Rihanna Has Officially Announced A Launch Date For Fenty Skin

Rihanna has released a launch date for her upcoming skincare line, Fenty Skin.

According to Page Six, the trademark for Fenty Skin was filed on the United States Patent and Trademark Office’s website on March 25th. At the time, the publication said the trademark covered “medicated and non-medicated skincare” products.

Getty

They stated “soap, body care and personal care products (excluding color cosmetics, perfume and other fragrance-only products)” would also be included in the trademark alongside “related accessories such as kits, tools and applicators.”

The Fenty Skin Instagram account has now shared the first look at the line, which is set to drop on July 31st. In the upload, Rihanna appears to be washing her face with a foaming cleanser and applying a light pink moisturiser.

Ri-Ri confirmed the news on Instagram, writing: "Ima try my best to be humble about this but, @fentyskin is coming July 31st exclusively at FENTYSKIN.COM!! Y’all ain’t hear it from me 🤫 but you can shop it early if ya drop me your email through the link in my bio..."

Her Fenty Beauty brand has gone from strength to strength since its launch in 2017. According to Cosmopolitan, the brand is said to have made $100,000 in sales within the first 40 days of launching.

Getty

Fenty Beauty has been praised for its broad inclusivity across skin tone and gender. As an example, the Pro Filt'R foundation caters to 50 shades and has plenty of choices for people with darker skin tones.

Are you excited for Fenty Skin?