little different. Which is what this whole experience is about. Less Valentines, and more spicing up your life because it's just fun. And fun should be had all year round. Facts. 

Our enthusiastic guide taught us how to throw axes in order to hit the centre bullseye of a giant wooden target. Forwards and backwards facing, with one hand and then two, we competed to see who could score highest. The hour and a half whizzed by and suddenly, before we knew it, it was time to get back in our Bentley for the next step in our evening agenda. Yeah, we said it. Our next stop. Axe throwing is apparently just a warm up. 

As we smugly climbed back into our seats, the driver informed us that there was a bottle of champers ready for us to open, so we popped our cork and sipped our romantic bubbles. Awful pun totally intended. 

The driver soon pulled up in Fulham, at the Moonshine Saloon and handed us a bottle of gin. A little confused, we walked in to the bar and was swiftly greeted by a cowboy, who informed the line outside we were to smuggle in our contraband moonshine. Which tbf, was already the plan. No need to tell us twice.

After shuffling in, we were all passed a cowboy hat, a shirt and a necktie. We joined, what seemed to be, a secret world of bootleg booze, gambling and gentle piano music. Big mood. A make shift sheriff roamed the tables, and the staff stayed in character as they worked. All the while, we were getting passed delicious cocktails made from whatever bootleg you had brought. We drank gin sours and elderflower martinis, and before we knew it the time had come to clamber ourselves back in the back of the Bentley, for one last journey. Homeward bound.

All you need to do to join in on the fun, is to follow these five simple steps: 

1. Choose your preferred type of experience (weekend or weekday).
2. Enter your contact details and date preferences.
3. Book and pay online.
4. You will receive a text in the lead up to, and on the day of, your date, to guide you along the way. They will also leave some cheeky hints of what MIGHT be in store!

Enjoy it, because all you have to do is look your best, as they handle the rest! 

We went dating with... www.dosecretdates.com. It's £60 for the essential experience (ideal for weekday evenings) including venue entry, entertainment, food and drinks. £100 for FULL experience (ideal for weekends) including venue entry, food and drink and entertainment. NB: All dates must be booked no less that 1 week in advance. Chauffeur service courtesy of Go Fancy. Axe throwing activity courtesy of Whiste Punks.
Western immersive cocktail experience courtesy of Moonshine Saloon.

