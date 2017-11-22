Fans Think Rihanna Is Set To Add This Bold Shade To Her Fenty Beauty Collection

Fans are convinced that Rihanna is set to drop a bold new lipstick collection after teasing an image of herself wearing a pretty striking shade of purple lip paint.

People who have already spent half their income on various Fenty Beauty products will be thrilled to hear that Ri-Ri officially has a bunch of magical new creations tucked up her sleeve.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

After previewing a navy blue lipstick with fans, it's looking more and more likely that 2018 might actually be the year when periwinkle lips finally take off.

Posting an image of herself in a purple faux-fur jacket and sunglasses, Rihanna wrote the simple caption: “ya dig?!” to which thousands of supporters confirmed in the positive.

ya dig?! ya dig?! A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Dec 8, 2017 at 1:49pm PST

For a bit of history, the first lip product Rihanna dropped from her range was the widely popular Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb - a shimmery nude gloss specifically designed to suit women of all colours.

Next to drop was the limited edition Cosmic Glosses and Starlit Hyper-Glitz range, with the bright red Stunna Lip Paint (which was literally to die for) following shortly afterwards.

There’s no word on if or when this purple lipstick will ever drop, but we’re going to place all our faith in the fact Rihanna tagged Fenty Beauty in her image.

Hate to count our eggs before they've hatched but it's all sounding very promising.