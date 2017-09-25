Is Rihanna About to Launch a Wine and Spirits Company?

After wowing us for over 10 years with her music, Rihanna is branching out. Not only has she been doing great philanthropy with her brilliant charity The Clara Lionel Foundation but her new make-up range Fenty Beauty is taking the world by storm.

And on top of that it looks like Rihanna might be planning to start her very own wine and spirits company.

View the lyrics Mustard on the beat ho!



I was good on my own, that's the way it was, that's the way it was

You was good on the low for a faded fuck, on some faded love

Shit, what the fuck you complaining for?

Feeling jaded huh?

Used to trip off that shit I was kickin' to you

Had some fun on the run though I give it to you



But baby, don't get it twisted

You was just another nigga on the hit list

Tryna fix your inner issues with a bad bitch

Didn't they tell you that I was a savage

Fuck your white horse and a carriage

Bet you never could imagine

Never told you you could have it



You needed me

Oooh, you needed me

To feel a little more, and give a little less

Know you hate to confess

But baby ooo, you needed me



You been rollin' around, shit I'm rollin up

Light and roll it up

Break it down like a pound, shit was never us

Shit was never us

That's the real on the real, are you serious?

How you feel, how you feel?

Used to trip off that shit I was kickin' to ya

Had some fun on the run though, I give it to ya



But baby, don't get it twisted

You was just another nigga on the hit list

Tryna fix your inner issues with a bad bitch

Didn't they tell you that I was a savage

Fuck your white horse and a carriage

Bet you never could imagine

Never told you you could have it



You needed me

Oooh, you needed me

To feel a little more, and give a little less

Know you hate to confess

But baby ooo, you needed me Writer(s): Te Whiti Te Rangitepaia Mataa Warbrick, Derrus Rachel, Charles A. Hinshaw, Brittany Talia Hazzard, Adam King Feeney, Nicholas Valentino Audino, Khaled Rohaim, Dijon Isaiah Mcfarlane, Robyn R. Fenty, Lewis Beresford Hughes Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

YES WE COULD ALL BE DRINKING FENTY WINE AND SPIRITS IN A COUPLE OF YEARS' TIME!

Eagle eyed fans have noticed that Rihanna has been trademarking certain names with her surname Fenty in them. Many are assuming that Rihanna is trademarking these names in the hopes of creating new companies with them like Fenty Beauty.

One of the names that the Anti star has trademarked is: FENTY Estates Wine and Spirits Company.

Rihanna filed a new trademark for "FENTY Estates Wine and Spirits Company". This is not a drill. pic.twitter.com/rIQZth0ZgG — hu$tla baby🍒 (@fentyy) September 24, 2017

We really need this to happen and we really need this to happen right now.

Another name that the 'Love on the Brain' singer has trademarked is House of Fenty. Judging by the specifactions of House of Fenty it will be a main brand with its own sub-brands that cover everything from music and beauty to fashion and skincare.

Amazing. All we know is that whatever Rihanna is selling, we are buying.

i can’t wait to wear Fenty clothes in my house relaxing wearing Fenty slides, listening to Fenty music while sipping my Fenty Wine https://t.co/956KuyXfjr — c (@chuuzus) September 24, 2017

Seriously RiRi is taking over the world and we're not even mad.

What industry would you like to see Rihanna take over next?

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.