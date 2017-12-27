Rihanna Pays Tribute To 21-Year-Old Cousin Shot Dead On Boxing Day

Rihanna has paid an emotional tribute to her cousin after he was shot dead on Boxing Day in Barbados just a day after the pair had celebrated Christmas together.

According to Nation News, 21-year-old Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne was said to have been walking near his home in Lakes Close at 7pm when a man approached him, shot him multiple times, and fled the area. Alleyne was rushed to hospital but his injuries proved to be fatal.

The Wild Thoughts singer has since taken to Instagram to share pictures of herself and Tavon over the years while calling for an end to gun violence.

"RIP cousin... can't believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!" she wrote.

On Rihanna’s 29th birthday in February, Tavon had posted a photo on Instagram with the caption: “Every day we are happy to have you in our lives. Happy Birthday cousin, we really love you. Your presence in my life is a source of joy and happiness. To my favorite cousin, may all your dreams and wishes come true. #LoveYouLoads #wishyoumanymoretocome.”

Police are still investigating the circumstances of Tavon’s death and have urged anyone with information surrounding the crime to contact the District A Police Station or Crime Stoppers.