New Free 'Shocking' Resident Evil 7 Biohazard DLC Will Give You Nightmares

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition will release on December 12, 2017.

The Gold version of this horrifyingly good horror game includes the original campaign, plus all three pieces of downloadable content - Banned Footage Vol. 1, Banned Footage Vol. 2, and the upcoming End of Zoe.

Capcom

If you’ve already got Resident Evil 7, though, there’s still an early Christmas present for you. Not a Hero - a new DLC instalment that’s completely free for anyone who has RE7 on any platform - will be releasing on the same day, too.

HIT PLAY TO SEE EVERY NEW GAME OUT THIS MONTH...

“The free Not a Hero DLC sees the return of Resident Evil fan favourite and veteran BSAA soldier Chris Redfield,” states Capcom. “Taking place after the horrific events that befell Ethan Winters in Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Not a Hero brings a brand new experience playing as Chris to face new threats not met in the main game. As a member of New Umbrella, Chris and team quickly set up a strategy to counter this latest threat. Will Chris once again solve the mystery of this latest outbreak and make it out of the plantation’s dungeons alive?”

Capcom

As for End of Zoe? We didn’t know what happened at the end of the game, but Capcom says this “shocking” DLC will finally reveal “what Zoe’s fate will be.” Eeep.

If you have the Season Pass, End of Zoe will be available for free, but if not, you can pick it up for £12.

Don’t forget, RE7 and all its DLC - including to two upcoming chapters - is also available on VR… if you’re brave enough!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx