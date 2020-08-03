Rihanna Responds To A Fan Who Shaded Her For Wearing Sunscreen In Winter

Rihanna had a powerful response to a fan who questioned why she wears SPF in the Winter.

After posting an image of herself wearing sunscreen on her face, a fan commented: “it’s winter now” as Rihanna clapped back: “It’s the ignorance for me! You gon have wrinkles if you think spf is seasonal! But continue.”

Instagram

The upload featured products from the Fenty Skin Start'rs Set, which includes the Total Cleans'r wash, Fat Water toner serum, and Hydra Vizor moisturizer with SPF 30. The products are all vegan and cruelty-free and promise to deliver great results.

Rihanna, who wore a custom bucket hat by designer Mark Sabino in the shot, captioned the image: “Just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it! @fentyskin #FentySkinStartRs mini gang!”

She previously opened up to Harper's Bazaar about creating an SPF that works for people of all skin tones: “Another big thing about SPF moisturizers and sunscreen in general is that it usually leaves this white cast and a horrible, horrible smell.

"But I also wanted women of all skin tones and all colours to be able to use this moisturizer without that grey white cast left behind."

Getty

Fans have praised her skincare collection, with one person saying the formula “doesn’t make me break out or clog my pores” as another responded: “After three days of using this, I have a glow I haven't had in years!”

Will you be purchasing a Winter SPF?