Rihanna Is Back With A Brand New Single - Listen!

Rihanna is back and ready to scale the charts again.

In her first music release of the year since her feature on Kendrick Lamar’s ‘LOYALTY’, the ‘Work’ singer has teamed up with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller for a song of the summer contender.

AND IT COMES WITH A BRAND NEW MUSIC VIDEO!

‘Wild Thoughts’ is a departure from anything that DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller have released so far. It also sounds completely different to anything on the radio right now. The single samples Santana and the Product G&B's 1999 hit “Maria, Maria" and it sees Bryson Tiller flex his smooths vocals, as Rihanna sings about her ‘cookie’ and her ‘wild thoughts’.

After watching the music video we’re having our own ‘wild thoughts’.

WHAT A POPSTAR!

Thank you DJ Khaled. Thank you Bryson. Thank you Rihanna.

We are so blessed to have this single in our lives.

