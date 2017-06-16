Rihanna Is Back With A Brand New Single - Listen!
The ‘Love on the Brain’ hitmaker joins Bryson Tiller on DJ Khaled’s latest release
Friday, June 16, 2017 - 12:19
Rihanna is back and ready to scale the charts again.In her first music release of the year since her feature on Kendrick Lamar’s ‘LOYALTY’, the ‘Work’ singer has teamed up with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller for a song of the summer contender.
AND IT COMES WITH A BRAND NEW MUSIC VIDEO!
‘Wild Thoughts’ is a departure from anything that DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller have released so far. It also sounds completely different to anything on the radio right now. The single samples Santana and the Product G&B's 1999 hit “Maria, Maria" and it sees Bryson Tiller flex his smooths vocals, as Rihanna sings about her ‘cookie’ and her ‘wild thoughts’.
After watching the music video we’re having our own ‘wild thoughts’.WHAT A POPSTAR! Thank you DJ Khaled. Thank you Bryson. Thank you Rihanna.
We are so blessed to have this single in our lives.
WATCH RIHANNA'S 'NEEDED ME' VIDEO HERE!
Latest News
Love Island's Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Take The Girlfriend Does My Makeup Challenge
Rihanna Is Back With A Brand New Single - Listen!
New Music Round-Up: Lorde, Calvin Harris, Jax Jones & Much More
Zendaya Denies Tom Holland Dating Rumours After Their Flirty Social Media Exchange
Ansel Elgort Did Some Truly Spectacular Singing And Dancing On The Late Late Show
Ex On The Beach Babe Chloe Ferry Has Just Given Us The Secret To Her Ultimate Hangover Cure – EXCLUSIVE
Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Goes Into Detail About Watching Lewis Bloor Cheat On Her
This Is Why Everyone Reckons Beyoncé Has Already Given Birth To Her Twins
Miley Cyrus Explains Her Decision To Quit Smoking Weed
Katy Teams Up with Taylor’s Ex Calvin on New Single 'Feels'
Lorde Admits To Being The Mastermind Behind That Onion Rings Instagram Account
Horoscopes | June 13th - June 19th 2017
Big Brother 2017: Stephanie Davis Responds To Marnie Simpson Branding Her 'Delusional' As Feud Intensifies
Will Ferrell & Mark Wahlberg Are Back For Daddy’s Home 2 Trailer
Love Island 2017: TWO New Potential Couples Get close And Tyne-Lexy FINALLY Gets A Date With New Lad Mike
Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Reveals The Last Time She Felt Proud And It Involves Revenge Sex – EXCLUSIVE
Miley Cyrus Just Pulled The Ultimate Hannah Montana Move
Royal Blood Won't Be Jumping On the Collab Bandwagon...Yet
Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Are On The Ultimate Couples Holiday
This Hotel in the Swiss Alps Literally Has No Walls Or Roof
More From Rihanna
Rihanna Is Back With A Brand New Single - Listen!
Style
This Little Girl Recreated Rihanna's 2017 Met Gala Outfit And It's Literally Spot On
Celebrity
Rihanna Amuses Fans By Posting Saucy Photoshopped Photos Of The Queen To Help Celebrate Her 91st Birthday
Music
Drake & Rihanna Share Awkward Reunion At Children’s Birthday Party
Artists Who've Had A No.1 UK Album & No.1 Single At The Same Time
Music
Rihanna & U2 Set To Feature On Kendrick Lamar’s New Album, ‘DAMN.’
10 Years Of Rihanna's ‘Umbrella’
Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets First Look Pics
Celebrity
Rihanna Played A Drinking Game Just To Get Through Watching Her Bates Motel Sex Scenes
Celebrity
Lena Dunham’s New Tattoo Is Basically An Ode To Rihanna
Celebrity
15 Times Rihanna Was A Total Badass
TV Shows
11 Celebrities Whose Grandparents Are Their BFFs
Trending Articles
Music
Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!
Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Leaps To Charlotte Crosby's Defense As Kayleigh Morris Reignites Feud
TV Shows
The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!
Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’
TV Shows
Ex On The Beach Extended Preview: Marty McKenna Tashes On First And There's Major Dramz When Our Singletons First Meet
Gaz Beadle Sparks Rumours He's Rekindled His Relationship With Emma McVey
Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Goes Into Detail About Watching Lewis Bloor Cheat On Her
Made in Chelsea's Binky Felstead Shares Cute Pic Of Her New Baby Girl
Celebrity