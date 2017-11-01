Rihanna Raps on Amazing New N.E.R.D. Single 'Lemon'

View the lyrics

I said I'm geeked and I'm fired up (fired, fire)

All I want tonight just get high up (high, high, high)

Girl, you look so good, it's to die for (die for)

Ooh that pussy good, it's to die for (on fire)



It's a secret society

All we ask is trust

(All we ask is trust)

All we got is us

Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty

Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty



Kung Fu Kenny, now

My resume is real enough for two millenniums

A better way to make a wave's not defendin' them

I meditate and moderate all of my wins again

I'm hangin' on the fence again

I'm always on your mind

I put my lyric and my lifeline on the line

And ain't no limit when I might shine, might grind

You rollin' with it at the right time, right now

(Only for the dollar sign)



Bad gyal RiRi, now

Swerve, swerve, swerve, swerve, deeper now

On your pulse like a CD in

Gas in the bitch like it's premium

Haul ass on a bitch all in the fast lane

Been a bad bitch way before any cash came

I'm established

Hundred carats on my name, run the atlas

I'm a natural, I'm alright



I'm a savage, I'm an asshole, I'm a king

Shimmy-yeah, shimmy-yeah, shimmy-yeah, rock

You can tell your nigga he can meet me outside (yeah)

You can babysit him when I leave him outside

Ain't no other love like the one I know

I done been down so long I slowed

I done came down so hard I slowed

I don't sleep forever, all a real nigga want



I said I'm geeked and I'm fired up (fired, fire)

All I want is tonight is just to get high up (yeah)

(all I want is, all I want is)



Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty

Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty

10-4, no switching sides

Feel somethin' wrong

You acting shifty, you don't ride

With me no more, I need

Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty

Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty



Tell me who you loyal to

Is it money? Is it fame? Is it weed? Is it drink?

Is it comin' down with the loud pipes and the rain?

Big chillin', only for the power in your name

Tell me who you loyal to

Is it love for the streets when the lights get dark?

Is it unconditional when the 'Rari don't start?

Tell me when your loyalty is comin' from the heart



Tell me who you loyal to

Do it start with your women or your man? (Mmm)

Do it end with your family and friends? (Mmm)

Or you're loyal to yourself in advance?

I said, tell me who you loyal to

Is it anybody that you would lie for?

Anybody you would slide for?

Anybody you would die for?

That's what God for



I said I'm geeked and I'm fired up (fired, fire)

All I want tonight is just to get high up

(All I want is, all I want is)



Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty

Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty

10-4, no switching sides

Feel somethin' wrong

You acting shifty, you don't ride

With me no more, I need

Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty

Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty



It's so hard to be humble

It's so hard to be

Lord knows is I'm trying

Lord knows is I'm dying, baby

Writer(s): D. Natche, Anthony Tiffith, T. MARTIN, K. Duckworth, M. Spears Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com