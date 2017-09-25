Is Rihanna About to Launch a Wine and Spirits Company?
Please say that this is true...
After wowing us for over 10 years with her music, Rihanna is branching out. Not only has she been doing great philanthropy with her brilliant charity The Clara Lionel Foundation but her new make-up range Fenty Beauty is taking the world by storm.
And on top of that it looks like Rihanna might be planning to start her very own wine and spirits company.
YES WE COULD ALL BE DRINKING FENTY WINE AND SPIRITS IN A COUPLE OF YEARS' TIME!
Eagle eyed fans have noticed that Rihanna has been trademarking certain names with her surname Fenty in them. Many are assuming that Rihanna is trademarking these names in the hopes of creating new companies with them like Fenty Beauty.
One of the names that the Anti star has trademarked is: FENTY Estates Wine and Spirits Company.
We really need this to happen and we really need this to happen right now.
Another name that the 'Love on the Brain' singer has trademarked is House of Fenty. Judging by the specifactions of House of Fenty it will be a main brand with its own sub-brands that cover everything from music and beauty to fashion and skincare.
Amazing. All we know is that whatever Rihanna is selling, we are buying.
Seriously RiRi is taking over the world and we're not even mad.
What industry would you like to see Rihanna take over next?
Words: Sam Prance
