Rihanna

Rihanna Apologises For Using Sacred Islamic Texts At Her Fenty Lingerie Show

"I do not play with any kind of disrespect towards God"

Wednesday, October 7, 2020 - 10:13

Rihanna has apologised for using a controversial song at her latest Savage X Fenty fashion show.

The track, called 'Doom' by artist Coucou Chloe, includes a sacred Muslim text known as a Hadith which is believed to be the spoken words of the Prophet Muhammad. In a statement, Rihanna said the use of the song was an “honest, yet careless mistake.”

Instagram/Rihanna

“We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this! I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible!”

She added: "Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding, Rih.”

Getty

The artist of the song has also apologised for the track, saying that she too was unaware of the vocal sample’s link to Islam. 

“I want to deeply apologise for the offence caused by the vocal samples used in my song Doom," Coucou tweeted. "The song was created using samples from Baile Funk tracks I found online. At the time, I was not aware that these samples used text from an Islamic Hadith.”

She continued: “I take full responsibility for the fact I did not research these words properly and want to thank those of you who have taken the time to explain this to me.”

According to Coucou, she and her team are currently in the process of removing the song from “all streaming platforms.”

Latest News

Rihanna attends Rihanna&#039;s 4th Annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in New York City
Rihanna Apologises For Using Sacred Islamic Texts At Her Fenty Lingerie Show
Charli D’Amelio Reveals Why Sister Dixie Didn’t Attend Addison Rae’s Birthday Dinner
Teen Mom UK Presents Nappy Days with Mia Boardman
Skai Jackson Dedicates Her Dancing With The Stars Performance To Cameron Boyce
Noah Beck Confirms He’s Dating Dixie D’Amelio For The First Time: “She’s Awesome”
Send Leona Lewis Your Christmas Requests!
Halsey Says “We Must Eradicate Billionaires” In Conversation With Bernie Sanders
Charli D’Amelio Shuts Down Conspiracy Theory She “Sold Her Soul” For TikTok Fame
Kylie Jenner Is Being Roasted For Not Knowing What The Australian Flag Looks Like
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Are Launching Their Own Podcast Called 2CHIX
Kylie Jenner Gave Stormi A $12,000 Hermes Backpack For Her First Day Of School
How Charli D’Amelio Is Helping Teens With Banking And Money Management
Get To Know Mimi Webb
Get To Know: Mimi Webb
Vote Now To Decide The 2020 MTV EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!
Joey King Is Teaming Up With Netflix For An Adaption Of Dystopian Novel Uglies
Kylie Cosmetics Warns Customers It’s Been Impacted By An Online Security Breach
Rihanna Responds To A Fan Who Shaded Her For Wearing Sunscreen In Winter
Addison Rae Shares The Secret On How To Make A TikTok Video That Goes Viral
Little Mix - Holiday - Music Video
Songs To Add To Your Summer Playlist If You’re In The Mood For Love (Sponsored)
Cardi B Reveals She’s Happily Single Following Offset Split: “My DMs Are Flooded”

More From Rihanna

Rihanna attends Rihanna&#039;s 4th Annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in New York City
Rihanna Apologises For Using Sacred Islamic Texts At Her Fenty Lingerie Show
Rihanna Responds To A Fan Who Shaded Her For Wearing Sunscreen In Winter
Rihanna Has Officially Announced A Launch Date For Fenty Skin
PARTYNEXTDOOR &amp; Rihanna - Believe It - Lyric Video
PARTYNEXTDOOR & Rihanna
BELIEVE IT (Lyric Video) [Explicit]
Rihanna Has Been Pictured With ASAP Rocky After Her Split From Hassan Jameel
The Internet Is Accusing Kylie Jenner Of Copying Rihanna's Outfits
Ariana Grande performs onstage during the Sweetener World Tour - Opening Night at Times Union Center on March 18, 2019 in Albany, New York
9 Female Artists Who Redefined Coachella: Including Rihanna and Lady Gaga
From Miley Cyrus To Cameron Diaz: 11 Celebrities Who Overshared About Their Sex Lives
Does This Picture Mean Rihanna Is About To Drop A Fenty Accessory Line?
Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Is Launching Concealers In 50 Different Shades
2009 Music Videos
19 Songs We Can't Believe Are Turning 10 In 2019
2019 Album Releases
15 Massive Albums To Look Out For 2019

Trending Articles

Noah Beck Confirms He’s Dating Dixie D’Amelio For The First Time: “She’s Awesome”
Charli D’Amelio Reveals Why Sister Dixie Didn’t Attend Addison Rae’s Birthday Dinner
Charli D’Amelio Shuts Down Conspiracy Theory She “Sold Her Soul” For TikTok Fame
Rihanna attends Rihanna&#039;s 4th Annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in New York City
Rihanna Apologises For Using Sacred Islamic Texts At Her Fenty Lingerie Show
Vote Now To Decide The 2020 MTV EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Skai Jackson Dedicates Her Dancing With The Stars Performance To Cameron Boyce
Send Leona Lewis Your Christmas Requests!