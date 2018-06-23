8 Classic Movies With Bad-Ass Girl-Squads

One of the reasons - there's many - that Ocean's 8 has been so hyped up is not just because of who makes up the all-star cast but because it's a major Hollywood film being fronted by an all-female cast.

In the year of 2018 you'd hope that this wouldn't be such a wild concept but the oft-backwards understanding of the movie industry is that 1) women cannot work well together, and 2) nobody will go and see a movie that doesn't have a man in the leading cast.

These theories have been proven false time and time again, just like when Ocean's 8 - starring Rihanna, Sandra Bullock and Anne Hathaway, to name a few - opened in the US with the biggest box office opening weekend of the franchise.

To celebrate the thrilling heist movie's blockbuster success, we're taking a look back at some of our other favourite all-women casts who dominated the box office or created cult classics with their own bad-ass, hilarious movies.

To start us off, let's take it back to the year 2000...

Charlie's Angels

Society quite frankly peaked 18 years ago when Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu joined forces to be the new-and-improved Charlie's Angels. Starring in two movies between 2000 and 2003, the action-packed franchise showed the world what girl power looks like and just how fun it can be, too. Cheeky, fierce, sultry, and strong - with the best soundtracks of all time and at least two dance scenes per film - they didn't need anyone's help but each other to win at life.

Bend It Like Beckham

Starring Keira Knightley and Parminder Nagra, Bend It Like Beckham kicked down gender barriers and stereotypes with its story of an all-girls' football team. The 2002 film is still as refreshing and funny as it was back then, displaying an effortlessly diverse cast of young women at the centre of the movie that is sadly rare in major films today. While romance had a part to play, it was ultimately a tale of women taking ownership of their own narrative and supporting each other to achieve their goals. (Sorry, I had to.)

Bridesmaids

A movie centred around a group of bridesmaids always had potential, however in the hands of Saturday Night Live geniuses Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph it exceeded all expectations. The incredible cast, also made up of Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Rebe Wilson and Ellie Kemper, is without a doubt one of the funniest films of the millennium, and despite being about the run-up to a wedding barely involves the men. Hilarious and heartwarming with true friendship at its heart, it's a classic.

Miss Congeniality

Ocean's 8 isn't the first of its kind for Sandra Bullock. The Hollywood legend has consistently portrayed how multi-faceted, strong and phenomenal women are throughout her career, with Miss Congeniality being one of her finest. Pitched as a make-over rom-com, the film actually challenged opposing stereotypes of women - 'dumb' pageant girls, 'masculine' tomboys - at once and threw all rule books out the window to ultimately become a hilarious story about how women come together in times of crisis to support one another and bring strength in numbers.

Spring Breakers

Now this film may not be the kind of inspiring story that we'd encourage others to follow but Spring Breakers is undoubtedly very bad-ass. Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez and Ashley Benson put their middle fingers up to the girl-next-door personas Hollywood had created for them for this film of chaotic debauchery that is as wild as it is nonsensical. Now a certified cult classic, it's a super fun watch full by liberation for both its characters and the actresses playing them.

Spice World

Speaking of cult classics, how could we not include Spice World? Made by the Spice Girls during their imperial phase - quite literally at their peak as it was filmed in between their first and second albums - the movie is utterly ridiculous but embodies everything the band were: fun, fierce, bold, ballsy, and all about (you guessed it) Girl Power. They were definitely better singers than they were actresses but the movie holds up as a time capsule of the light they brought to the male-dominated music industry.

Coyote Ugly

Remember when Tyra Banks starred in a movie for 25 minutes and completely stole the show? Well, that's kind of what you'd expect from a supermodel, however Coyote Ugly is an absolute classic for many reasons. A rom-com about a group of bar-top dancers may not scream feminism today but it is clear from the word go in this movie that the women are in charge - and they won't take any sh*t from the men who pay their bills just to watch them set fire to the bar they're drinking from. Ugh, what a film.

