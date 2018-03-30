This Dating App Requires DNA To Help Find Your Perfect Match

Anyone who has spent the past few hours swiping through Tinder and finding absolutely nobody who floats their boat might be interested to hear about a new dating app that’s set to take the world by storm.

While most companies think that love is a mystical, undefinable thing that has absolutely nothing to do with science, Pheramor are running with the idea that the key to finding a soulmate is to look at gene compatability.

Basically, the app requires you to send in a sample of your DNA (cheek swab, obviously) in order for a team of scientists to pinpoint the eleven genes that are supposedly responsible for romantic and sexual attraction.

From there, the app will build up each person’s profile and give users a compatability score that pairs them up to the kind of suitors who will get their heart racing. Pretty weird, huh?

The team behind the concept have pointed to a study from the 90s which found that straight women were more attracted to the sweaty t-shirt smell of men with more genetic diversity than them. In a nutshell, the general theory is that opposites really do attract.

Pheramor will even blur the images of a user’s matches, so that people can’t be too swayed by looks alone before agreeing to meet up. Unfortunately, the app is only currently available to purchase in the US, but it does have tentative plans to expand soon.

