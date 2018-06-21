The Resident Evil 2 Remake Now Features 'Wet Gore' Which Is As Terrifying As It Is Gross

Remember that Resident Evil 2 remake announced at E3 we told you about? Well, just to make sure we'll never sleep again, Capcom has released a brand new 4K gameplay trailer showcasing the horror game's boosted visuals and yes, it looks absolutely terrifying.

Resident Evil 2 is being remade / Capcom

Resident Evil 2 - which starred Claire Redfield and Leon Kennedy, some of the series' most likeable characters - has been "completely rebuilt from the ground up" for a deeper narrative experience" complete with the breathtakingly realistic visuals we saw in Resident Evil 7. Here, check it out for yourself:

"The video you can see a sneak preview of just some of the fresh horrors you can experience in Resident Evil 2," says Capcom. "Zombies are brought to life with a horrifyingly realistic wet gore effect as they react in real time taking instant visible damage. Combined with the over-the-shoulder camera perspective, players are now even more up close and personal with their enemies making the Resident Evil gameplay experience more visually terrifying than before."

Resident Evil 2 is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on January 25, 2019.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx