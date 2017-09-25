Rihanna

Is Rihanna About to Launch a Wine and Spirits Company?

Please say that this is true...

Monday, September 25, 2017 - 15:55

After wowing us for over 10 years with her music, Rihanna is branching out. Not only has she been doing great philanthropy with her brilliant charity The Clara Lionel Foundation but her new make-up range Fenty Beauty is taking the world by storm.

And on top of that it looks like Rihanna might be planning to start her very own wine and spirits company.

View the lyrics
Mustard on the beat ho!

I was good on my own, that's the way it was, that's the way it was
You was good on the low for a faded fuck, on some faded love
Shit, what the fuck you complaining for?
Feeling jaded huh?
Used to trip off that shit I was kickin' to you
Had some fun on the run though I give it to you

But baby, don't get it twisted
You was just another nigga on the hit list
Tryna fix your inner issues with a bad bitch
Didn't they tell you that I was a savage
Fuck your white horse and a carriage
Bet you never could imagine
Never told you you could have it

You needed me
Oooh, you needed me
To feel a little more, and give a little less
Know you hate to confess
But baby ooo, you needed me

You been rollin' around, shit I'm rollin up
Light and roll it up
Break it down like a pound, shit was never us
Shit was never us
That's the real on the real, are you serious?
How you feel, how you feel?
Used to trip off that shit I was kickin' to ya
Had some fun on the run though, I give it to ya

But baby, don't get it twisted
You was just another nigga on the hit list
Tryna fix your inner issues with a bad bitch
Didn't they tell you that I was a savage
Fuck your white horse and a carriage
Bet you never could imagine
Never told you you could have it

You needed me
Oooh, you needed me
To feel a little more, and give a little less
Know you hate to confess
But baby ooo, you needed me
Writer(s): Te Whiti Te Rangitepaia Mataa Warbrick, Derrus Rachel, Charles A. Hinshaw, Brittany Talia Hazzard, Adam King Feeney, Nicholas Valentino Audino, Khaled Rohaim, Dijon Isaiah Mcfarlane, Robyn R. Fenty, Lewis Beresford Hughes Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

YES WE COULD ALL BE DRINKING FENTY WINE AND SPIRITS IN A COUPLE OF YEARS' TIME!

Eagle eyed fans have noticed that Rihanna has been trademarking certain names with her surname Fenty in them. Many are assuming that Rihanna is trademarking these names in the hopes of creating new companies with them like Fenty Beauty.

One of the names that the Anti star has trademarked is: FENTY Estates Wine and Spirits Company.

We really need this to happen and we really need this to happen right now.

Another name that the 'Love on the Brain' singer has trademarked is House of Fenty. Judging by the specifactions of House of Fenty it will be a main brand with its own sub-brands that cover everything from music and beauty to fashion and skincare.

Amazing. All we know is that whatever Rihanna is selling, we are buying.

Seriously RiRi is taking over the world and we're not even mad.

What industry would you like to see Rihanna take over next?

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

Latest News

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals Geordie Shore BFF Sophie Kasaei Feared Her Boyfriend Joel Corry Would 'Kick Off' Over His Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

Charlotte Crosby Reckons The Lad Who Got The Trump Tattoo On Just Tattoo Of Us Was 'Really Lucky' And Here's Why - EXCLUSIVE

Cardi B Scores First Billboard Hot 100 Number One Single with 'Bodak Yellow'

The Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore

10 Reality Stars Who Have Publicly Spoken Out About Their Exes New Love

This Ex On The Beach Couple Are Still Together And Our Minds Are Blown

Mollie King - Hair Down - Exclusive On Set Pics

From Sequins to South Africa, Mollie King Gives Us the Inside Scoop on Her 'Hair Down' Video

Just Tattoo Of Us Hosts Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Reckon Chloe Khan’s Reaction To Ashley Cain’s Tattoo Design Was ‘Horrible’ – EXCLUSIVE

Caitlyn Jenner's Rep Confirms That Kylie Jenner IS Pregnant With Travis Scott's Baby

Is Rihanna About to Launch a Wine and Spirits Company?

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals Her Funniest Episode From Series One - EXCLUSIVE

Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood

Love Island's Oliva Attwood Finally Breaks Her Silence After Chris Hughes Split

Creepy AF IT-Themed Halloween Tutorials That You Need To Try This Year

Charlotte Crosby Lands Position On I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here?

Shocking Reality Star Pregnancies We Just Didn't See Coming

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals The Moment She Realised They Were ‘Ruining People’s Lives’ On The Show - EXCLUSIVE

Lorde, Lena Dunham, Zara Larsson and More Praise Lady Gaga's Documentary

Megan McKenna Announces A List Of UK Tour Dates After Success Of 'High-Heeled Shoes'

13 Of The Shortest Celebrity Marriages EVER

Here's How Much The Kardashians Have Changed From The First Episode Of KUWTK To Now

More From Rihanna

Is Rihanna About to Launch a Wine and Spirits Company?

There&#039;s a new Fenty Beauty Holiday collection and you&#039;ll want to buy all of it
Style

There’s A Sneak Peek At Rihanna’s New Fenty Beauty Holiday Collection And We Want Everything 

10 Celeb Beauty Lines You Need To Try

Rihanna | Official Top 20

Um, Harry Styles Covered 'Wild Thoughts' and It's Unbelievable

15 Celeb Fashion Stylists You Need To Start Following On Instagram Right Now

Rihanna's 'Love On The Brain' Inspired Marilyn Manson's New Album

Rihanna Hints She Wishes She Could Rewind And Redo Losing Her Virginity

No One Panic But Rihanna Is Working On Her New Album

Celebrity

Chris Brown Opens Up About The Night He Assaulted Rihanna: 'I Felt Like A F**king Monster'

Music

Rihanna Is Still Open To Working With Diplo... Just Not "Duty Free" Music

Music

Rihanna's Reactions to Diplo Asking to Work with Her Are Hilarious

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Devastating Boob Job Scars As She Breaks Down In Tears Over Trolls

Caitlyn Jenner's Rep Confirms That Kylie Jenner IS Pregnant With Travis Scott's Baby

Charlotte Crosby &#039;wasn&#039;t upset&#039; when she ran into her ex Gary Beadle and his pregnant girlfriend
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby ‘Wasn’t Upset’ When She Bumped Into Gaz Beadle And His Pregnant Girlfriend Emma McVey  

This Ex On The Beach Couple Are Still Together And Our Minds Are Blown

12 Reality TV Star Pregnancy Bombshells We Just Didn't See Coming

Charlotte Crosby Lands Position On I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here?

Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood

Love Island's Oliva Attwood Finally Breaks Her Silence After Chris Hughes Split

The Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore

Marnie Simpson has introduced her boyfriend Casey Johnson to her ex Aaron Chalmers
Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Has Met Marnie Simpson's New Boyfriend Casey Johnson For The First Time

Celebrity

10 Reality Stars Who Have Publicly Spoken Out About Their Exes New Love

Celebrity

Little Mix Perform As A Three After Perrie Edwards Is 'Rushed To Hospital' Ahead Of iHeartRadio Gig

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott

Fans Think They've Worked Out The Exact Day Kylie Jenner May Have Told Travis Scott She's Pregnant