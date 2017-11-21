Rihanna The Supermodel Takes Over Vogue Paris With 3 Stunning Covers

Music, movies, fashion, beauty... Now it's Rihanna's turn to conquer the magazine industry.

Miss Fenty takes the position of guest editor for Vogue Paris' big December issue and has put herself on the cover three times over as she shot three different editorials with the help of some of fashion's most legendary photographers.

Each cover is absolutely gorgeous - no surprises there then! - yet wildly different, with two of them especially looking like vintage Vogue covers from the '80s and '90s.

Inez & Vinoodh's black-and-white take captures Rihanna in a natural and classic look à la '90s supermodels Tyra Banks and Naomi Campbell, while Jean-Paul Goude's chopped up shot of the regal-looking star screams '80s high fashion.

Goude's cover is perhaps the most Parisian picture to ever exist, with Rihanna posing in a veiled beret with a statement red lip (STUNNA, is that you?). Everything.

The final cover, shot by Juergen Teller, is the most colourful of the three, as she sits draped in a yellow fur among fifteen different patterned walls.

“She’s one of the most emblematic artists of the early 21st century. [She] is driven by an unparalleled desire to succeed," Vogue Paris' editor-in-chief Emmanuelle Alt says.

"Stamped with her trademark bold body art, Rihanna cuts an unusual figure in the celebrity Hall of Fame."

The pop icon lets Vogue Paris into 'her world, her passions, her style, her friends and her family', according to the cover.

The 'Wild Thoughts' singer is currently busy working on her ninth studio album while taking over the beauty industry with her award-winning Fenty Beauty range and creating the next Fenty x PUMA collections.

We don't know where she finds the time but we hope to find out more about how the music is coming along in the Vogue Paris interview, where she "invites Vogue Paris to a giant family Christmas."

Rihanna's latest musical appearance is her feature on N.E.R.D's brilliant new single 'Lemon', although we're hoping to get some solo material next year...

The December issue of Vogue Paris will be available on December 1st.

Words: Ross McNeilage

