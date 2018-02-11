Rihanna Slams Snapchat For Chris Brown Advert Making 'Joke' Of Domestic Violence

Rihanna has hit out at Snapchat after they posted an advertisement asking users whether they would rather slap her or punch Chris Brown.

While Snapchat issued an apology for what they described as an 'error' in posting the ad on the social media platform in the first place, Rihanna has now spoken out on Instagram Stories to let the app know that she won't be accepting it, explaining in detail that she finds it unacceptable to 'shame' victims of domestic violence.

The ad first appeared last week and users were quick to question the tone deaf nature not just of the content but the fact that it linked Rihanna, Brown and violence.

As you know doubt know, Brown assaulted then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and served nearly five years probation after pleading guilty to felony assault.

Is it just me, or is this ad that popped up on my Snapchat extremely tone deaf? Like what were they thinking with this? pic.twitter.com/7kP9RHcgNG — Royce Mann (@TheRoyceMann) March 12, 2018

Deciding to speak out on the matter, Rihanna wrote: "Now SNAPCHAT I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there! But I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess!"

Instagram/badgalriri

"I’d love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain’t that dumb! You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to domestic violence victims and made a joke of it!!!" she continued.

"This isn’t about my personal feelings, cause I don’t have much of them … but all the women, children and men that have been victims of DV in the past and especially the ones who haven’t made it out yet …. you let us down! Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away."

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Mar 1, 2018 at 12:43pm PST

"The advert was reviewed and approved in error, as it violates our advertising guidelines," a Snapchat spokesperson told BBC News in a statement.

"We immediately removed the ad last weekend, once we became aware. We are sorry that this happened,"

Chris Brown's Lawyer also responded to the controversy, telling US Weekly: "They should change their name from Snapchat to Tone Deaf."