Rihanna Raps on Amazing New N.E.R.D. Single 'Lemon'

The rumours were true. Pharrell Williams has just released an incredible new single called 'Lemon' with his band N.E.R.D. and the one and only Rihanna. Yes. You heard us correctly. Rihanna features on the new N.E.R.D. single and it is sublime.

That's not all though. Rihanna raps on 'Lemon' and her verse is nothing short of legendary.

View the lyrics
I said I'm geeked and I'm fired up (fired, fire)
All I want tonight just get high up (high, high, high)
Girl, you look so good, it's to die for (die for)
Ooh that pussy good, it's to die for (on fire)

It's a secret society
All we ask is trust
(All we ask is trust)
All we got is us
Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty
Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty

Kung Fu Kenny, now
My resume is real enough for two millenniums
A better way to make a wave's not defendin' them
I meditate and moderate all of my wins again
I'm hangin' on the fence again
I'm always on your mind
I put my lyric and my lifeline on the line
And ain't no limit when I might shine, might grind
You rollin' with it at the right time, right now
(Only for the dollar sign)

Bad gyal RiRi, now
Swerve, swerve, swerve, swerve, deeper now
On your pulse like a CD in
Gas in the bitch like it's premium
Haul ass on a bitch all in the fast lane
Been a bad bitch way before any cash came
I'm established
Hundred carats on my name, run the atlas
I'm a natural, I'm alright

I'm a savage, I'm an asshole, I'm a king
Shimmy-yeah, shimmy-yeah, shimmy-yeah, rock
You can tell your nigga he can meet me outside (yeah)
You can babysit him when I leave him outside
Ain't no other love like the one I know
I done been down so long I slowed
I done came down so hard I slowed
I don't sleep forever, all a real nigga want

I said I'm geeked and I'm fired up (fired, fire)
All I want is tonight is just to get high up (yeah)
(all I want is, all I want is)

Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty
Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty
10-4, no switching sides
Feel somethin' wrong
You acting shifty, you don't ride
With me no more, I need
Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty
Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty

Tell me who you loyal to
Is it money? Is it fame? Is it weed? Is it drink?
Is it comin' down with the loud pipes and the rain?
Big chillin', only for the power in your name
Tell me who you loyal to
Is it love for the streets when the lights get dark?
Is it unconditional when the 'Rari don't start?
Tell me when your loyalty is comin' from the heart

Tell me who you loyal to
Do it start with your women or your man? (Mmm)
Do it end with your family and friends? (Mmm)
Or you're loyal to yourself in advance?
I said, tell me who you loyal to
Is it anybody that you would lie for?
Anybody you would slide for?
Anybody you would die for?
That's what God for

I said I'm geeked and I'm fired up (fired, fire)
All I want tonight is just to get high up
(All I want is, all I want is)

Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty
Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty
10-4, no switching sides
Feel somethin' wrong
You acting shifty, you don't ride
With me no more, I need
Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty
Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty

It's so hard to be humble
It's so hard to be
Lord knows is I'm trying
Lord knows is I'm dying, baby
Writer(s): D. Natche, Anthony Tiffith, T. MARTIN, K. Duckworth, M. Spears Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

911! THIS IS A POP EMERGENCY! RIHANNA RAPS ON N.E.R.D.'S NEW RECORD!

'Lemon' sees Pharell spit bars over his best production in years but it is Rihanna who really steals the show. After teasing us with rapping on her Kendrick Lamar collaboration 'LOYALTY.', Rihanna goes full throttle on 'Lemon' and we're obsessed.

Lyrics include the amazingly arrogant: "It's Rihanna n****, my constellation is space".

N.E.R.D & Rihanna - Lemon

'Lemon' is N.E.R.D.'s first official single since the beloved band released 'Hypnotize U' seven years ago. However, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that both Rihanna and Pharrell referenced the song's lyrics in posts on their Instagram accounts in 2015.

Rihanna shared a bikini pic with the caption: "tell da paparazzi get the lense right".

Meanwhile, Pharrell posted the exact same words with a selfie. This is too good.

With a stunning video to accompany it, we have no doubt that 'Lemon' is a hit.

It features both N.E.R.D. and Rihanna at their finest. An undeniable triumph.

Words: Sam Prance

