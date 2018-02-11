Rihanna

Rihanna Slams Snapchat For Chris Brown Advert Making 'Joke' Of Domestic Violence

She's not accepting Snapchat's apology after they used her image in controversial Chris Brown ad.

Rachel Davies-Day
Thursday, March 15, 2018 - 17:24

Rihanna has hit out at Snapchat after they posted an advertisement asking users whether they would rather slap her or punch Chris Brown. 

While Snapchat issued an apology for what they described as an 'error' in posting the ad on the social media platform in the first place, Rihanna has now spoken out on Instagram Stories to let the app know that she won't be accepting it, explaining in detail that she finds it unacceptable to 'shame' victims of domestic violence. 

Take a look at the latest update from MTV News...

The ad first appeared last week and users were quick to question the tone deaf nature not just of the content but the fact that it linked Rihanna, Brown and violence. 

As you know doubt know, Brown assaulted then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and served nearly five years probation after pleading guilty to felony assault.

Deciding to speak out on the matter, Rihanna wrote: "Now SNAPCHAT I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there! But I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess!"

Instagram/badgalriri

"I’d love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain’t that dumb! You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to domestic violence victims and made a joke of it!!!" she continued. 

"This isn’t about my personal feelings, cause I don’t have much of them … but all the women, children and men that have been victims of DV in the past and especially the ones who haven’t made it out yet …. you let us down! Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away."

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

"The advert was reviewed and approved in error, as it violates our advertising guidelines," a Snapchat spokesperson told BBC News in a statement.

"We immediately removed the ad last weekend, once we became aware. We are sorry that this happened,"

Excited for the THINGS TO COME

Excited for the THINGS TO COME

A post shared by 💔🌕💿INDIGO CHILD (@chrisbrownofficial) on

Chris Brown's Lawyer also responded to the controversy, telling US Weekly: "They should change their name from Snapchat to Tone Deaf."

Latest News

Rihanna responds to Snapchat&#039;s apology
Rihanna Slams Snapchat For Chris Brown Advert Making 'Joke' Of Domestic Violence
Hardy Caprio
Get to Know: Hardy Caprio
8 Fanfiction Tropes We'll Honestly Never Get Tired Of
Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Is Feeling 'Confident' As He's Announced For Bellator 200 Fight
A First Look At The Charlotte Show Has Dropped And Here’s Everything You Can Expect To See Of Charlotte Crosby’s Real Life
Demi Lovato &amp; Elton John
Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and More Star on Elton John's New Album
aubrey-plaza-masturbation
These Celebs Aren't Afraid To Get Real About Masturbation
Rose Brown Hair Is The Latest Colouring Trend That Works For Brunettes
GIFs about slut shaming
What You Need To Know About Slut-Shaming With Moxie Author Jennifer Mathieu
Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Seamlessly Shut Down Troll Who Claimed Being A Dad Had Made Him 'Boring'
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter and Jonas Blue Unveil Snippet of ‘Alien’
This Is How Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Dealing With Their Latest Split
What Is Period Poverty And Why Should I Give AF?
LOL GIFs about periods
15 Things You’ve Secretly Done On Your Period
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Defends Herself Following Scarlett Moffatt's Fitness DVD Backlash
We Are All Camila Cabello Posing For The Paparazzi During Airport Security
G-Eazy
G-Eazy and Charlie Puth Release Epic ‘Sober’ Music Video
Love Island&#039;s Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood have explosive row
Love Island's Chris Hughes Brands Ex Olivia Attwood A 'F**king A**hole'
Could Taylor Swift And Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Be Heading Down The Aisle?
Karen Harding - Promo Pic
Premiere | Make Your Day Great With Karen Harding & Tom Ferry’s ‘Runaway’

More From Rihanna

Rihanna responds to Snapchat&#039;s apology
Rihanna Slams Snapchat For Chris Brown Advert Making 'Joke' Of Domestic Violence
Is Rihanna Gearing Up To Drop A Lingerie Line?
From Rihanna To Sophie Kasaei: Celebs' Kinkiest Confessions Ever
From Kendall Jenner To Rihanna: 10 Celebrity Tweets That Prove 2012 Was A Simpler Time
Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Is On Track To Outsell The Kardashian-Jenner Brands
Yxng Bane
Yxng Bane: ‘Rihanna’s An Inspiration To Young Women’
Rihanna attends the &#039;China: Through The Looking Glass&#039; Costume Institute Benefit Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City
Rihanna's 'ANTi' Spends 100th Week On Billboard Albums Chart
Rihanna Pays Tribute To 21-Year-Old Cousin Shot Dead On Boxing Day
18 Iconic Songs You Won't Believe Are Turning 10 In 2018
14 New Fenty Lipsticks Are Coming So Rihanna Should Just Take All Of Our Money Now
Fans Think Rihanna Is Set To Add This Bold Shade To Her Fenty Beauty Collection
Rihanna's Gucci Embellished Socks Are Probably Worth More Than Your Life Savings

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson On Aaron Chalmer's Girlfriend: "I Bet She F*cking Hates Me"
Chloe Ferry and Sophie Kasaei taken to hospital
Graphic Content Warning: Badly Injured Geordie Shore Stars Chloe Ferry And Sophie Kasaei Taken To Hospital For Treatment
Troye Sivan in the music video for &#039;My My My!&#039;, his 2018 single, directed by Grant Singer
Troye Sivan Unleashes Sexy Video For New Single 'My My My!'
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Confirms She's Leaving Geordie Shore
Who Is Zach Tull? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach OG
Geordie Shore Finale Spoiler Video: Sam Gowland Has A Big Question To Ask Chloe Ferry As The Pair Share A Romantic Last Night Date
Megan McKenna drinks for Muggy Mike
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Just Proved Her Devotion To Muggy Mike In A Pretty Big Way
aubrey-plaza-masturbation
These Celebs Aren't Afraid To Get Real About Masturbation
Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."
Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Seamlessly Shut Down Troll Who Claimed Being A Dad Had Made Him 'Boring'
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Defends Herself Following Scarlett Moffatt's Fitness DVD Backlash
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Admits He’s ‘Onto Something Special’ With Chloe Ferry As The Pair Make Things Official On The Finale Episode – EXCLUSIVE