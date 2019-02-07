Relationships

V-Day Cards For That Not-So-Special Someone

Cards for your Valentine, whether they're a casual shag or the fucboi you can't get over.

Linds Foley
Thursday, February 7, 2019 - 17:01

Valentine's Day is all well and good if you're smugly shacked up with a partner. Particularly if it's with someone who likes you as much as you like them. But what about cards for those of us who exist only in the confusing 2019 ether of internet dating?

Where are the cards for those of us who want to immortalise our 2am shag in stationery form this 14th of Feb? For those of us with keeping it casual with a selection of partners? Those of us who want to vomit at the mere thought of sentimentality? And what about those of us whose most major relationship is with the pizza delivery guy? 

Well it's good news, lads, because they do exist. Here's a few perfect for that not-so-special someone in your life. 

For your equally unromantic lover

£2.49 from Scribbler.

For the one whose existence is often more curse than blessing

£2.75 from Ohh Deer.

For Harry Styles / whoever else you're stanning in an intense way rn

£2.75 from Ohh Deer.

For the one who is probably cheating

£2.49 from Scribbler.

For the one you're pretty sure kisses the dog on the mouth when you aren't in the room

£4.00 from Central 23.

For the one you're pretty sure despises you 86% of the time

£2.50 from Paperchase.

For both your ex and the person they cheated with

£4.00 from Central 23.

For someone just really, really special

£2.50 from BanterCards.com.

For the casual shag who appreciates good manners

£2.49 from Scribbler.

For the one who loves staring in the mirror as much as you do

£2.49 from Scribbler.

For the one who needs a reminder that you will always be your number one

£2.49 from Scribbler.

For the grudging Insta wife/husband in your life

£2.50 from BanterCards.com.

For the one you really only got with for their 'gram aesthetic

£2.49 from Scribbler.

For the one on the same page of weirdness as you

£2.49 from Scribbler.

For the person you've been creeping on

£2.60 from BanterCards.com.

For your 3am regular drunk dial

£2.49 from Scribbler.

For the fucboi you've been meaning to dump

£4.00 from Central 23.

For absolutely no one except your best friend (including your partner - soz but some things are sacred)

£2.75 from Ohh Deer.

For the person taking v-day way more seriously than you

£2.50 from Paperchase.

For the one who drives you crazy most of the time

£2.75 from OhhDeer.

For the one you've been with long enough to admit that you'd rather just spoon tbh

£2.50 from Paperchase.

For the one who you really should've binned off by now

£2.87 from Etsy.

Latest News

V-Day Cards For That Not-So-Special Someone
The Chainsmokers Have Just Released A New Single With 5 Seconds Of Summer And It’s Everything
Charlotte Crosby pink hair
Charlotte Crosby Wears World's Shortest Mini Dress As She Debuts Hair Transformation
Top Romantic Celebrity Getaway Destinations
Vicky Pattison Wants To Take Cheryl On The Pull And Gives The Most Iconic Advice On Self-Love
P!nk Will Be Honoured With A 2019 BRIT Award And Is Performing On The Big Night
The Charlotte Show Series 2: 10 Things We Learnt From Episode #2
Vicky Pattison Hilariously Trademarked This Iconic Geordie Shore Phrase
Vicky Pattison Reveals She 'Wasted' Money Trademarking THIS Geordie Shore Phrase
We're Finally Getting A Period Emoji To Help End Stigma Around Menstruation
Chantelle Connelly baby bump
Chantelle Connelly Flaunts Growing Tummy After Being Shamed Over Small Baby Bump
Lana Condor and Noah Centineo at the premiere of TATBILB.
Lana Condor Reveals Noah Centineo Fans Sent Her Boyfriend Abusive Messages
Call Me Loop
Get To Know: Call Me Loop
Teen Mom UK: Everything You Need To Know About Series 5
How To Survive Valentines Day When You’re Heartbroken
How To Survive Valentines Day When You’re Heartbroken
Aaron Chalmers Warns His Bellator Opponent To ‘Prepare For A War’ As He Talks About His Geordie Shore Family’s Support - Exclusive
Sophie Kasaei Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Latest Underwear Snap
Sophie Kasaei Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Latest Underwear Snap
Holly Hagan Transforms Herself Into The Most Extra Version Of Cleopatra
Holly Hagan Is Unrecognisable After Transforming Herself Into An Extra AF Version Of Cleopatra
This New Emoji Is Going To Cause A LOT Of Drama And We’re So Here For It
Charlotte Crosby Has Drastically Switched Up Her Blonde Hair And Fans Are Obsessed
Charlotte Crosby Has Dyed Her Hair Pink And Fans Are Obsessed
Ariana Grande Will Reportedly Skip The Grammys After Dispute With Producers

More From Relationships

V-Day Cards For That Not-So-Special Someone
12 things anyone who's ever had housemates will feel on a spiritual level
What To Do If You've Been Cheated On
What It's Like To Be In An Emotionally Abusive Relationship
What a healthy relationship looks like.
What A Healthy Relationship Looks Like
From Miley Cyrus To Cameron Diaz: 11 Celebrities Who Overshared About Their Sex Lives
15 Almost Too Accurate Memes About Ghosting
The answers to the most googled questions about sex
The Most Googled Questions About Sex, Answered
How To Get Out Of The Friend Zone, By People Who've Actually Done It
It’s Scientifically Proven That Roasting Your Partner is Great For Your Relationship
New Year Dating Resolutions
Dating Resolutions To Make If You Want To Find Love In 2019
Living life in the sugar bowl.
What It's Really Like To Be A Sugar Baby

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby pink hair
Charlotte Crosby Wears World's Shortest Mini Dress As She Debuts Hair Transformation
Vicky Pattison Hilariously Trademarked This Iconic Geordie Shore Phrase
Vicky Pattison Reveals She 'Wasted' Money Trademarking THIS Geordie Shore Phrase
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Sassi Simmonds Gets Emotional After Darren Quirk Asks ‘Who Would Want You?’ During Angry Row
Vicky Pattison Confirms Her New Relationship With Non-TOWIE Beau Ercan Ramadan
Vicky Pattison 'Confirms' Her New Romance With Non-TOWIE Beau Ercan Ramadan
Chantelle Connelly baby bump
Chantelle Connelly Flaunts Growing Tummy After Being Shamed Over Small Baby Bump
Charlotte Crosby Has Drastically Switched Up Her Blonde Hair And Fans Are Obsessed
Charlotte Crosby Has Dyed Her Hair Pink And Fans Are Obsessed
Holly Hagan Transforms Herself Into The Most Extra Version Of Cleopatra
Holly Hagan Is Unrecognisable After Transforming Herself Into An Extra AF Version Of Cleopatra
Sophie Kasaei Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Latest Underwear Snap
Sophie Kasaei Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Latest Underwear Snap
Geordie Shore&#039;s Sophie Kasaei shares hair transformation following alopecia struggle
Sophie Kasaei Shares Unbelievable Hair Transformation Following Alopecia Struggle
Josh Ritchie Had The Perfect Response To Charlotte Crosby’s Underwear Selfie
Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Says He Will ‘Never Be Accepted’ As An MMA Fighter
Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Says He Will ‘Never Be Accepted’ As An MMA Fighter
Vicky Pattison Wants To Take Cheryl On The Pull And Gives The Most Iconic Advice On Self-Love