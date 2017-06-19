Rihanna

Rihanna Meets DJ Khaled's Son Asahd And It's Too Cute for Words

The pop superstar buddies up with Asahd in this behind the scenes video...

Monday, June 19, 2017 - 15:21

Look out 2017 - we have a new favourite duo.

[Giphy]
No it's not Sophia Grace and Rosie or the Carter twins - yet.

DJ Khaled recently shared some behind the scenes footage from his 'Wild Thoughts video and we're obssessed.

DJ Khaled - Behind the Scenes of Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller

Not only because the Rihanna and Bryson Tiller single has been stuck in our heads for the past few days.

Seriously. What a song.

Nor because there are more shots of Rihanna looking all kinds of gorgeous as she films her scenes.

[youtube]
Seriously. What gave her the right to be so beautiful?

BUT because it features a clip of Rihanna meeting DJ Khaled's baby son Asahd. 

[Giphy]
HOW CUTE ARE THESE TWO?

The whole exchange is adorable but, as Asahd can't speak yet, we've imagined his side of the conversation for you.

"Asahd, you're a legend already!" Yes. Yes I am RiRi.

''We're on your album buddy. Thank you for having me.'" You're welcome - Robyn.

'I love you.' I love you too.

We want Rihanna to say 'I love you' to us. We want to babysit Asahd.

We want to imagine that Rihanna regularly babysits Asahd.

WATCH RIHANNA'S KISS IT BETTER VIDEO HERE!

