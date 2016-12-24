From Taylor Swift To Rihanna: 7 Celebrities With Non-Famous BFFs

Ever had a secret hope of becoming BFFs with a famous person and experiencing all the benefits of being filthy rich without ever having to sign an autograph, pose for a picture, or stop wearing pyjamas in public?

It turns out that some of the most famous people in the world hold onto the pals who had their backs before they hit the big time; with Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Ariana Grande remaining closer than ever with their non-famous friends.

Rihanna

The entire world might be clamouring to be Rihanna’s confidante (imagine the Fenty Beauty samples) but her original pal from Barbados is a woman called Melissa Forde. The pair have been friends since childhood and are still properly tight as adults.

Miley Cyrus

The ultimate declaration of friendship went down on 2007 track ‘See You Again’ when Miley sang the refrain: "My best friend Lesley said, 'Oh she's just being Miley.'" Lesley still lives in Nashville and the pair had a long overdue reunion last year at the Younger Now album release party.

Kylie Jenner

Practically a celebrity in her own right these days, Jordyn Woods has featured in E! series Life Of Kylie to such an extent that she now boasts 5.5 million followers and is probably the person snapping all of Kylie’s best pics on Instagram.

Taylor Swift

The Reputation singer became friends with a girl called Abigail Anderson back in high-school and they’ve remained loyal pals ever since. Taylor even gave a hilarious speech at her BFFs wedding back in 2017.

Selena Gomez

The world might know Francia Raisa’s name for being Selena Gomez’s kidney donor, but the two have actually had a very long (coming up on ten years) friendship that - until 2017 - was kept almost entirely out of the limelight.

The actress has been friends with Laura Simpson since the two “hit it off “over a mutual respect for Chandler Bing and pizza. Remember that MySpace post about what it’s really like to go to the Oscars? Yup. That was Laura.

Ariana Grande

The singer made friends with a girl called Alexa Luria back at school and the pair have been solid friends ever since. On top of getting invites to the best events in town, Alexa even made an appearance in her best pal's music video for ‘Break Free.’

Now how do we go about meeting an A-lister?