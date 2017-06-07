Relationships

Girl Who Photoshopped Zac Efron's Face Over Her Ex In Their Holiday Pics Is All Our Hero

That moment when you're torn between hating your ex and looking babein' in your vacay photos.

Linds Foley
Wednesday, June 7, 2017

As if breaking up with someone wasn't gutting enough, we have the internet age to thank for making it about a zillion times more tricky to deal with. But 19-year-old Baylee-Ann Woodward has come up with the ultimate strategy to allow herself to still enjoy her holiday photos despite the fact that she and her now ex-boyfriend are all loved up in them - and all it involves are a few Photoshop skills and Zac Efron's face. 

After splitting from her boyfriend Baylee was torn. On the one hand it was tempting to delete all traces of him, but on the other hand they did travel to some pretty cool places together and the pics involved good memories. 

So she did exactly what any self-respecting Zac Efron fan would do and photoshopped his face straight over the top of her ex-boyf's in every. single. pic. 

Taking to Facebook with her new and very much improved vacay pics, Baylee was met with a whole lot of respect. Because we've all been there, haven't we?

It's all worth considering that this is the ultimate payback post break up. We're pretty sure that every dude is aware that if Zac Efron propositioned his girlfriend while riding along the beach on a big, white horse, she'd be disappearing off into the sunset with Zac sharpish. 

And hiking through the jungle with Zac-actual-Efron sounds WAY better anyway, doesn't it?

All we can say is four for you Baylee. YOU GO BAYLEE. 

