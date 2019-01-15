Relationships

How To Get Out Of The Friend Zone, By People Who've Actually Done It

So you caught feelings. Now what?

Tuesday, January 15, 2019 - 17:16

Falling for a friend is something too many of us can relate to - and catching feels for someone who calls you ‘buddy’ is about as fun as getting a root canal. Every day. For months. 

Thoughts of how perfect you’d be together if *only* this pal would realise you’re meant to be can be all-consuming - and while there’s literally no way to make someone like you (just ask Romilda Vane, amirite?)*, it is possible to break free of the friendzone. 

Here’s some practical tips from people who have done just that. 

*If you didn’t get that Harry Potter reference, you have bigger problems than being stuck in the friendzone. Soz). 

tumblr

Be the Best Version of Yourself

"Very simply, become the best version of yourself. Find your ambition, get in shape, find out what makes you so 'you' and do it. If somebody isn't in love with for being that, it's just not meant to be. Accept their friendship, and wait for the person who rocks your socks." - Reddit user 

Be Patient 

"My SO did it by actually being a real friend. I didn't want to date him and he was fine with it, and we instead just had fun together and got to know each other. Just the same as plenty of guy friends I have. It changed with this guy eventually though - the attraction that had always been there grew the closer we got, and it was actually me that made a move eventually! 

"The really important thing was that he didn't continue the friendship with me with the intent of changing my mind. He was actually okay with just being friends and even dated others. It worked out because he was just being him, it wasn't a ‘game’ that was won." - Reddit user 

tumblr

Carve out Some Alone Time 

"There was a big group of us at uni who hung out all the time, and I caught seeeerious feelings for one guy. We’re together now, but for me, the most important thing I did to get out of that friendzone was to engineer some situations where it would just be me and him, or me, him and just a couple of others, so that he could actually get to know me outside of the group ‘hang’ situation. I didn’t actually ask him on a date, it was more casual than that… but it worked!" - James, Facebook. 

Explore Other Options 

"I was totally and utterly in love with a friend, to the point where it was ruining our friendship because I just couldn’t bear being around him but not being ‘with’ him. I decided enough was enough, and started pushing myself to go on dates, and meet other people. It helped me get out of my own head, realise there were other options out there, and break the ‘obsession’.

"It also meant I started acting like MYSELF around this friend again… which worked, because a few months later he told me he had feelings for me. If I hadn’t decided to get on with my life and stop pining for him, I’m not sure that would have happened, I was trying too hard to be what he wanted, and ultimately that’s not attractive, or healthy."  - Reddit user 

tumblr

Be Honest

"I harboured secret feelings for my best guy friend for months, and was convinced that he’d never feel the same. Then, one night he made some comment about us getting married at 40 if we were still single, and I couldn’t hold it in any more. I told him that I was half in love with him already (yeah, playing-hard-to-get clearly isn’t in my vocabulary), and at first he was just… silent.

"It was terrifying. But then, he said that he’d actually been feeling the same way for a long time too - we’d both wanted to make a move but were too scared this WHOLE TIME. We’ve been in a relationship for two years now - proof that speaking up and actually just letting someone know how you feel can work." - Marie, Facebook. 

And if none of these work…Know When to Give Up 

"I held off telling my friend that I had developed feelings because I didn’t want to damage or change our friendship. Eventually though it was just eating me up inside, so I laid it all out on the table, and she… she said she was so sorry, but she didn’t feel the same way.

"Our friendship did change after that - how could it not? And that hurt - but it hurt way less than not knowing where I stood. Once I knew it was never going to happen, I could start trying to move on. Does that count as getting out of the friendzone? Because technically I did, by knowing when to give up, and getting over her!" - Neesha, Facebook.

tumblr

Good luck! And remember, never put pressure on someone to feel or act a certain way towards you, even if you want it more than anything in the world. Free will and consent are non-negotiable aspects of not only a healthy relationship, but just general life and being a human.

- Words by Lizzie Cox.

Latest News

Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Admits She ‘Grew Up Overnight’ When She Had Son Marley As She Hits Back At Young Mum Stereotypes – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Shannon Wise Explains How Her Relationship With Boyfriend Charlie Is Going After A Tough Series – Exclusive
The answers to the most googled questions about sex
The Most Googled Questions About Sex, Answered
How To Get Out Of The Friend Zone, By People Who've Actually Done It
Charlotte Crosby Stalks Boyf Josh Ritchie’s Insta And Isn't Happy With 'Naked' Pics – Exclusive
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson
Did You Spot The Mistake Everyone Is Commenting On In This Marnie Simpson Photo?
The Killers Release ‘Land Of The Free’ About America’s Current Social And Political Climate
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby's Latest Post About Josh Ritchie Will Probably Make You Cry
Marnie Simpson and Chet Johnson tattoo
Marnie Simpson Reveals Chet Johnson's Huge New Tattoo Of A Familiar Face
Ariana Grande Just Got A Tattoo Of A Pokémon Character And It’s Pretty Large
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
Tom Cruise Confirms TWO More New Mission: Impossible Movies
It’s Scientifically Proven That Roasting Your Partner is Great For Your Relationship
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019: Col3trane
Col3trane Talks ‘Tyler’ & Growing Up American In The UK
Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Admits Her Life Has Been Turned Upside Down After Her ‘Happy Ever After Crashed’ – Exclusive
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
Voting For MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 Is Open!
Big Hit Entertainment Announce Next Member of Brand New K-pop Group TXT
Sarah Hyland Opens Up About Experiencing Depression And Suicidal Thoughts
Prepare To Cry At The List Of Things Miley Cyrus Loves About Liam Hemsworth
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Reveals Jordan Edwards ‘Struggles With His Emotions’ In The Brand New Series – Exclusive

More From Relationships

The answers to the most googled questions about sex
The Most Googled Questions About Sex, Answered
How To Get Out Of The Friend Zone, By People Who've Actually Done It
It’s Scientifically Proven That Roasting Your Partner is Great For Your Relationship
New Year Dating Resolutions
Dating Resolutions To Make If You Want To Find Love In 2019
Living life in the sugar bowl.
What It's Really Like To Be A Sugar Baby
32 Thoughts A Gay Man Has On A First Date
What Your New Year’s Resolution Says About You
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson skinny dip
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Play Hilarious Game Of Mr And Mrs
Vicky Pattison filmed a breakup show
Vicky Pattison Reveals What It Was Like Filming John Noble Breakup For Reality Show
Christmas GIF
What To Buy Them For Christmas Based On How Long You've Been Dating
Signs you give up on a relationship to easily
7 Signs That You Might Not Be Giving Your Relationships A Chance
8 Celeb Couples With Cute Secret Nicknames: Including Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby And Abbie Holborn Are Losing It Over Holly Hagan’s Toned Bikini Body
Marnie Simpson and Chet Johnson tattoo
Marnie Simpson Reveals Chet Johnson's Huge New Tattoo Of A Familiar Face
Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Admits Her Life Has Been Turned Upside Down After Her ‘Happy Ever After Crashed’ – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson
Did You Spot The Mistake Everyone Is Commenting On In This Marnie Simpson Photo?
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby's Latest Post About Josh Ritchie Will Probably Make You Cry
Ariana Grande Just Got A Tattoo Of A Pokémon Character And It’s Pretty Large
Scotty T Shares snap of new girlfriend on Instagram
Scotty T Serenades New Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth As They Step Out In Matching Shoes
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson's Fresh Out Of Bed Underwear Pic Is Driving Everyone Wild
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Reveals Jordan Edwards ‘Struggles With His Emotions’ In The Brand New Series – Exclusive
Faith Mullen talks body positivity.
Geordie Shore’s Faith Mullen Talks Body Positivity: “I Love That I’m Fat”
balloon-animals
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF