Rihanna Is Reportedly Dating A$AP Rocky After They Were 'Spotted' Having Dinner With Friends

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are reportedly more than friends, with a source at People claiming they’re secretly dating.

The pair were reportedly spotted having dinner at The Beatrice Inn in New York over the weekend. Page Six reports they attended the meal with a group of friends and were seated "discreetly" behind a curtain.

Back in July, the rapper appeared in a Fenty Beauty skin campaign, with the longtime pals taking part in several interviews to promote the collection.

In a video for Vogue, A$AP asks Rihanna to share some details about her skin type. She replies: “My skin type is just as complicated as men are. Y'all always try to say women are complicated [but] it's y'all!"

In a separate video with GQ, A$AP opens up about their time working together: “It was fun. The hardest part is not having too much fun. You just forget that it's still work at the end of the day."

Rihanna’s last public relationship was with businessman Hassan Jameel, who she’s said to have parted ways with in January 2020 after a three year romance.

At the time of her split with Hassan, speculation began mounting that she and A$AP were an item. Despite the rumours, a source insisted to E! that Rihanna was still single.

As for A$AP’s relationship history, he was briefly linked with Kendall Jenner in 2017 and was said to be dating Brazilian model Daiane Sodré last year.

Are you stanning these two?