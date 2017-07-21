DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Bryson Tiller and The Vamps Rule This Week's Charts

After weeks of hovering near the top of the UK Singles chart, DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller have finally done it.

The all star trio claim this week's Number 1. 'Wild Thoughts' dethrones Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber's 'Despacito', which spent an incredible nine weeks on top of the chart and is now the most streamed song of all time.

'Wild Thoughts' is Bryson Tiller's first Number 1 single, DJ Khaled's second and Rihanna's ninth.

Getty

Rihanna's other UK Number 1's are: 'Umbrella', 'Take a Bow', 'Run This Town', 'Only Girl (In the World)', 'What's My Name', 'We Found Love', 'Diamonds' and 'The Monster'. Since 2007 she's been hard at work to stay pon de top of the charts.

What a popstar.

French Montana's 'Unforgettable', Calvin Harris' 'Feels' and Jonas Blue's 'Mama' round off this week's Top 5.

Meanwile, Little Mix rebound to 8 with 'Power' and Camila Cabello rises to 13 with 'Crying in the Club'.

[Getty]

Further down BFFs Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez make a splash. Demi's 'Sorry Not Sorry' soars to Number 27 and her Jax Jones collaboration 'Instruction' climbs up to 32. Selena's latest single 'Fetish' debuts at an impressive 33 and its predecessor 'Bad Liar' jumps two places to 21. An amazing week for the popstars who recently praised each other's singles on Twitter.

The biggest leap of all though is Dua Lipa's 'New Rules' which flies 39 places to Number 36.

Over on the album charts The Vamps topple Ed Sheeran off of the top spot.

Night & Day - Night Edition is the first part of a two part album and The Vamps' first UK chart topper. The 'Hands' stars thanked their fans for the achievement. Speaking to the Official Charts Company they said: “The biggest of thankyous to our fans, this is all down to you. Thank you so, so much for all of you support. We love you and the second half will be coming very soon.”

Behind them Ed Sheeran's ÷ falls to Number 2, Rag'n'Bone Man's Human rises to Number 3, Bugzy Malone scores his first Top 5 with his King of the North EP at Number 4 and John Denver's Ultimate Collection debuts at an impressive Number 5.

Check out this week's New Music Round-Up to have a guess as to who will feature on next week's charts.

