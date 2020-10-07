Rihanna Apologises For Using Sacred Islamic Texts At Her Fenty Lingerie Show

Rihanna has apologised for using a controversial song at her latest Savage X Fenty fashion show.

The track, called 'Doom' by artist Coucou Chloe, includes a sacred Muslim text known as a Hadith which is believed to be the spoken words of the Prophet Muhammad. In a statement, Rihanna said the use of the song was an “honest, yet careless mistake.”

Instagram/Rihanna

“We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this! I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible!”

She added: "Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding, Rih.”

Getty

The artist of the song has also apologised for the track, saying that she too was unaware of the vocal sample’s link to Islam.

“I want to deeply apologise for the offence caused by the vocal samples used in my song Doom," Coucou tweeted. "The song was created using samples from Baile Funk tracks I found online. At the time, I was not aware that these samples used text from an Islamic Hadith.”

I take full responsibility for the fact I did not research these words properly and want to thank those of you who have taken the time to explain this to me. We have been in the process of having the song urgently removed from all streaming platforms. 2/2 — COUCOU CHLOE (@coucou_chloe) October 5, 2020

She continued: “I take full responsibility for the fact I did not research these words properly and want to thank those of you who have taken the time to explain this to me.”

According to Coucou, she and her team are currently in the process of removing the song from “all streaming platforms.”