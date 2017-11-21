Rihanna

Rihanna And Kim Kardashian Join The Fight To Help Free Jailed Cyntoia Brown

Major figures are rallying around a former sex-trafficking victim currently serving out a life sentence.

Friday, November 24, 2017 - 11:36

Cyntoia Brown has spent the last thirteen years serving out a life sentence in prison but has now become the subject of discussion amongst A-List celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and Cara Delevingne.

Major public figures have taken to their social-media accounts and demanded for the release of now 29-year-old Cyntoia - who was imprisoned aged sixteen after killing a man who paid her for sex. 

Harpers Bazaar report that Cyntoia confessed to shooting 43-year-old Johnny Allen during her 2004 trail. While Cyntoia explained that she was afraid of Allen, the prosecution won over the jury by arguing that Cyntoia killed Allen so she could steal from him.

Brown's story first gained attention after a 2011 documentary titled Me Facing Life: Cyntoia's Story was released, in which Cyntoia claimed that she was a victim of sex-trafficking by a man known as 'Cut-Throat' who had forced her into prostitution.

did we somehow change the definition of #JUSTICE along the way?? cause..... Something is horribly wrong when the system enables these rapists and the victim is thrown away for life! To each of you responsible for this child's sentence I hope to God you don't have children, because this could be your daughter being punished for punishing already! #FREECYNTOIABROWN #HowManyMore

“Something is horribly wrong when the system enables these rapists and the victim is thrown away for life. To each of you responsible for this child’s sentence, I hope to God you don’t have children, because this could be your daughter being punished for punishing already,” Rihanna stated.

Kim Kardashian has since taken to her Instagram account to announce that she's instructed her lawyers to look into Cyntoia's case to see how she can help. "I’ve called my attorneys yesterday to see what can be done to fix this," she wrote. 

Cara Delevingne shared the same image and declared that the justice system "is broken," while basketball player Lebron James said that Cyntoia should "be getting an award of courage" rather than be facing a lifetime in prison.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

