Rihanna

From Taylor Swift To Rihanna: 7 Celebrities With Non-Famous BFFs

"No new friends, no new friends, no new friends, no, no new"

Sunday, June 17, 2018 - 15:53

Ever had a secret hope of becoming BFFs with a famous person and experiencing all the benefits of being filthy rich without ever having to sign an autograph, pose for a picture, or stop wearing pyjamas in public?

It turns out that some of the most famous people in the world hold onto the pals who had their backs before they hit the big time; with Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Ariana Grande remaining closer than ever with their non-famous friends. 

Let's get checking out some of the most shocking secrets stars have ever revealed about themselves...

Rihanna

The entire world might be clamouring to be Rihanna’s confidante (imagine the Fenty Beauty samples) but her original pal from Barbados is a woman called Melissa Forde. The pair have been friends since childhood and are still properly tight as adults.

Instagram/Rihanna

Miley Cyrus

The ultimate declaration of friendship went down on 2007 track ‘See You Again’ when Miley sang the refrain: "My best friend Lesley said, 'Oh she's just being Miley.'" Lesley still lives in Nashville and the pair had a long overdue reunion last year at the Younger Now album release party.

I think our face says it all!! Loved seeing my girl kill it tonight and I couldn't be more proud! #YoungerNow release party 🦋🌈💚💛❤️💜

Kylie Jenner 

Practically a celebrity in her own right these days, Jordyn Woods has featured in E! series Life Of Kylie to such an extent that she now boasts 5.5 million followers and is probably the person snapping all of Kylie’s best pics on Instagram.

Instagram/KylieJenner

Taylor Swift

The Reputation singer became friends with a girl called Abigail Anderson back in high-school and they’ve remained loyal pals ever since. Taylor even gave a hilarious speech at her BFFs wedding back in 2017.

Christmas is all around us 🎄

Christmas is all around us 🎄

A post shared by Abigail (Anderson) Lucier (@abigail_lauren) on

Selena Gomez

The world might know Francia Raisa’s name for being Selena Gomez’s kidney donor, but the two have actually had a very long (coming up on ten years) friendship that - until 2017 - was kept almost entirely out of the limelight.

Instagram/SelenaGomez

Jennifer Lawrence

The actress has been friends with Laura Simpson since the two “hit it off “over a mutual respect for Chandler Bing and pizza. Remember that MySpace post about what it’s really like to go to the Oscars? Yup. That was Laura.

Ariana Grande 

The singer made friends with a girl called Alexa Luria back at school and the pair have been solid friends ever since. On top of getting invites to the best events in town, Alexa even made an appearance in her best pal's music video for ‘Break Free.’

Snapchat/ArianaGrande

Now how do we go about meeting an A-lister? 

 

Latest News

From Taylor Swift To Rihanna: 7 Celebrities With Non-Famous BFFs
Beyoncé &amp; JAY-Z Start Their On The Run II Tour In Cardiff, Wales
The Best Reactions To Beyonce And Jay Z Dropping A Surprise Album Overnight
Chloe Ferry Wears The Jumpsuit Of Dreams After Proving She’s A Domestic Goddess
Best Celeb Beauty Looks From The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Red Carpet
Gaz Beadle Pays Tribute To Emma McVey As He Celebrates His Very First Father’s Day
Kim Kardashian Isn’t Ruling Out Running For President One Day
All The Outfits From The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Red Carpet
Selena Gomez’s Mum Reveals The Kind Of Guy She Should Date In The Future
Rita Ora in 2018.
The Rita Effect: 9 Celebs Who Rocked Red Hair
6 Celebrities Who Got Married Super Quickly
Charlotte Crosby's Latest Job Might Shock You
Beyoncé &amp; JAY-Z Start Their On The Run II Tour In Cardiff, Wales
Jay-Z and Beyoncé Pay Tribute To Grenfell Victims
Selena Gomez
Stefano Gabbana Addresses 'Ugly' Selena Gomez Comments
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande and Pete Davison Confirm Engagement With Huge Ring Reveal
MTV Crashes Plymouth 2016
Jess Glynne Extends Her Chart Record As 'I'll Be There' Becomes Her 7th UK No.1 Single
Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande
New Music Round-Up: Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Troye Sivan
Arctic Monkeys at Primavera Sound 2018
Primavera 2018: Everything You Need To Know
7 Of The Best Summer Makeup Products For Anyone With Oily Skin
How To Fake Tan In Six Easy Steps
Charlotte Crosby has got her fish tattoo removed
Charlotte Crosby Removes The Last Remains Of Stephen Bear Relationship: "Time To Die Fishy!"

More From Rihanna

From Taylor Swift To Rihanna: 7 Celebrities With Non-Famous BFFs
Rihanna Reveals The One Iconic Outfit That Is The ‘Biggest Regret’ Of Her Life
The Latest Fenty Beauty Drop Is A Dream Come True
A Man Has Been Charged With Stalking Rihanna After 'Breaking Into Her Home'
Someone Asked Rihanna If She Was Invited To The Royal Wedding And Her Response Was A+
2018 Met Gala after party looks
Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid And More Make Hella Sexy Outfit Changes For The Met Gala 2018 After Party
From Rihanna To Daniel Radcliffe: 7 Celebrities Who Took Down Sexist Questions From Reporters
Rihanna&#039;s boyfriend Hassan
Rihanna Just Admitted She ‘Doesn’t Have A Friendship’ With Drake Anymore And We’re Heartbroken
Rihanna embraces the natural look
A Makeup-Free Rihanna Embraces Stretch Marks And Leg Hair
Fenty X Puma
Is Rihanna Being Sued Over Her Fenty University Collection For Puma?
Rihanna’s Lingerie Line Looks Set To Be Size Inclusive
Cardi B
Rihanna Congratulates Cardi B on Pregnancy and Album

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Unveil Their Luxurious Bedroom As They Officially Move Into Their New Home Together
Chloe Ferry Wears The Jumpsuit Of Dreams After Proving She’s A Domestic Goddess
Gaz Beadle Pays Tribute To Emma McVey As He Celebrates His Very First Father’s Day
Charlotte Crosby's Latest Job Might Shock You
Selena Gomez
Stefano Gabbana Addresses 'Ugly' Selena Gomez Comments
6 Celebrities Who Got Married Super Quickly
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande and Pete Davison Confirm Engagement With Huge Ring Reveal
Charlotte Crosby Displays MAJOR Cleavage In Confusing AF Cut-Out Swimming Costume
Sam Gowland Slips Into Chloe Ferry's Skin-Tight Animal Print Dress, But Who Wore It Better?
Charlotte Crosby has got her fish tattoo removed
Charlotte Crosby Removes The Last Remains Of Stephen Bear Relationship: "Time To Die Fishy!"
From Taylor Swift To Rihanna: 7 Celebrities With Non-Famous BFFs
Best Celeb Beauty Looks From The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Red Carpet