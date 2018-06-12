Capcom's Remaking Resident Evil 2 and it's Going to be the Most Terrifying Horror Game Yet

Resident Evil 2 - which starred Claire Redfield and Leon Kennedy, some of the series' most likeable characters - has been "completely rebuilt from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience" and will offer "breathtakingly realistic visuals, heart-poundingly immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game".

Resident Evil 2 is Out January 2019

Here, check it out yourself in the video below:

"With Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine powering a new photorealistic style, the characters themselves appear sharper than ever and the grotesque hordes of zombies are brought to life with a horrifyingly realistic wet gore effect," explains Capcom.

"Zombies now react in real time as they take instant visible damage, making every bullet from the player count. Stunning lighting brings the familiar rooms and corridors of Raccoon City Police Department to new life. Players will feel they’re in the shoes of heroes Leon and Claire, terrified to step out of the light for fear of what flesh-eating nightmares might await them in the darkness."

Resident Evil 2 is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on January 25, 2019.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx