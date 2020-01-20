Rihanna Has Been Pictured With ASAP Rocky After Her Split From Hassan Jameel

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have been spending time together after her reported split from boyfriend Hassan Jameel.

While it’s totally possible for people of the opposite sex to have a platonic friendship, some fans have pointed out that these two have dated in the past and might notice some of those old sparks flying again.

Getty

ICYMI, it was reported last week that she and Hassan had parted ways after three years together. Us Weekly have since published an article stating that Ri and ASAP were hanging out backstage at the Yams Day Benefit concert in Brooklyn on Friday night.

Back in 2013, the duo were allegedly seen kissing “off-screen” while they filmed a music video together. Since then, they’ve been spotted at various red-carpet events and seem to have a pretty solid friendship.

Getty

This comes just months after Rihanna opened up about her personal life to Interview magazine, saying: "I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, 'I need to make time for this.'

“Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well. I'll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar we now have the infamous 'P,' which means personal days. This is a new thing."

Getty

Even though Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are probably nothing more than good friends, there’s no denying that they’d be a force of nature as a couple.