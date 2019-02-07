V-Day Cards For That Not-So-Special Someone

Valentine's Day is all well and good if you're smugly shacked up with a partner. Particularly if it's with someone who likes you as much as you like them. But what about cards for those of us who exist only in the confusing 2019 ether of internet dating?

Where are the cards for those of us who want to immortalise our 2am shag in stationery form this 14th of Feb? For those of us with keeping it casual with a selection of partners? Those of us who want to vomit at the mere thought of sentimentality? And what about those of us whose most major relationship is with the pizza delivery guy?

Well it's good news, lads, because they do exist. Here's a few perfect for that not-so-special someone in your life.

For your equally unromantic lover

£2.49 from Scribbler.

For the one whose existence is often more curse than blessing

£2.75 from Ohh Deer.

For Harry Styles / whoever else you're stanning in an intense way rn

£2.75 from Ohh Deer.

For the one who is probably cheating

£2.49 from Scribbler.

For the one you're pretty sure kisses the dog on the mouth when you aren't in the room

£4.00 from Central 23.

For the one you're pretty sure despises you 86% of the time

£2.50 from Paperchase.

For both your ex and the person they cheated with

£4.00 from Central 23.

For someone just really, really special

£2.50 from BanterCards.com.

For the casual shag who appreciates good manners

£2.49 from Scribbler.

For the one who loves staring in the mirror as much as you do

£2.49 from Scribbler.

For the one who needs a reminder that you will always be your number one

£2.49 from Scribbler.

For the grudging Insta wife/husband in your life

£2.50 from BanterCards.com.

For the one you really only got with for their 'gram aesthetic

£2.49 from Scribbler.

For the one on the same page of weirdness as you

£2.49 from Scribbler.

For the person you've been creeping on

£2.60 from BanterCards.com.

For your 3am regular drunk dial

£2.49 from Scribbler.

For the fucboi you've been meaning to dump

£4.00 from Central 23.

For absolutely no one except your best friend (including your partner - soz but some things are sacred)

£2.75 from Ohh Deer.

For the person taking v-day way more seriously than you

£2.50 from Paperchase.

For the one who drives you crazy most of the time

£2.75 from OhhDeer.

For the one you've been with long enough to admit that you'd rather just spoon tbh

£2.50 from Paperchase.

For the one who you really should've binned off by now

£2.87 from Etsy.