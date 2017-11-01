Rihanna Raps on Amazing New N.E.R.D. Single 'Lemon'
We are in awe...
The rumours were true. Pharrell Williams has just released an incredible new single called 'Lemon' with his band N.E.R.D. and the one and only Rihanna. Yes. You heard us correctly. Rihanna features on the new N.E.R.D. single and it is sublime.
That's not all though. Rihanna raps on 'Lemon' and her verse is nothing short of legendary.
911! THIS IS A POP EMERGENCY! RIHANNA RAPS ON N.E.R.D.'S NEW RECORD!
'Lemon' sees Pharell spit bars over his best production in years but it is Rihanna who really steals the show. After teasing us with rapping on her Kendrick Lamar collaboration 'LOYALTY.', Rihanna goes full throttle on 'Lemon' and we're obsessed.
Lyrics include the amazingly arrogant: "It's Rihanna n****, my constellation is space".
'Lemon' is N.E.R.D.'s first official single since the beloved band released 'Hypnotize U' seven years ago. However, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that both Rihanna and Pharrell referenced the song's lyrics in posts on their Instagram accounts in 2015.
Rihanna shared a bikini pic with the caption: "tell da paparazzi get the lense right".
Meanwhile, Pharrell posted the exact same words with a selfie. This is too good.
With a stunning video to accompany it, we have no doubt that 'Lemon' is a hit.
It features both N.E.R.D. and Rihanna at their finest. An undeniable triumph.
Words: Sam Prance
