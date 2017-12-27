Relationships

This Is Why Your Ex Always Wants To Reconnect Around This Time Of Year

1. Don't pick up the phone.

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - 11:52

It turns out you’re not the only person who has to deal with a confusing ex-boyfriend/girlfriend over Christmas because it’s actually a super common phenomenon for people to dial up their past loves during the festive period. 

The situation has been creatively called ‘Marleying’ by eHarmony - in reference to the fact that Scrooge was visited out of the blue by deceased business partner Jacob Marley in the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol.

According to the dating site, a tenth of British singles will have been contacted by an ex-partner this Christmas - with those figures rising to 12% and 11% for people currently living in London and Wales.

Singletons residing in the capital are the most likely to have been fending off calls on the 24th, with 4% of Londoners having been contacted by a person from their past just as they were defrosting the turkey and doing last-minute wrapping.

Copious amounts of mulled wine, festive rom-coms, and nostalgic visits to hometowns are to blame for the phenomenon - with experts pointing out that it’s easy to get caught up in the sentimental message of Christmas.

Rachel Lloyd from eHarmony has come through with some words of wisdom about how to navigate this weird period of time - insisting that a reconnection can only work if you’re “both on the same page, to avoid confusion and hurt.”

Arguing that there’s probably a good reason your ex is an ex, she adds: “Rather than revisiting a relationship where the same issues could arise all over again, we would suggest spending time with family and friends and enjoying a well-earned break. 

“Going backwards only decreases the odds of finding a new, long-lasting relationship.”

