Rihanna The Supermodel Takes Over Vogue Paris With 3 Stunning Covers
The pop superstar plays editor for the magazine's December issue...
Music, movies, fashion, beauty... Now it's Rihanna's turn to conquer the magazine industry.
Miss Fenty takes the position of guest editor for Vogue Paris' big December issue and has put herself on the cover three times over as she shot three different editorials with the help of some of fashion's most legendary photographers.
Each cover is absolutely gorgeous - no surprises there then! - yet wildly different, with two of them especially looking like vintage Vogue covers from the '80s and '90s.
We The Best music
DJ Khaled
I don't know if you could take it
Know you wanna see me nakey, nakey, naked
I wanna be your baby, baby, baby
Spinning and it's wet just like it came from Maytag
White girl wasted on that brown liquor
When I get like this I can't be around you
I'm too lit to dim down a notch
'Cause I could name some thangs that I'm gon' do
Wild, wild, wild
Wild, wild, wild thoughts
Wild, wild, wild
When I'm with you, all I get is wild thoughts
Wild, wild, wild
When I'm with you, all I get is wild thoughts
Let's go!
I hope you know I'm for the takin'
You know this cookie is for the baking (ugh)
Kitty, kitty, baby give that thing some rest
'Cause you done beat it like the '68 Jets
Diamonds ain't nothing when I'm rockin' with ya
Diamonds ain't nothing when I'm shinin' with ya
Just keep it white and black as if I'm ya sista
I'm too hip to hop around town out here with ya
Wild, wild, wild
Wild, wild, wild thoughts
Wild, wild, wild
When I'm with you, all I get is wild thoughts
Wild, wild, wild
When I'm with you, all I get is wild thoughts
Ayy, I heard that pussy for the taking
I heard it got these other niggas goin' crazy
Yeah I treat you like a lady, lady
Fuck you 'til you're burned out, cremation
Make it cream, yeah, Wu-Tang
Throw that ass back, bouquet
Call me and I can get it juicy
I can tell you're gone off the D'usse
Careful mama watch what you say
You talking to me like ya new bae
Girl, talking to me like you tryna do things
Now that pipe got her running like she Usain, baby
You made me drown in it, touche, baby
I'm carrying that water, Bobby Boucher, baby
You know I'ma slaughter like I'm Jason
Bust it, why you got it on safety?
White girl wasted on brown liquor
I probably shouldn't be around you
'Cause you get wild, wild, wild
You looking like there's nothing that you won't do
Ayy, girl that's when I told you
Wild, wild, wild
Wild, wild, wild thoughts
Wild, wild, wild
When I'm with you, all I get is wild thoughts
Wild, wild, wild
When I'm with you, all I get is wild thoughts
DJ Khaled!
Wild, wild, wild
Wild, wild, wild
When I'm with you, all I get is wild thoughts
Inez & Vinoodh's black-and-white take captures Rihanna in a natural and classic look à la '90s supermodels Tyra Banks and Naomi Campbell, while Jean-Paul Goude's chopped up shot of the regal-looking star screams '80s high fashion.
Goude's cover is perhaps the most Parisian picture to ever exist, with Rihanna posing in a veiled beret with a statement red lip (STUNNA, is that you?). Everything.
The final cover, shot by Juergen Teller, is the most colourful of the three, as she sits draped in a yellow fur among fifteen different patterned walls.
“She’s one of the most emblematic artists of the early 21st century. [She] is driven by an unparalleled desire to succeed," Vogue Paris' editor-in-chief Emmanuelle Alt says.
"Stamped with her trademark bold body art, Rihanna cuts an unusual figure in the celebrity Hall of Fame."
The pop icon lets Vogue Paris into 'her world, her passions, her style, her friends and her family', according to the cover.
The 'Wild Thoughts' singer is currently busy working on her ninth studio album while taking over the beauty industry with her award-winning Fenty Beauty range and creating the next Fenty x PUMA collections.
We don't know where she finds the time but we hope to find out more about how the music is coming along in the Vogue Paris interview, where she "invites Vogue Paris to a giant family Christmas."
Rihanna's latest musical appearance is her feature on N.E.R.D's brilliant new single 'Lemon', although we're hoping to get some solo material next year...
The December issue of Vogue Paris will be available on December 1st.
Words: Ross McNeilage
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.
WATCH RIHANNA AND N.E.R.D'S 'LEMON' VIDEO BELOW
But first, it'll piss you off
Hate! Bad bitches wanna be my bae
Hate! Hunt me down like the C.I.A
Hate! Side of my car, tryna see my face
Hate! Want me to beat it like the T.I. case
Oh (hate!) and if it's heated I'ma feed my face
Hate! And best believe, it's gon' be outrageous
Hate! Hatin' niggas can't believe my race
Hate! Niggas hit you with the Eli face, oh
Bouncin' around, bouncin' around, bouncin'
Bouncin' around, bouncin' around, bouncin'
Scrunchin' their eyes with your name in their mouth and
Bouncin' around, bouncin' around, bouncin'
Hate! You keep askin' me where I'm from
Hate! About the borders and, "Did I run?"
Hate! Keep askin' how I feel 'bout guns
Hate! There's a light and dark army, which side you choose? Oh
Hate! If not now then when?
Hate! And if not me then who?
Hate! Don't drink the Kool-Aid, my friends
Hate! I tried to tell y'all about this dude
Bouncin' around, bouncin' around, bouncin'
Bouncin' around, bouncin' around, bouncin'
Hate supplements are found right in their couches
Bouncin' around, bouncin' around, bouncin'
Wait, wait a minute
Shout out to them people, people
Wait, wait a minute
P-p-p-people, people
Wait, wait a minute
Mad ethnic right now
I get it how I live it
I live it how I get
Count the mothafuckin' digits
I pull up with a lemon
Not 'cause she ain't livin'
It's just your eyes get acidic
And this here ain't a scrimmage
Mothafucka, we ain't finished
I told you we won't stop
A nigga 'bouta business
Like yours, but you rent it
Wave hello to the top
Nigga the Veyron glide
Tell the paparazzi get the lens right
Got the window down, top, blowin' la
Got the hazards on, only doin' five
You can find P with the skateboard in the La Ferrar'
And the truck behind me got arms
Yeah, longer than LeBron
Just waitin' for my thumb like The Fonz
Woo! This beat tastes like lunch
But it's runnin' from veneers and it's runnin' from the fronts
But everyday, hey, wasn't lemonade
I was afraid, once a nigga graduate
Would I be okay?
So I prayed and I played
Nigga, i am OTHER, we got our office in space
Warp speed, Doctor Spock couldn't chase, nigga
Nigga, bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face
Bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face
Bath, bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face
Bath, bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face
Bath, bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face
Bath, bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face
Bath, bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face
Bath, bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face
Bath, bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face
I get it how I live it
I live it how I get
Count the mothafuckin' digits
I pull up with a lemon
Not 'cause she ain't livin'
It's just your eyes get acidic
And this here ain't a scrimmage
Mothafucka, we ain't finished
I told you we won't stop
A nigga 'bouta business
Like yours, but you rent it
Wave hello to the top
Nigga the Veyron glide
Tell the paparazzi get the lens right
Got the window down, top, blowin' la
Got the hazards on, only doin' five
You can catch me…
Bouncin' around, bouncin' around, bouncin'
You can catch me
Wait, wait a minute
Wait, wait a minute
Wait, wait a minute
Wait, wait a minute
Wait, wait a minute
Wait, wait a minute
Wait, wait a minute
Wait, wait a minute