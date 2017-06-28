Rihanna Has Been Seen Kissing A Man And The Internet Is Freaking Out

Catch up on all of the celeb news you could possibly need right now >>>

The world wants nothing more than for Rihanna to find The One, which is exactly why when new pictures emerged of her kissing a mystery man the freaking out began almost immediately.

Spotted in a pool making out with a really quite attractive human with fantastic teeth, RiRi couldn’t look more loved up as she drinks champagne with her possible new beau.

(We can’t actually show you the pics, but you can check them out here.)

And not before long there was a hashtag on the go to celebrate such an occasion, as #RihannaHasAManParty started doing the rounds.

"Bro you seen this #RihannaHasAManParty stuff on Twitter?"



Drake: "Yeah it's prolly just a rumor or som-..."



"They have pics...."



Drake: pic.twitter.com/cXAICZVWWE — Rob Sherrell (@RobJustJokin) June 27, 2017

Rihanna got her a Latin man, you know what that means... we all gotta get a Latin man #RihannaHasAManParty pic.twitter.com/zmCxN4KIYp — ㅤㅤ ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ🍒k (@liyalaflare) June 27, 2017

Though it looks like his identity has already been revealed, as it’s reported he was dating Naomi Campbell just last year.

According to The Sun his name is Hassan Jameel, and is the son of one of the richest families in the world. A source told the newspaper: “This relationship is the real deal. Rihanna has told friends she’s in love with him and seems completely smitten.

“They’ve been spending a lot of time together away from prying eyes and are really serious. They’re really enjoying each others’ company.”

Okay so now we’re curious, is Rihanna in LOVE?