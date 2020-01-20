Rihanna

Rihanna Has Been Pictured With ASAP Rocky After Her Split From Hassan Jameel

Cue the dating rumours

Monday, January 20, 2020 - 09:56

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have been spending time together after her reported split from boyfriend Hassan Jameel.

While it’s totally possible for people of the opposite sex to have a platonic friendship, some fans have pointed out that these two have dated in the past and might notice some of those old sparks flying again.

Getty

ICYMI, it was reported last week that she and Hassan had parted ways after three years together. Us Weekly have since published an article stating that Ri and ASAP were hanging out backstage at the Yams Day Benefit concert in Brooklyn on Friday night.

Back in 2013, the duo were allegedly seen kissing “off-screen” while they filmed a music video together. Since then, they’ve been spotted at various red-carpet events and seem to have a pretty solid friendship.

Getty

This comes just months after Rihanna opened up about her personal life to Interview magazine, saying: "I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, 'I need to make time for this.'

“Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well. I'll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar we now have the infamous 'P,' which means personal days. This is a new thing."

Getty

Even though Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are probably nothing more than good friends, there’s no denying that they’d be a force of nature as a couple.

Latest News

Did Taylor Swift Have Justin Bieber Kicked Out Of A Gym In Los Angeles?
Rihanna Has Been Pictured With ASAP Rocky After Her Split From Hassan Jameel
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Easy Life
Easy Life Tease Collabs, Talk GRAMMY Hopes & More
ex on the beach podcast reality tv
Celebrity Ex On The Beach | The Podcast
Here’s why Nashville is the undisputed city of music
RAYE - MTV PUSH Live
Apply For FREE Guestlist To See RAYE, Lily Moore, JC Stewart & YUNGBLUD At MTV PUSH Live
Twitter Thinks Charles Melton And Vanessa Hudgens Are Going To Start Dating
Kylie Jenner’s Ex Assistant Sets The Record Straight On Why She Quit The Job
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Aitch
Aitch Talks That Ed Sheeran Co-Sign & Why He’ll Be Suiting Up In 2020
Kylie Jenner Has Filed A Series Of Bizarre Trademarks Including ‘Kylie Museum’
Ariana Grande Defends Herself After Fans Criticised Some Of Her Outfit Choices
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Sea Girls
Sea Girls’ Rory Auditioned For The Band In The Shower!
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
Voting For MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Is Open!
TooFaced Founder Fires His Own Sister Over Transphobic NikkieTutorials Comments
James Charles Is Shocked After Fans Dug Up Some Unrecognisable Vintage Snaps
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Split
Vanessa Hudgens Is Glowing On Her First Outing Since 'Split' From Austin Butler After Nine Years
Liam Hemsworth Confirms He’s Dating Gabriella Brooks With A Beach PDA
NikkieTutorials Reveals She’s Transgender After Being Blackmailed Into Coming Out
Tips For Boosting Your Mood This January
Selena Gomez Defends Hailey Bieber And Madison Beer From Cruel Comments

More From Rihanna

Rihanna Has Been Pictured With ASAP Rocky After Her Split From Hassan Jameel
The Internet Is Accusing Kylie Jenner Of Copying Rihanna's Outfits
Ariana Grande performs onstage during the Sweetener World Tour - Opening Night at Times Union Center on March 18, 2019 in Albany, New York
9 Female Artists Who Redefined Coachella: Including Rihanna and Lady Gaga
From Miley Cyrus To Cameron Diaz: 11 Celebrities Who Overshared About Their Sex Lives
Does This Picture Mean Rihanna Is About To Drop A Fenty Accessory Line?
Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Is Launching Concealers In 50 Different Shades
2009 Music Videos
19 Songs We Can't Believe Are Turning 10 In 2019
2019 Album Releases
15 Massive Albums To Look Out For 2019
Rihanna laughing.
8 Celebs Who've Got Real About STIs
Rihanna attends Rihanna&#039;s 4th Annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in New York City
Rihanna Hints New Music Is On Its Way With Brand New Video
Rihanna laughing.
Rihanna Sends President Trump A Cease-And-Desist After Playing Her Music At A Rally
6 Celebrity BFFs Who Went To War With Each Other

Trending Articles

Did Taylor Swift Have Justin Bieber Kicked Out Of A Gym In Los Angeles?
Rihanna Has Been Pictured With ASAP Rocky After Her Split From Hassan Jameel
ex on the beach podcast reality tv
Celebrity Ex On The Beach | The Podcast
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Easy Life
Easy Life Tease Collabs, Talk GRAMMY Hopes & More
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Kylie Jenner’s Ex Assistant Sets The Record Straight On Why She Quit The Job
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Vote For The Greatest Video Of The 10s!
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Twitter Thinks Charles Melton And Vanessa Hudgens Are Going To Start Dating
I Signed Up To OMGYes, And Here's What I Learnt
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom